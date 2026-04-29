Pastry school, pink everything, and still single— getting to know Journey Early

Journey Early is an autism advocate and social media influencer. She rose to prominence after appearing on Love on the Spectrum season 2. Although she did not find a long-term relationship on the show, she stood out for her passion for pastry school and her signature pink-everything aesthetic.

Journey Early from Love on the Spectrum smiles as she poses for different photos. Photo: @jor.ney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Journey Early, a pastry student, appeared on Love on the Spectrum season 2 but did not find love on the show.

season 2 but did not find love on the show. She was diagnosed with autism at the age of 17 , after years of struggling with her personal identity and finding it difficult to form meaningful connections.

, after years of struggling with her personal identity and finding it difficult to form meaningful connections. Since the show, she has built a significant following on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she shares content focused on pastry, lifestyle, fashion, and her signature aesthetic.

Profile summary

Full name Journey Early Gender Female Date of birth 16 June 2004 Age 21 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, autism advocate, social media influencer

Journey Early’s background and early life

Journey Early from Love on the Spectrum was born on 16 June 2004 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. As of 2026, she is 21 years old and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Journey's early life was marked by challenges with self-acceptance, as she often felt different from her peers and struggled to form genuine friendships.

Five facts about Journey Early. Photo: @jor.ney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Growing up, Journey found it difficult to be herself in social settings. She has shared that she often felt uncomfortable in her own skin and resorted to pretending to fit in. This continued until she was diagnosed with autism at the age of 17, a turning point that helped her better understand her identity and experiences.

In an interview with USA Today, Journey reflected on her struggles and late diagnosis, saying:

I would go home and cry because I couldn’t figure out why I was so uncomfortable with being myself. I learned that I couldn’t make friends by being me, so I made friends by pretending to be someone else.

She added:

Nobody could physically see it, but inside, I felt so lost and confused. Then add being autistic, but not knowing you’re autistic. You feel like you’re doing everything wrong.

What is Journey Early famous for?

Journey Early attends an event at Gershwin Theatre. Photo: @jor.ney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Journey Early gained fame after appearing on Love on the Spectrum Season 2, where she stood out for her personality, passion for baking, and unique sense of style. She is a pastry enthusiast and aspiring professional baker, and during the show, she shared her goal of attending pastry school and building a career in the culinary arts.

Beyond baking, Journey Early is also a growing social media personality and digital content creator. She regularly shares content about her daily life, fashion, autism advocacy, and love for desserts, making her relatable to a wide audience.

Journey Early enjoys a drink as she poses for a photo on a bridge. Photo: @jor.ney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Journey is especially known for her signature love of the colour pink, which is a consistent theme across her social media platforms. From pink outfits and accessories to visually appealing desserts and lifestyle posts, her aesthetic has become a key part of her personal brand.

This distinctive style has helped her stand out online, attract followers, and create opportunities for collaborations and brand growth.

Are Talia and Journey still together?

Journey Early and Talia connected during Love on the Spectrum, and their relationship was one of the standout moments of the season. Despite having a promising relationship, the pair went their separate ways after the show.

Reality TV star Journey Early looks on as takes a selfie. Photo: @jor.ney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Asked about how her dating life looks after the show during a January 2024 interview with Tudum, she responded:

Still painfully single! I haven’t been on a single date since the show, and I can’t manage to get past the talking stage even after all this time. I’m still looking for a girlfriend, but it’s less important to me than it was last spring.

The reality TV star continued:

I learned that finding love isn’t an easy process. There’s so much more to finding love than just having similar interests. You have to be compatible, trusting, and fair to the other person. Although I’m still looking, I can’t wait for the day when I find my perfect girl!

FAQs

What is Journey Early from Love on the Spectrum’s age? She is 21 years old as of April 2026. Her date of birth is 16 June 2004. Where does Journey Early come from? She hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States, where she was born and raised. What is Journey Early’s ethnicity? She is of African-American ethnicity. When was Journey Early diagnosed with autism? She was diagnosed with autism at the age of 17, after years of struggling to understand her social experiences and identity. What happened between Journey and Kara from Love on the Spectrum? The two formed a connection on the show, but it was short-lived. Is Journey Early in a relationship? The reality TV star is believed to be single at the moment, although she has expressed a strong desire to find the right girlfriend in the future. What is Journey Early known for? She is known for her appearance on Love on the Spectrum season 2, as well as for her passion for baking, autism advocacy, and her signature love of the colour pink, which defines her social media presence. Is Journey Early a professional baker? She is currently training in pastry school, working toward becoming a professional in the culinary field.

Journey Early’s story is a refreshing take on modern ambition. By combining pastry school training with a strong personal identity and embracing her single status, she challenges traditional expectations. Her journey shows that success doesn’t have to follow a fixed path.

Legit.ng recently published Pari Kim’s biography. She is an Asian-American reality TV star, performer, and autism advocate who rose to prominence following her appearance on Love on the Spectrum Season 3. Unlike many contestants, she was fortunate to find love on the show and is currently in a relationship with Tina Zhu Xi.

Beyond reality television, Pari Kim has built a reputation as a talented performer and a passionate advocate for the autism community, as well as public transport accessibility. A Lesley University alumna, she currently serves as a CEX influencer for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. Read her biography to learn more about her career and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng