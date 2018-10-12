Top 10 people of integrity in Nigeria’s history: figures worth emulating
Nigeria has produced celebrities and world-famous people whose traits are celebrated worldwide. You can learn these traits from the following examples of people of integrity in Nigeria's history.
Integrity is more than just doing the right thing when no one is looking; it involves following a moral or ethical ideal. It is a key leadership principle. It necessitates truthfulness and honesty. Check out some of these famous people with integrity in Nigeria.
10 people of integrity in Nigeria
What are the examples of people of integrity? Below we have mentioned ten people of integrity in Nigeria who have aided in shaping the society. They are recognized as those who have disciplined character, integrity and honesty. They are listed in no particular order.
1. Muhammadu Buhari
- Full name: Muhammadu Buhari
- Age: 79 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 17 December 1942
- Famous as: President of Nigeria
Muhammadu Buhari is an excellent example of a person of integrity in Nigeria. He was elected as the president of Nigeria in 2014 through the All Progressives Congress political party. This was the first time in the history of Nigeria when an opposition candidate peacefully won the presidential election.
He calls himself a "converted democrat," and he says that he takes responsibility for the time of his military rule. Muhammadu Buhari has many awards as a politician, including a Global Seal of Integrity (GSOI).
2. Alhaji Lateef Jakande
- Full name: Lateef Kayode Jakande
- Age: 91 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 23 July 1929
- Famous as: Journalist and politician
Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande is known as a journalist who became a successful politician and public figure. He was governor of Lagos State between 1979 and 1983. He began a career as a journalist in 1949 at the Daily Service.
He was editor-in-chief of Nigerian Tribune; his articles were factual and forthright. Lateef Jakande political career started in 1979 when he won the election and became the governor of Lagos State. He worked to solve educational and housing programs and established Lagos State University.
3. Nuhu Ribadu
- Full name: Mallam Nuhu Ribadu mni
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022
- Date of birth: 21 November 1960)
- Famous as: Politician and former National Police Officer
Nuhu Ribadu is an anti-corruption official, the pioneer of Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was also an Assistant Inspector General of Police.
He was the man who told BBC about 380 billion dollars that unfair Nigerian politicians stole. EFCC fought corruption at all levels of Nigerian government organizations. Nuhu Ribadu inspired youths to overthink their life choices and possible future.
He has many awards, including international ones, that confirm his successful struggle against corruption and integrity.
4. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar
- Full name: Abubakar Dangiwa Umar
- Age: 73 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 21 September 1949
- Famous as: Governor of Kaduna
Abubakar Dangiwa Umar was a governor of Kaduna state between 1985 and 1988. He is the founder of the political party Movement for Unity and Progress.
In addition, Abubakar held various military positions during his military career. He supported Nuhu Ribadu in his fight against corruption.
5. Prince Chibudom Nwuche
- Full name: Prince Chibudom Nwuche
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 1961
- Famous as: Politician
Prince Chibudom Nwuche is among the top mentioned five people of integrity in Nigeria who was born in a royal family of Clifford Cheta Nwuche. He held many important positions during his political career as a trusted person. Chibudom Nwuche has led several delegations to various international conferences.
He is also a sponsor of several charity projects in the country. The prince is honoured because of his political and social projects aimed at helping and supporting people.
6. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Full name: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Age: 68 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 13 June 1954
- Famous as: Economist
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is a woman of integrity in Nigeria who is currently serving as Director-General of the World Trade Organization since March 2021. Okonjo-Iweala joined The Group of Thirty (G30) in January 2022, an independent body of distinguished policymakers worldwide. She served twice as Nigerian Finance minister and briefly acted as Foreign minister in 2006.
7. Abdul Samad Rabiu
- Full name: Abdul Samad Isyaku Rabiu
- Age: 62 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 4 August 1960
- Famous as: Founder of BUA Group
Abdul Samad Rabiu is a Nigerian billionaire businessman, philanthropist and founder of BUA Group, which deals with cement making, sugar refining, oil milling, real estate, billets, steel and iron ore importation.
Abdul has given back to society by hosting and participating in many philanthropy programs, such as constructing 7,000 square-meter pediatric wards at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.
8. Nwankwo Kanu
- Full name: Nwankwo Kanu
- Age: 46 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 1 August 1976
- Famous as: Athletic
Nwankwo Kanu is one of the reputable people who have influenced the younger generation positively. He is a professional footballer who played for various teams, such as the country's national team. He won the Olympic gold in 1996.
He scored a goal during the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World cups. However, Nwankwo Kanu ended his international career following Nigeria's exit from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
9. Wole Soyinka
- Full name: Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka
- Age: 88 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 13 July 1934
- Famous as: Playwright and professor
Wote Soyinka was the first person to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in the category of broad cultural perspective and poetic overtones fashioning the drama of existence in 1986.
He is currently the consultant for the Lagos Black Heritage Festival. In 2020, Wole Soyinka was named a patron of Humanists UK.
10. Emeka Anyaoku
- Full name: Eleazar Chukwuemeka "Emeka" Anyaoku
- Age: 89 years (as of 2022)
- Date of birth: 8 January 1933
- Famous as: Diplomat
Chief Emeka Anyaoku was the third Commonwealth Secretary-General. Emeka has received numerous honours throughout his professional career, including the Freedom of the City of London in 1998, Nigerian CFR and CON decorations and the highest national citizen honours.
During the celebrations of Nigeria's independence Golden Jubilee in 2010 and Centenary in 2014, Emeka Anyaoku received special gold awards for outstanding contributions to the country's development from the Federal Government.
What is the meaning of people of integrity?
A person with integrity demonstrates a moral commitment to their principles and ideas. They constantly strive to uphold moral principles and act morally, no matter the situation.
Who are the people of integrity in Nigeria?
Below are notable people of integrity in the country.
- Muhammadu Buhari
- Alhaji Lateef Jakande
- Nuhu Ribadu
- Abubakar Dangiwa Umar
- Prince Chibudom Nwuche
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Abdul Samad Rabiu
- Nwankwo Kanu
- Wole Soyinka
- Chief Emeka Anyaoku
Why do we need people of integrity in Nigeria?
People with integrity always strive to advance their society via their sincere labour. They strive to make sure that all members of society equitably receive resources.
Why are people of integrity necessary in the society?
People of integrity in a society aid in fostering trust, confidence, cooperation, and self-reliance. Other advantages of such persons in society include:
- They encourage folks to be honest in all aspects of their lives.
- Bring about complete dedication in whatever they do.
- Raising the moral standard of society.
- Make people believe in what they are doing.
What are Nigeria's values?
Nigerian traditional values system include:
- Respect for elders
- Chastity among women
- The dignity of labour
- Patriotism to one's community
- Courage
- Self-reliance
What are the five attributes of integrity?
The five attributes of integrity include:
- Honesty
- Respect
- Dependability
- Loyalty
- Good judgement
The aforementioned people of integrity in Nigeria have significantly contributed to its growth and served their people with dignity and respect. They serve as role models for the next generation. Children and young adults can learn from these people's positive traits.
