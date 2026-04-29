Three years on from Love on the Spectrum, Solomon Rooney says he's glowed up

Solomon Rooney is an American TV personality, content creator and influencer. He is best known for appearing as a cast member in the first season of the Netflix docuseries Love on the Spectrum U.S., which premiered in 2022. During the show, Rooney was primarily known for his brief but memorable romantic relationship with Dani Bowman.

Solomon Rooney on 24 March 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @solomon_rooney on Instagram (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Rooney appeared in three episodes of Love on the Spectrum U.S. , where he was featured dating Dani Bowman .

, where he was featured dating . He identifies as a Level 1 Autism advocate and content creator on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

and on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Solomon Rooney's content often focuses on his personal fitness journey, dating advice, and life with autism.

Profile summary

Full name Solomon Rooney Gender Male Date of birth 5 October 2003 Age 22 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education California State University, Dominguez Hills Profession Reality TV personality, content creator

Who is Solomon Rooney?

Solomon Rooney, from Love on the Spectrum U.S., was born on 5 October 2003 in California, United States, where he grew up. He is 22 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

The reality TV personality has spoken highly of his parents, particularly his mother, whom he credits for his personal development and success.

Five fast facts about Solomon Rooney. Photo: @solomon_rooney on Instagram (modified by author)

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On 10 October 2024, he shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, expressing deep gratitude for her influence in his life, writing:

My beautiful, loving mother—my twin—deserves to be recognised for all the hard work she does for our entire family. She is a true fighter who never gives up, even when things are challenging. She raised me to be the responsible and honourable man I am today...Every day, I go the extra mile to make her proud by honouring my commitments.

Solomon Rooney's father was Bryan Keith Rooney. On 24 June 2023, Solomon shared a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, expressing deep gratitude for his love and support before his passing. He wrote:

I am blessed to have you as my father because every day I can pick up the phone and hear your voice to know that I can run over and ask you questions about life; it means everything. I will always, from the bottom of my heart, say thank you for being the best thing that has come into my life, and I will keep making you all proud every single day of my life. May you rest in peace, Bryan Keith Rooney

The American content creator has a younger sister, who was briefly mentioned during his appearance on Love on the Spectrum U.S.

Solomon Rooney in California United States. Photo: @solomon_rooney on Instagram (modified by author)

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Exploring Solomon Rooney’s educational background

After high school, Rooney attended California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). In 2026, he announced his acceptance to California State University, Northridge (CSUN) to study Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

Understanding Solomon Rooney’s journey with autism

Solomon was born with autism and did not speak until he was 6 years old. He was historically diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, which is now clinically recognised as Level 1 Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

During his early years, he faced low expectations from therapists and teachers who believed he did not understand what was happening around him.

Like many on the spectrum, he dealt with significant bullying throughout his school years and was often excluded from social activities and games. He was frequently told he would never achieve much in life, which he now cites as a primary motivator for his personal growth.

What does Solomon Rooney do for a living?

Solomon Rooney in February 2025 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @solomon_rooney on Instagram (modified by author)

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Solomon Rooney is a former reality TV personality, content creator and advocate. He came into the spotlight as a cast member of Netflix's reality show Love on the Spectrum U.S. He appeared in the show's third episode of the first season, which premiered in 2022.

Since appearing on the show, Solomon has grown into a digital content creator and social media influencer focused on autism awareness and personal fitness. Through his brand My Life With Autism, he shares content on Instagram and TikTok about daily life, fitness, and dating as an adult on the spectrum.

Reflecting on his personal growth and journey after gaining public attention, Solomon shared a powerful message on Instagram about discipline and self-improvement, writing:

5 years later… same name, but I built a man they never had access to before. No announcement. No validation. Just me vs me… every single day. Early mornings. Late nights. Gym when I felt strong. Gym when I felt nothing. Days I wanted to quit… and didn’t. I didn’t chase a glow up. I built discipline so strong it changed everything.

He continued:

I put the work in for myself. Not for attention. Not for approval. For standards. For respect. For the life I knew I could have. Now it shows. Without me saying a word. In the way I move. In the way I look. In the way, I don’t force anything anymore. Different body. Different mindset. Different presence. And the truth? The best part isn’t even how I look… It’s who I became when nobody was watching.

Solomon Rooney in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @solomon_rooney on Instagram (modified by author)

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Solomon from Love on the Spectrum controversy

During his time at CSUDH, Rooney was the subject of a petition and various social media reports alleging harassment and stalking. These allegations led to calls for his expulsion from the campus and encouraged others to support the petition in the interest of safety and justice.

Another controversy surrounding Solomon Rooney came from allegations made by a former partner after his appearance on the show. In May 2022, Naomi Christina Ruiz published an article on Medium titled My Experience with Solomon from Love On The Spectrum, where she described a short relationship they had in early 2019.

In the article, she claimed he showed emotionally abusive and manipulative behaviour, including guilt-tripping and being overly possessive during their time together. Ruiz also alleged that Solomon’s mother reached out to her on Instagram after the article was published, which she interpreted as an attempt to intimidate or invalidate her trauma.

Who is Solomon Rooney from Love on the Spectrum dating?

Dani Bowman at Netflix Tudum Theatre on 1 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

The social media influencer is currently single. His most high-profile relationship was with fellow Love on the Spectrum star Dani Bowman, but they are no longer together. Solomon and Dani dated during Season 1 of the U.S. series. Although they hit it off initially and reconnected briefly after filming, they ultimately decided they were not a good fit and ended things for good.

On his social media platforms, including his Instagram and TikTok, Solomon frequently shares that he is officially back to dating with the intention of finding a wife and building a life together.

FAQs

Who is Solomon Rooney? Solomon Rooney is a reality TV personality, content creator, and influencer who gained fame as a cast member on the first season of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum U.S. Where is Solomon Rooney from? The Love on the Spectrum star was born and raised in California, United States. What is Solomon from Love on the Spectrum’s age? The reality star is 22 years old as of 2026. He was born on 5 October 2003. What happened to Solomon from Love on the Spectrum? Since the show, Solomon has undergone a significant personal transformation and has become an active content creator and advocate. Is Solomon from Love on the Spectrum on the autism spectrum? Solomon is on the autism spectrum and has specifically shared that he was diagnosed with Level 1 Autism. Are Solomon and Dani from Love on the Spectrum still together? Solomon and Dani are no longer together and broke up shortly after filming ended. What is the age difference between Dani and Solomon from Love on the Spectrum? Dani Bowman and Solomon Rooney have a six-year age difference, as Dani was 26 and Solomon was 20 at the time of their filming for season. Is Solomon from Love on the Spectrum autistic? Solomon is autistic and frequently uses his platform to share his personal experiences living as an adult with autism.

Solomon Rooney gained recognition on Love on the Spectrum U.S., where his connection with Dani Bowman stood out, even though it didn’t last. Today, he continues to grow his presence as a digital creator, focusing on autism awareness, fitness, and dating.

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