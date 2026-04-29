From Love on the Spectrum breakout to rising leading man, Michael Theo has built a diverse career as a reality TV star, actor, and podcaster, alongside his autism advocacy work. He first gained attention on the series for his authenticity and ambition, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Michael Theo from Love on the Spectrum posing with a cake on his 30th birthday. Photo: @mr_a_plus_michael (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Michael Theo has successfully evolved from a breakout reality star on Love on the Spectrum into a professional actor, securing the lead role in the ABC/BBC comedy series Austin .

into a professional actor, securing the lead role in the He was born and raised in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.

Michael Theo's parents are Tom and Vanessa , and his siblings are Olivia and Adam.

, and his siblings are and Theo is an autism consultant for Aspect (Autism Spectrum Australia) and is also an ambassador for Wable, a dating and social app for the neurodivergent community.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Theo Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1994 Age 32 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia Current residence Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Vanessa Theo Father Tom Theo Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating High School Aspect South Coast School Profession Reality TV star, actor, podcaster, autism consultant Instagram @mr_a_plus_michael

Bio of Michael Theo from Love on the Spectrum

The reality TV personality, Michael Theo, was born on 20 March 1994 in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. He is 32 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. Michael's parents are Vanessa and Tom Theo.

Michael is of mixed ethnicity, with a Greek father and a mother of Italian and Croatian descent. He was raised alongside his two younger siblings, his sister Olivia and his brother Adam.

What has happened to Michael from Love on the Spectrum?

Michael has built a successful and expanding career since rising to fame on Love on the Spectrum. He has since transitioned from reality television into acting, voice work, media, and neurodiversity advocacy.

Top 5 facts about Michael Theo. Photo: @mr_a_plus_michael/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Michael's acting breakthrough came in 2024, when he starred in the ABC/BBC comedy series Austin alongside Ben Miller and Sally Phillips. The performance earned widespread recognition, including being named a Rising Star by the Casting Guild of Australia in 2024.

In 2025, Theo received nominations for a Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor and an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Award for Best Actor in a Comedy. According to his IMDb profile, here are the TV shows he has been featured in.

Year TV shows Roles 2026 Caper Crew JoJo Encore 2026 Firebird Edward 2025 Deadbeat Ends Meet Ewegene 2021 Hardball Maintenance Worker

In 2026, Michael worked as a voice actor in Tales from Outer Suburbia. Beyond acting, Michael Theo hosts the podcast Mr. A+, where he interviews a range of guests and promotes messages of kindness, inclusion, and neurodiversity.

Speaking about his purpose in the first episode, Get to Know Michael Theo in 11 mins, he shared:

I’m your host Michael Theo, otherwise known as Mr A+, you may have seen me on the hit television show Love On the Spectrum. With this podcast I hope to entertain and bring love and light into peoples lives, because I feel like that’s my true purpose in life.

The Australian actor is also a dedicated advocate for the neurodivergent community. Since 2023, he has worked as a consultant for Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect), supporting autistic individuals and their families through school visits and written contributions.

Michael also serves as an ambassador for Wable, a platform designed to help neurodivergent people build social and romantic connections. He regularly appears on programs such as Australian Story and The House of Wellness, where he promotes the message that being different is a strength rather than a limitation.

Inside Michael's journey on Love on the Spectrum

Michael Theo during a photoshoot. Photo: @mr_a_plus_michael (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Michael Theo joined the inaugural season of Love on the Spectrum in 2019. He quickly emerged as a breakout star in Seasons 1 and 2, though he didn't form a lasting relationship during filming. Despite going on dates with Amanda and Heather, he ultimately left the series without a girlfriend.

Michael's sincerity and signature "A+" charm resonated with audiences worldwide. While he often joked about being "friend-zoned," his experience evolved into a journey of personal growth and self-acceptance.

Reflecting on this during a 2022 TEDxSydney talk, Theo said:

I thought I knew what success was... but then I became successful. Love isn’t something that you just ‘make it happen.’ Love is something that grows organically on its own. I wasn't broken; I was just different.

Did Michael from Love on the Spectrum ever find love?

Michael Theo posing, leaning on a metal pole. Photo: @mr_a_plus_michael (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As of April 2026, podcast host Michael is in a romantic relationship. In a July 2025 interview, he confirmed he had been with his partner for about nine months and said they met off-screen at her workplace. Michael later reflected on this in a blog post for Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect), saying:

At the start of LOTS, I wanted someone that can’t be found. Now, five years later, my mindset has changed to desiring someone with the traits listed above—someone who would love me and vice versa. I have actually been in a committed relationship now for nine months.

Michael Theo also spoke about keeping his partner private during an appearance on TMZ's Big Down Under podcast, which aired in August 2025. He said:

I’ve seen how public life can be, and I want to keep this part of my life for me. I don’t want her subjected to the spotlight or any of the negative comments that unfortunately come with it. She didn’t sign up for the fame—I did.

FAQs

Who is Michael Theo from Love on the Spectrum? He is an Australian actor, reality TV star, podcast host, and autism consultant. What is Michael Theo's age? Michael is 32 years old as of 2026. Where does Michael Theo come from? The actor hails from Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. What nationality is Michael Theo? He is an Australian citizen. Are Michael and Heather still together from Love on the Spectrum? Michael and Heather are not together, although they briefly dated during Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum Australia. Has Michael Theo found love? In July 2025, Theo revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman whose identity he had kept private. Is Michael Theo neurodivergent? The reality TV star has publicly shared that he is autistic, which makes him neurodivergent.

Michael Theo has built a career that moves beyond his breakout on Love on the Spectrum, stepping into scripted television with roles in the comedy series Austin. Alongside his acting work, he continues to advocate for neurodiversity through his role with Aspect (Autism Spectrum Australia) and as an ambassador for Wable.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Chelley Bissainthe from Love Island. Chelley Bissainthe gained public recognition as a contestant on Love Island USA Season 7, where she placed fifth alongside Ace Greene.

Chelley Bissainthe was born in Orlando, Florida, United States. Before appearing on Love Island USA, she had already built a career in the competitive field of day trading. Chelley is of Haitian descent, becoming the first Haitian contestant in Love Island history.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng