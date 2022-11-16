200+ unique short boy names to give your child and their meanings

Every expectant mother gets excited knowing that a child is on the way. If you are expecting a boy, you have probably already considered what you will call him when he is born. If you have not settled on a name yet, you can try out some short boy names with cool meanings.

Most people have different standards when choosing a child's name. Some parents will name their children after someone important, while others will base it on seasons or circumstances. Whatever path you choose, remember that identities have strength, which is why you should make a careful decision.

Short boy names with meaning

When a family is expecting a baby, it is a time of great joy and celebration, and choosing a suitable name that feels relatable and special may come in handy. Here are some wonderful classic names for your handsome baby boy.

Eddy : Rich in friendship or wealthy friend

: Rich in friendship or wealthy friend Lane : A small roadway or path.

: A small roadway or path. Wayne : Maker of wagons

: Maker of wagons Rudy : Famous wolf

: Famous wolf Vern : Place of alders

: Place of alders Rome : Strength and power

: Strength and power Zion : Highest point

: Highest point Zed : God is righteous

: God is righteous Zane : God is gracious

: God is gracious Sam : Told by God or God hears

: Told by God or God hears Nero : Powerful, strong

: Powerful, strong Nels : Victor of the people

: Victor of the people Edan : Little fire

: Little fire Eron : Peace, enlightened

: Peace, enlightened Earl : Warrior or nobleman

: Warrior or nobleman Levi : Joined, attached

: Joined, attached Ivan : God is gracious

: God is gracious Graham : Gravel homestead

: Gravel homestead Flip : Lover of horses

: Lover of horses Owen : Well-born

: Well-born Alex : Defending man

: Defending man Dan : God is my judge

: God is my judge Dave : Beloved

: Beloved Jack : God is gracious

: God is gracious Kole : Victory of the people

: Victory of the people Joey : God will increase

: God will increase Jade : Precious stone

: Precious stone Jeff : Pledge of peace or God's peace.

: Pledge of peace or God's peace. Dane : God is my Judge

: God is my Judge Doyle : Black stranger

: Black stranger Eli : High or elevated

: High or elevated Evan : The Lord is gracious

: The Lord is gracious Eric : Forever ruler

: Forever ruler Octavius : Eighth

: Eighth Orson : Bear cub

: Bear cub Osvaldo : Power or ruler

: Power or ruler Reggie : Council power

: Council power Riggs : Son of Ridge

: Son of Ridge Aziel : God is my strength

: God is my strength Dante : Enduring

: Enduring Finlay: Fair-haired hero

Unique short boy names

Short male names have a strong sense of power and strength. The following list contains some of the unique names for boys you can consider.

Alva : His highness

: His highness Shaw : Thicket

: Thicket Vere : Alder

: Alder Kody : Helpful

: Helpful Kace : Courageous and vigilant, always on the watch

: Courageous and vigilant, always on the watch Koda : Friend

: Friend Hans : God is gracious

: God is gracious Leo : Lion

: Lion Connor : Lover of wolves

: Lover of wolves Terrance : Heart

: Heart Dean : From the valley

: From the valley Dezi : Desired

: Desired Pierce : Son of Piers

: Son of Piers Pax : Peaceful

: Peaceful Nate : He gave

: He gave Granger : Worker of the granary

: Worker of the granary Garrett : Spear strength

: Spear strength Wil : Desire

: Desire Powell : Son of Howell

: Son of Howell Prescott : Priest's cottage

: Priest's cottage Peregrine : Traveler, pilgrim

: Traveler, pilgrim Heath : Land of heather and grass

: Land of heather and grass Ev : God is gracious, born of yew or youth

: God is gracious, born of yew or youth Ryder : Horseman

: Horseman Jamin : Son of the right hand

: Son of the right hand Maxwell : Max's spring or stream

: Max's spring or stream Abishek : Bathing to God, shower of milk

: Bathing to God, shower of milk Oscar : Friend of deer

: Friend of deer Krew : From the castle or fortress by the water

: From the castle or fortress by the water Esau : Hairy

: Hairy Ned : Guardian of the riches or wealthy

: Guardian of the riches or wealthy Evyn : God is gracious; good messenger

: God is gracious; good messenger Gabe : God is my strength

: God is my strength Hayes : Hedged area

: Hedged area Mason : Stone worker

: Stone worker Brad : Broad clearing

: Broad clearing Fritz : Peaceful ruler

: Peaceful ruler Flint : Born near an outcrop of flint

: Born near an outcrop of flint Hernan : Daring and brave

: Daring and brave Marcellus : Young warrior

: Young warrior Maynard: Brave, hardy, and strong

Exotic short boy names

Regardless of its length, a short baby name says a lot. Short baby boy names can also be used to counterbalance a long surname. Here is a list of exotic baby names for you to consider.

