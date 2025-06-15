The Donald Trump administration is considering implementing travel restrictions to 36 more countries, including some major US partners such as Nigeria and Ghana

The memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent to US diplomats on Saturday, June 14, disclosed that the governments of the listed nations have 60 days to meet new requirements established by the State Department

This development comes as President Trump implements a wider anti-immigration agenda, including what he has called the “largest mass deportation operation” in American history

Washington, USA - The Donald Trump administration in the United States (US) is weighing a sweeping expansion of its travel ban.

Legit.ng understands that the ban could potentially restrict entry to citizens from 36 additional countries — including 25 in Africa.

US's likely travel ban on Nigeria

According to a State Department memo obtained by The Washington Post on Saturday, June 14, countries may avoid sanctions by accepting deportees from the US or entering “safe third country” agreements.

If enacted, the move would mark one of the most aggressive immigration crackdowns in Trump’s second term, drawing parallels to the original “Muslim ban” from his first term and triggering renewed backlash from critics who see it as discriminatory and xenophobic.

The memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, gives governments of the listed countries 60 days to comply with new U.S. screening and security benchmarks.

Legit.ng gathered that nations are expected to submit initial action plans by Wednesday, June 18, at 8 a.m. to avoid penalties.

The potential restrictions would affect key US partners like Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, and Djibouti, among others.

The update has particularly caused anxiety in Nigeria where many youths in the country prefer to migrate abroad.

The countries have been highlighted below:

Angola Cameroon Côte d’Ivoire Democratic Republic of Congo Benin Republic Burkina Faso Cape Verde Djibouti Egypt Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Liberia Malawi Mauritania Niger Nigeria Antigua and Barbuda Bhutan Cambodia Dominica Kyrgyzstan Sao Tome and Principe Senegal South Sudan Tanzania Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Syria Tonga Tuvalu Vanuatu

Donald Trump's past travel ban

Trump’s initial 2017 travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries sparked global protests and legal battles before the Supreme Court upheld a revised version in 2018. President Biden rescinded the policy in 2021.

According to the US administration, the order aimed to keep America safe, but advocates alleged that the ban would keep families apart.

