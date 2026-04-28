A Nigerian man who borrowed money to buy solar panels has taken to social media to share his conversation with his landlord

The individual mentioned that he tried to install the panels on the rooftop, and the landlord blocked him from doing so

He mentioned that he told the landlord he was going to cover the cost of any damages, but the landlord maintained his stance

A Nigerian man who took a loan to buy a solar inverter and multiple panels has cried out online over what he described as painful actions his landlord took after he tried to install the system on the roof.

The individual, @DifferentKaro, explained that after hearing a lot about solar energy, he also decided to take a loan to buy solar panels and an inverter.

Nigerian man cries out as landlord blocks solar panel installation. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/DifferentKaro, Getty Images/Ijeh Williams

Source: Twitter

Man takes loan to buy solar panels

After purchasing the equipment, he attempted to install it on the rooftop of his apartment. However, his landlord did not allow him to proceed.

@DifferentKaro explained that the landlord refused to allow him to fix the panels on the roof because the house has a Gerard roofing system, and also because the landlord had been seeing videos of solar installations leading to house fires.

His statement:

“Solar this, solar that.”

“I even borrowed money to do the solar. After buying the panels, my landlord did not allow me to install it because he has Gerard roofing, and he has been seeing videos of solar causing people’s roofs to catch fire, so it’s too much risk for him. Even though I agreed to pay for any damage to the roof.”

Man who borrowed money for solar panels shares landlord’s shocking response. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/DifferentKaro, Getty Images/Ijeh Williams

Source: Twitter

Even though he assured the landlord that he would pay in case there were any damages to the roof, he explained that the landlord still refused.

@DifferentKaro continued:

“So at this point, it seems buying solar is not enough; I have to build my own house.”

Reactions as man shares his experience with landlord

@Omofolaranmi01 noted:

"There are millions way of getting over that, if it’s now worst patapata, do setup that your gen can charge, or grid. So, when there’s no light, you go dey use am. Though not efficient, but effective. I also run smart home automation, cctv camera installation, smart gates etc."

@Obong_Pablo shared:

"A neighbor mounts his in front of the house on platforms. The other guy mounts his on the water tank. There are other innovative ways of mounting a solar panel asides the roof."

@elvis_ci explained:

"If your setup can hold it, offer to power the lights on the fence or around the compound and see if it'll change his mind."

@oforitseno noted:

"Kfb, yes you are right, it's advisable you have your own property before engaging in Solar deployment."

@olamidehades shared:

"This is why I was worried about the false narrative of panels catching fire.........its a very rare case but we like and enjoy fake news sha."

@gr8tmindd stressed:

"I didn't install my panels on my roof, I installed it on my overhead tank suction stand."

@Hi_This_Gabriel wrote:

"On roof isn't safe the best way is either you create a shade area like a parking area and put your panels on it."

@AliokeSolarNG said:

"Rooftops solar installations risks is what every house owner uses to be afraid of atimes. But there are other ways to go about it. If the place has some space swinging poles is what most people are using in tight residential places. Backups system is another way people use."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who installed a 6.2kW solar system shared details of the project online.

He explained the battery size of the system and how it works during the day and at night. He also revealed that the solar installation costs between N2.9 million and N3 million.

Man installs solar panel, shares how

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared what he did after his landlord stopped him from installing solar panels on the rooftop of his apartment.

He said he wanted to install the panels on the roof, but the landlord refused to allow it. To solve the problem, he created an alternative setup so the panels could still face the sun and provide steady electricity.

Source: Legit.ng