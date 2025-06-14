Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has denied claims that his recent meeting with President Tinubu was driven by political gain

Bakare, who visited Tinubu at the State House last week, stirred speculations as many alleged that his visit was tied to personal ambition or a bid to secure a federal appointment

However, during a sermon at his Lagos-based church, Bakare set the record straight, declaring his intentions were purely based on national interests

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has dismissed suggestions that his recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was motivated by personal interests.

Pastor Tunde Bakare denied visiting President Tinubu for political or personal gain. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

National interest - Tunde Bakare speaks on visit to Tinubu

Bakare, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in 2023, visited the president last week at the State House. His visit sparked speculations about possible political alignment or appointments.

But during a sermon at his church, Pastor Tunde Bakare addressed the rumours, insisting his engagement with the president was solely driven by national interest, Vanguard reported.

“Some people still think he has gone there to settle himself. In what way have I settled myself before? What they gave me, I returned. What am I looking for?” he said.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Bakare said his discussion with Tinubu focused on national development and how to move the country forward.

“It’s not about just reservations. It’s about how the country will go well. My personal vision is to see a nation that works in my lifetime,” he said.

He added that he had made suggestions to the president but left the decision on whether to act on them entirely up to him.

Pastor Tunde Bakare visited President Tinubu one month after strongly attacking him. Photo credit: Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

Bakare's earlier criticism of Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that earlier in April 2025, Bakare delivered a scathing critique of Nigeria’s leadership during his Easter Sunday state-of-the-nation broadcast in Lagos.

The former presidential candidate accused President Tinubu of nurturing a “motor park brand of politics” that has led to legislative rascality and the erosion of constitutional governance.

The pastor called for a change in leadership approach, warning that Nigeria is too delicate for the current brand of politics.

Read more about Pastor Tunde Bakare here:

Senate drags Pastor Tunde Bakare

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the senate tackled Pastor Bakare over his recent criticism of the national assembly, saying that his comment was politically-motivated, misleading, and indicated a poor understanding of the constitutional responsibilities of the legislature.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the chairman of the senate committee on media and public affairs, described Bakare's comments as "sweeping generalisations and disparaging commentary" that could erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Adaramodu noted that Bakare had contested in the last general elections and previously contested as a vice-presidential candidate, which could not be discounted in assessing his comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng