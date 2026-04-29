Long before David, Abbey Romeo was already writing herself a love song

Long before her Netflix journey, Abbey Romeo was already building her creative path. From viral TikTok singer to Love on the Spectrum breakout star, she has continued to grow as a digital creator and entrepreneur, inspiring others with her authenticity and passion.

Abbey posing in front of the lights of the Empire State Building (L) and attends the World Premiere of Disney+'s "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" (R). Photo: Roy, Julian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Abbey Romeo is the founder of Made by Abbey , a successful brand where she sells her hand-knitted hats and merchandise.

, a successful brand where she sells her hand-knitted hats and merchandise. Abbey is known for her original music, including her viral hits and her debut musical performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show .

. After a beloved five-year relationship, Abbey and her boyfriend, David Isaacman, officially announced their split in April 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Abbey Romeo Gender Female Date of birth 17 May 1998 Age 27 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Christine Romeo Father Eric Lutes Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University Spectrum Laboratory (Arts & Music Program) Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, singer, entrepreneur Instagram @hatsbyabbey TikTok @hatsbyabbey Facebook @Hats-by-Abbey

Abbey Romeo's biography

The American singer, Abbey Romeo, was born on 17 May 1998 in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of two entertainment industry professionals: Christine Romeo and Eric Lutes. Her father, Eric, is well-known for his roles in 90s sitcoms like Caroline in the City. Abbey grew up alongside her younger brother, Ben.

She was diagnosed with autism at two and a half years old. Throughout her childhood, her mother, Christine, was a fierce advocate for her education and development, eventually enrolling her in vocational programs that helped Abbey discover her passion for knitting and music.

Top 5 facts about Abbey Romeo. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Insights into Abbey's career

Abbey's career is a blend of creativity and business. As a digital creator, she has built a massive following on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her love for Disney, animals, and "mermaid vibes."

Her Abbey Love on the Spectrum job isn't just limited to TV; she is a thriving business owner. Her brand, Made by Abbey, grew out of a knitting hobby she picked up in school. She now sells custom hats and apparel to a global audience.

Additionally, her music career reached a milestone in 2025 when she performed her original song Boyfriend Forever on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Abbey Romeo and David: A five-year love journey

The most famous storyline in Love on the Spectrum's history was the relationship between Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman. The two met during Season 1 in 2021 and immediately bonded over their shared love for lions and African wildlife.

Their first date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park marked the start of their romance. In Season 2, David and Abbey's relationship deepened when David planned a surprise trip to the African savanna for Abbey. In an interview with Us Weekly, David shared:

We [are] gonna get engaged someday. [Abbey] likes all the things I like and she tries new things too.

David Isaacson, Abbey Romeo at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Season 3 highlighted their growth as a long-term couple. They celebrated their three-year anniversary and shared more emotional milestones. Abbey surprised David with a song, Boyfriend Forever, dedicated to him during the season. As reported by the Daily Express, she said:

I wrote this song last summer, and I wanted to do a tribute to David, because he is the best boyfriend, and I never want to lose him.

In April 2026, the couple confirmed their breakup in a joint statement to People. They said:

Abbey and David spent four and a half years together and truly value the time they shared and each other. At this point, they want different things and have decided to go their separate ways, but they remain friends wishing each other the best.

Abbey added:

I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married

Abbey's mother, Christine, also reflected on David's role in Abbey's life in her YouTube channel, saying:

I'm personally grateful to David for being a mirror for her to see and figure out what she wants, who she is, what's [her] love language... David was happy in his way of doing life, while Abbey's was different.

FAQs

Who is Abbey Romeo? She is an American entrepreneur, singer, and reality TV star. What is Abbey Romeo's diagnosis? Abbey was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at age two and has openly discussed how it shapes her perspective. Does Abbey Romeo have a dad? Her father is actor and artist Eric Lutes. Are Abbey and David still together? Abbey and David split in April 2026 after five years together, but remain on good terms. Did Abbey Romeo get married? Abbey has not been married, though she has expressed interest in a symbolic “wedding-style” celebration. Who are Abbey Romeo's parents? Her parents are Christine Romeo and Eric Lutes. Who are Abbey Romeo's siblings? She has one younger brother named Ben. How old is Abbey Romeo? Abbey Romeo is 27 years old as of April 2026.

Abbey Romeo from Love on the Spectrum gained recognition through her journey on the show, in which her relationship with David became a central storyline following earlier romantic experiences. She continued her connection with David beyond the series, keeping fans interested in their relationship. Abbey and David continue to attract close attention from viewers.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Lastonia Leviston, a Miami-based entrepreneur. She gained fame as Rick Ross's baby mama. In 2025, Leviston was featured in eight episodes of the reality show W.A.G.s to Riches.

Lastonia Leviston founded Instatique, a Miami-based women's fashion boutique, in 2018. She became widely known for her landmark legal victory over rapper 50 Cent. The entrepreneur currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng