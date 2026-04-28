A young Nigerian lady born to Yoruba parents has disclosed on the TikTok social media platform that she goes by an Igbo name

According to the Yoruba lady, her father hails from Osun state, and her mother is from Oyo state, yet her name is an Igbo one

In a trending TikTok post, she mentioned her Igbo name and explained why she bears it, triggering reactions online

A lady has revealed on TikTok that her name is in Igbo, despite the fact that she was born to Yoruba parents.

The lady's name is Olarenwaju Chimzurum, and she stated that her father is from Osun state, while her mum is from Oyo state, which are both states in the South West of Nigeria.

A lady has explained why she bears an Igbo name despite being Yoruba by tribe. Photo Credit: @chi_zizi_rum

Source: TikTok

Why Yoruba lady bears Igbo name

Her name, Chimzurum (or Chizurum), is an Igbo name that means "My God is sufficient for me" or "God is enough for me".

In a TikTok post on April 24, Chimzurum further revealed that she does not have anyone who is Igbo in her family. The answers she gave in her TikTok post went thus:

"My name is Chimzurum and I'm Yoruba.

"My dad is from Osun state and my mum is from Oyo state..."

On why she goes by an Igbo name, Chimzurum answered:

"That's what my parents decided I will be called."

A lady who is Yoruba by tribe reveals that she goes by an Igbo name. Photo Credit: @chi_zizi_rum

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail Yoruba lady's Igbo name

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Yoruba lady's Igbo name below:

Uju ego$ said:

"Just the way I love Damilola, I’m definitely giving my child that name. I’m Igbo and will get married to an Igbo man but I love the name Dami."

Glory 💟💚 said:

"I have a friend whose parents are from River State ogoni to be precise but his name is Ayomide."

Osemeyeke said:

"My Uncles are Kayode and Dele, but they are from Ika Ethnic group Delta State. That is the beauty of Nigeria."

Dr Yemnick said:

"My friend named her daughter Chioma, she’s from Kwara and her husband is from Ekiti."

Lola said:

"My name is Nene and I’m Yoruba. My mum liked how it sounded and gave it to me."

Enioola said:

"My daughter’s name are Chiamanda and Chizaram..I and my husband are both Yoruba."

Melanin_Olamma said:

"My daughter’s name is Chinasa and Chisom. My son’s name would be Chidochie and Chidiebere. I’m Yoruba from Ondo state."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Yoruba man had married a pretty Igbo lady in a colourful wedding.

Igbo man's charming proposal to Yoruba woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Igbo man's charming proposal to a Yoruba woman had melted hearts online.

Introducing himself with palpable excitement, he encountered inquisitive parents eager to learn about his heritage, which led to a light-hearted and engaging dialogue.

The encounter concluded on a promising note, with the man expressing a heartfelt commitment to return for the formal wedding, having established a rapport with his potential in-laws, as shown by @alaga_royale.

Source: Legit.ng