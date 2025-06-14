The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has launched a three-day fasting and prayer programme to seek divine intervention for Nigeria's food security challenges

In a bold move to address Nigeria's agricultural challenges, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has announced a three-day fasting and prayer programme, aimed at seeking divine intervention for the country's food security efforts.

The initiative comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing work to improve Nigeria’s agricultural sector and ensure food security for its citizens.

Tinubu's Minister Declares 3-Day Fasting and Prayer Over Food Security

Ministry's call for spiritual intervention

The announcement was made in an internal circular dated June 11, issued by Adedayo Modupe, the ministry’s Director of Human Resource Management.

The circular highlighted the purpose of the spiritual exercise: to seek God’s guidance and support in the country’s efforts to secure its food supply.

"This is to invite all staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to a solemn prayer session for God’s guidance and success in supporting the government’s efforts to achieve food security," the circular stated.

The three-day fasting and prayer programme will take place at the ministry's headquarters in Garki, Abuja, and will be open to all ministry staff.

It is scheduled for Monday, June 16, with further sessions planned for June 23 and June 30.

Prayer sessions for divine guidance and national development

The theme of the fasting and prayer sessions has been designated as "Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development."

These sessions are designed to invoke spiritual support in Nigeria’s efforts to tackle food insecurity, which remains one of the country's most pressing issues.

The prayer sessions will be held at Conference Hall 'B' of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security's headquarters from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on each scheduled date.

Ministry staff are expected to observe the fasting during these dates and participate in the prayer sessions.

A call for unity in tackling food insecurity

The fasting and prayer initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to tackle food insecurity in the country.

By bringing together ministry staff for this solemn occasion, the ministry aims to foster unity and a collective sense of purpose in addressing the challenges of food production, distribution, and accessibility.

The ministry has long recognised that food security is crucial for national development, and this spiritual initiative underscores the commitment to both practical and spiritual solutions in tackling Nigeria's food security challenges.

Looking ahead: The significance of divine intervention

While the fasting and prayer sessions reflect the government's spiritual approach to solving complex issues, they also serve as a reminder of the importance of seeking divine intervention in times of national crisis.

Nigeria’s agricultural sector faces numerous hurdles, including inadequate infrastructure, climate change, and rising food prices.

This programme, initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, calls upon the collective strength of both faith and action to bring about positive change and sustainable solutions for Nigeria's agricultural future.

As the nation faces its food security challenges, the hope is that the fasting and prayer will not only bring spiritual support but also encourage a renewed commitment to practical, long-term agricultural reforms.

