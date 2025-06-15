Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, strongly condemned the recent massacre of innocent citizens at Yelewata village

Legit.ng recalls that armed men suspected to be herders terrorising the state launched an unprovoked attack on Yelewata on Friday night, June 13, killing around 100 people

Condemning the development, Governor Alia described the attack as a bloodbath, offering assurance to residents amid concerns

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state on Sunday, June 15, condemned "in strong terms" the attacks and massacre of innocent citizens at Yelewata by suspected criminal herders.

Multiple reports put the death figure of the mindless attack at more than 100.

Benue massacre: Governor Alia mourns

According to a statement by Tersoo Kula, Alia's chief press secretary (CPS), obtained by Legit.ng, the governor asserted that nothing should warrant the taking of life.

Deputy Governor of the state, Barrister Sam Ode, who visited the scene of the heinous act earlier today, Sunday, June 15, on the directives of the governor delivered the message.

Ode stated that the governor is not resting on his oars to ensure that Benue state experiences peace.

The government's statement partly reads:

"Governor Hyacinth Alia acknowledges and shares in your pains and grief caused by the attacks on your community by criminal elements suspected to be armed herdsmen.

"The state government is consistently engaging with federal security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders to strengthen security interventions and provide lasting solutions to these persistent attacks."

Legit.ng gathered that Response Squad Teams are being deployed and will be in Benue from Sunday, June 15.

In the same vein, strategic community dialogues are ongoing to enhance active intelligence sharing, the deputy governor disclosed.

Furthermore, it was learnt that Benue state’s joint operations units are also being strengthened.

The Benue state government promised that it would not relent in "its utmost commitment" to defending the lives and property of all residents.

It added:

"In the spirit of peace and unity, we call on religious, traditional, and political leaders across the state to sensitise and guide the youths under their influence against unlawful gatherings or confrontations that may spiral out of control.

"We appeal to the public to make use of official communication channels to report any suspicious activities and to stay informed through credible sources.

"Benue state remains committed to justice, peace, and security for all."

Earlier, Kula, the spokesperson for the state governor’s office, told AFP that the deadly attack on late Friday, June 13, into Saturday morning, June 14, lasted about two hours and a “number of houses (were) burnt down”.

Police spokesperson Udeme Edet confirmed the attack to AFP and said police operatives had engaged the attackers in a gunfight.

Legit.ng reports that in the northcentral geopolitical zone, attacks are common as local herders, mostly Muslim ethnic Fulani, and farmers, many of whom are Christian, clash over the limited access to natural resources.

In May, Amnesty International claimed that more than 10,000 people have been killed across central and northern Nigeria in the two years since President Bola Tinubu took office.

The organisation lamented that the "recent escalation of attacks by Boko Haram and other armed groups shows that the security measures implemented by President Tinubu's government are simply not working".

