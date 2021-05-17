150+ one-syllable boy names that get straight to the point

It is up to personal preference how one should name their children. Some like long names, while others prefer short ones. If you fall into the latter category and want a short moniker for your baby boy, you will certainly like the cute one-syllable boy names listed in this article.

Most parents who choose single syllable boy names for their children love how smooth the names are on the tongue. Some names are common and simple, while others are unique and complex.

Rare one-syllable boy names starting with the letters A and B

It would help if you considered giving your children short middle names to balance their cute surnames or first names. The following list of rare one-syllable boy names starting with the letters A and B will undoubtedly be helpful for your research.

Ace - unity

- unity Al - bright, noble

- bright, noble Andre - a short form for Andrew

- a short form for Andrew Art - a short form Arthur

- a short form Arthur Ash - a short form for Asher

- a short form for Asher Barney - defender

- defender Barry - fair-haired

- fair-haired Bart - son of Talmai

- son of Talmai Bear - a big furry animal

- a big furry animal Beau - handsome

- handsome Benno - bear

- bear Bjorn - bear

- bear Blaise - to lisp or stammer

- to lisp or stammer Bob - bright, fame

- bright, fame Bram - a short form for Abraham

- a short form for Abraham Brant - sword

- sword Bray - marsh

- marsh Briggs - an English slang word for Bridges

- an English slang word for Bridges Brook - water, a small stream

- water, a small stream Bryce - speckled

- speckled Buck - a deer, cowboy

- a deer, cowboy Burke - someone from the fortress

- someone from the fortress Buzz - a village in the woods

Trendy short boy names starting with the letters C and D

There are many short names for boys for parents to choose from. You can use a cute short name starting with the letters C or D as a nickname for your child. The following short names are some of the coolest names for a boy:

Cade - round, barrel

- round, barrel Cal - a short form for Calvin

- a short form for Calvin Carl - a free man

- a free man Chad - battle warrior

- battle warrior Champ - a short form for champion

- a short form for champion Chance - a short form for Chauncey

- a short form for Chauncey Chase - to hunt

- to hunt Chuck - a short form for Charles

- a short form for Charles Clark - priest

- priest Clint - river Glyme settlement

- river Glyme settlement Clive - someone who lives near a high cliff

- someone who lives near a high cliff Cole - charcoal

- charcoal Colm - an Irish word for dove

an Irish word for dove Colt - young horse

- young horse Cruz - cross

- cross Dane - someone from Denmark

- someone from Denmark Dan - a short form for Daniel

- a short form for Daniel Danny - a short form for Daniel

- a short form for Daniel Dean - monk or dignitary

- monk or dignitary Dirk - a famous ruler

- a famous ruler Drew - a short form for Andrew

- a short form for Andrew Doug - dark river

- dark river Drake - dragon

- dragon Duff - dark

- dark Dwayne – an Irish word for swarthy

Single-syllable boy names starting with the letters E, F, G, H, and I

Short names starting with the letters E, F, G, H, and I are equally attractive as long ones. The following list of classic 1 syllable boy names can ease your search for a perfect name for your baby boy.

Earl - nobleman

- nobleman Eddie - a moniker for Edgar

- a moniker for Edgar Finch - to swindle

- to swindle Floyd - gray-haired

- gray-haired Flynn - son of the red-haired one

- son of the red-haired one Ford - shallow water

- shallow water Franc - a short form for Franklin

- a short form for Franklin Fred - a short form for Frederick

- a short form for Frederick Fritz - peaceful ruler

- peaceful ruler Garth - groundskeeper, enclosure

- groundskeeper, enclosure Gene - wellborn

- wellborn Gray - color grey

- color grey Gus - a short form for Angus, Augustus, or Gustav

- a short form for Angus, Augustus, or Gustav Ham - hot, warm, servant

- hot, warm, servant Hank - estate ruler, a short form for Henry

- estate ruler, a short form for Henry Hans - a short form for handsome

- a short form for handsome Hugh - mind, intellect

- mind, intellect Hunk - a short form for handsome

- a short form for handsome Ian - God is gracious

- God is gracious Iker - visitation

- visitation Ibra - a short form for Ibrahim

- a short form for Ibrahim Isa - a short form for Isaac

- a short form for Isaac Ivan - God is gracious

Single-syllable names for boys that start with the letters J and K

Most baby names go in and out of fashion with time. Nevertheless, some single syllable names for boys always stay in fashion. Below is a list of such timeless boy names starting with the letters J and K:Jace - the lord is salvation

Jay - a bird

- a bird Jaime - a nickname for James

- a nickname for James Jas - a short form for Jasper

- a short form for Jasper Jeb - a nickname for Jacob

- a nickname for Jacob Jeff - a short form for Geoffrey

- a short form for Geoffrey Jem - a short form for Jeremy or Jeremiah

- a short form for Jeremy or Jeremiah Joe - a short form for Joseph

short form for Joseph Joel - Jehovah is God

- Jehovah is God Joh - a short form for John

- a short form for John Jude - The praised one

- The praised one Josh - a short form for Joshua

- a short form for Joshua Kai - sea

- sea Keith - wood

- wood Ken - a short form for Kenneth

- a short form for Kenneth Kirk - church

- church Knox - round hill

- round hill Kyle - narrows

Cool one-syllable names starting with the letters L, M, and N

Cool one-syllable names for boys starting with the letters L, M, and N, are pleasant to pronounce. For parents who do not want to overcomplicate names, here are some simple short name suggestions for your baby:

Lance - servant, a short form for Lancelot

- servant, a short form for Lancelot Lars - crowned with laurel

- crowned with laurel Lee - clearing

- clearing Leif - heir, descendant

- heir, descendant Luke - luminous

- luminous Matt - a short form for Matthew

- a short form for Matthew Mark - polite

- polite Max - a short form for Maxwell

- a short form for Maxwell Mick - a short form for Michael

- a short form for Michael Mike - a short form for Michael

- a short form for Michael Miles - soldier

- soldier Misty - mist, light fog, haze

- mist, light fog, haze Mo - a short form for Mohammad

- a short form for Mohammad Moby - blessings

- blessings Nate - a short form for Nathan or Nathaniel

- a short form for Nathan or Nathaniel Narla - a pioneering spirit, natural born leader

- a pioneering spirit, natural born leader Neil - cloud

- cloud Nick - a short form for Nicholas

- a short form for Nicholas Noel - Christmas

One-syllable boy middle names starting with the letters O, P, Q, and R

Many parents give their children three names. If you prefer your children's middle to be shorter than their surnames and first names, this list of short middle names for boys can help you find the best name for your sons:

Obi - heart

- heart Oisin - fawn

- fawn Omar - flourishing

- flourishing Oren - pine

- pine Oz - strong, powerful, courageous

- strong, powerful, courageous Paul - small

- small Pax - peace

- peace Penn - enclosure

- enclosure Pete - a short form for Peter

- a short form for Peter Phil - a short form for Philip

- a short form for Philip Pierce - son of Piers

- son of Piers Pip - a short form for Philip

- a short form for Philip Pooky - a petite, sweet person

- a petite, sweet person Qadar - decree, destination

- decree, destination Qadry - capable

- capable Qaiser - emperor

- emperor Qamar - moon

- moon Qasim - fair, just

- fair, just Qays - firm, strong

- firm, strong Quan - power

- power Quin - a short for Quinton

- a short for Quinton Reid - red-haired

- red-haired Rex - king

- king Rhett - advice

- advice Ron - a short form for Ronald

- a short form for Ronald Ross - peninsula, upland

- peninsula, upland Rowen - red-haired

- red-haired Roy - red

- red Royce - son of the king

- son of the king Rhys - enthusiasm

One-syllable boy middle names starting with the letters S, T, and U

You should consider giving your child trendy and timeless one-syllable boy middle names. Some names have been used by many generations that came before you but still sound fun and unique in the 21st century. Check out this list of beautiful boy names starting with the letters S, T, and U:

Sam - a short form for Samuel

- a short form for Samuel Sean - an Irish version of John

- an Irish version of John Seth - appointed, placed

- appointed, placed Shane - Yahweh is gracious

- Yahweh is gracious Saul - demanded

- demanded Simba - lion

- lion Stan - stone clearing

- stone clearing Steve - crown

- crown Stitch - a large, well-built man

- a large, well-built man Ted - a short form of Theodore

- a short form of Theodore Thor - thunder

- thunder Tigger - an overly enthusiastic or energetic person

- an overly enthusiastic or energetic person Tobby - a short form for Tobias

- a short form for Tobias Tom - V Thomas

- V Thomas Tommy - twin, a short form for Thomas

- twin, a short form for Thomas Trey - three

- three Troy - a descendant of a foot soldier

- a descendant of a foot soldier Ty - a short form Tyler or Tyson

- a short form Tyler or Tyson Ulises - famous warrior

- famous warrior Umar - flourishing

- flourishing Upton - upper town

Shortened boys' names starting with the letters V, W, X, Y, and Z

Short boy names starting with the letters V, W, X, Y, or Z can be the ideal names for your son. You can find some excellent shortened versions of popular male names from this list:

Vance - someone that lives near Marshland

- someone that lives near Marshland Vansh - dynasty

- dynasty Vian - full of life

- full of life Vic - a short form for Victor

- a short form for Victor Vihan - dawn, light

- dawn, light Vin - a short form for Vincent

- a short form for Vincent Vince - conqueror

- conqueror Viraj -the sun

-the sun Wayne - maker of wagons

- maker of wagons Wes - a short form for Wesley

- a short form for Wesley Wade - to go

- to go Will - a short form for William

- a short form for William Xander - a short form for Alexander

- a short form for Alexander Xeno - strange, foreign

- strange, foreign Xion - I won't forget you

- I won't forget you Yale - fertile upland

- fertile upland Zach - a short form for Zachariah

- a short form for Zachariah Zahid - altruistic

- altruistic Zaid - to increase

- to increase Zain - grace

- grace Zamir - heart

- heart Zane - God is gracious

- God is gracious Zayan - radiance

- radiance Zayn - grace

- grace Zephyr - west wind

- west wind Zay - a short form for Zayden

- a short form for Zayden Zion - paradise

What is a peaceful name for a boy?

One feels nice after finding a name with a beautiful meaning for their child. There are many cool names for a baby boy that mean peace. Below are some cute, peaceful boy names:

Aang (Chinese) - peaceful soaring

- peaceful soaring Axel (Scandinavian) - My father is peace

- My father is peace Callum (Scottish Gaelic) - dove, a symbol of peace

- dove, a symbol of peace Kazuki (Japanese) - the hope of peace

- the hope of peace Luam (African) - peaceful and calm

- peaceful and calm Noah (Hebrew) - having a peaceful rest

- having a peaceful rest Olive (Latin and French) - olive/olive tree, the symbol of peace

- olive/olive tree, the symbol of peace Paciano (Spanish) - peace

- peace Paxton (Latin) - a peaceful settlement or town

- a peaceful settlement or town Zalam (Hebrew) - the Hebrew version of Solomon, which means peace

What is the rarest name for a boy name?

Most parents would like to give their children unique and rare boy names that are in fashion. Below is a list of such names and their meanings:

Aman (Indian) - peace

- peace Amani (Indian and Arabic) - peace and faith

- peace and faith Bem (African) - peace

- peace Cheydan (Afghan and Muslim) - peaceful and patient

- peaceful and patient Irie (Jamaican) - harmony

- harmony Kazumi (Japanese) - peaceful and handsome

- peaceful and handsome Kazuya (Japanese) - peaceful and calm

- peaceful and calm Shiloh (Hebrew) - peace

- peace Tully (Irish) - peaceable or quiet

- peaceable or quiet Xola (African) - peace

What are some famous one-syllable names?

Unlike most baby names whose popularity rises and falls with the times, these some famous one-syllable names have been popular for centuries:

Andre - a short form for Andrew

- a short form for Andrew Dan - a short form for Daniel

- a short form for Daniel Ed - a short form of Edward

- a short form of Edward Fred - a short form for Frederick

- a short form for Frederick Jerry - a short form for Jeremiah

- a short form for Jeremiah Joe - a short form for Joseph

- a short form for Joseph Leo - a short form for Leonard

- a short form for Leonard Pax - a short form for Paxton

- a short form for Paxton Phil - a short form for Phillip

- a short form for Phillip Ted - a short form of Theodore

- a short form of Theodore Tommy - a short form for Thomas

What are some unique one-syllable boy names?

If you are hunting for cute boy names that will rarely match the names of most of his agemates, consider one of these cool one-syllable boy names:

Archer - bowman

- bowman Ashish - a blessing from God

- a blessing from God Elio - the sun

- the sun Jamin - son of the right hand

- son of the right hand Kian - ancient

- ancient Maverick - nonconformist

- nonconformist Ravi - the sun

- the sun Sullivan - dark eyes

- dark eyes Tris - a short form for Tristan, bold

- a short form for Tristan, bold Zaire - a river that swallows all rivers

What is the fanciest name for a boy?

You should consider picking a popular and fancy name for your son. You might recognize some names on this list, but others are truly unique:

Asher - happy

- happy Basil - royal

- royal Connor - lover of wolves

- lover of wolves Kit - bearing Christ

- bearing Christ Leroy - the king

- the king Raj - royal

- royal Reagan - little king

- little king Griffin - strong lord, mythical creature

- strong lord, mythical creature Terrance - heart

- heart West - a Western stream

One-syllable boy names can be perfect for your son. You can use them as the child's official name or as nicknames.