Ádomás : Pledge

: Pledge Akio : Bright man

: Bright man Alvis : All wise

: All wise Altair : Bird

: Bird Azaire : God has Helped

: God has Helped Beauden : Beautiful

: Beautiful Belvedere : Beautiful view

: Beautiful view Cathal : Ruler of the battle

: Ruler of the battle Cowel : Joint pledge

: Joint pledge Ebrima : The father of many

: The father of many Evander : The good of man

: The good of man Felipe : Friend of hors

: Friend of hors Girish : Lord of the mountain

: Lord of the mountain Lokua : God is salvation

: God is salvation Isander : Equal of the man

: Equal of the man Kai : Triumphant music

: Triumphant music Lazar : My God has helped

: My God has helped Mikel : Who is like God

: Who is like God Osten : Island of stone

: Island of stone Jibri : God is my strong man

: God is my strong man Joaquin : God will judge

: God will judge Fūjin : Spirit of the wind

: Spirit of the wind Kaio : Cheerful

: Cheerful Kairo : Victorious one

: Victorious one Kofi : Born on a Friday

: Born on a Friday Mathis : Gift of God

: Gift of God Mekhi : He who is like God

: He who is like God Nikolos : Victorious people

: Victorious people Nuri : Fire

: Fire Ozias : Strength from God

: Strength from God Paco : Bald eagle

: Bald eagle Teo : Gift from God

: Gift from God Vancho : God is gracious

: God is gracious Hafiz : One who guards

: One who guards Hamden : Praised

: Praised Henrik : Home ruler

: Home ruler Hiral : Bright, Full of Luster

: Bright, Full of Luster Ianto : Gift of God

: Gift of God Danial : God is my judge

: God is my judge Francesco : Freeman

: Freeman Nicolai: The people of victory

Catchy short boy names

Most parents tend to prefer short names over long ones. Here is a list of cool short and sweet baby boy names that are popular across the country.

Mykel : who resembles God

: who resembles God Treyton : Trees.

: Trees. Alessandre : Defending men

: Defending men Amadeo : Love of God

: Love of God Ambrose : Immortal

: Immortal Amo : Little eagle

: Little eagle Aion : God of time

: God of time Ajax : Warrior of strength and means from the Earth

: Warrior of strength and means from the Earth Ares : God of War

: God of War Atlas : Titan who held the sky up

: Titan who held the sky up Damon : Willingness to sacrifice for a friend

: Willingness to sacrifice for a friend Eleos : God of compassion

: God of compassion Eros : God of love

: God of love Jason : The fearless leader of the Argonauts

: The fearless leader of the Argonauts Myles : Ancient king

: Ancient king Ashby : Ash tree farm

: Ash tree farm Atwood : Dweller at the wood

: Dweller at the wood Callum : Dove

: Dove Enzo : Home ruler

: Home ruler Kazimir : To destroy

: To destroy Lazlo : Rule

: Rule Lev : Lion

: Lion Xandros : Defending men

: Defending men Zahir : Helper or supporter

: Helper or supporter Logan : Little hollow

: Little hollow Chase : Skilled huntsman

: Skilled huntsman Flash : Bright light

: Bright light Haru : The season of spring

: The season of spring Hiro : Abundance and generosity

: Abundance and generosity Jace : Lord of salvation

: Lord of salvation Kaden : Fighter

: Fighter Mylo : Merciful soldier

: Merciful soldier North : One of the four cardinal directions

: One of the four cardinal directions Rogue : Savage

: Savage Scout : First explorer

: First explorer Shiva : Kind and beautiful

: Kind and beautiful Soren : Strict, serious, and severe

: Strict, serious, and severe Jude : Praised

: Praised King : Ruler

: Ruler Lee : Clearing in the woods

: Clearing in the woods Kenji: Strong and vigorous or intelligent second son

Simple baby boy names

Here is a list of the best, most powerful one-syllable boy names. These short and classic short boy names could be your new favourites.

Alan : Little rock or handsome

: Little rock or handsome Ben : Son of the right hand

: Son of the right hand Kurt : Brave counsel

: Brave counsel Zack : Yahweh remembers

: Yahweh remembers Lou : Famous battle

: Famous battle Camden : Winding valley

: Winding valley Bruce : The willowlands

: The willowlands Cannon : Word name

: Word name Charles : Freeman

: Freeman Coleman : Servant of Nicholas

: Servant of Nicholas Matt : Gift of Yahweh

: Gift of Yahweh Andy : Masculine

: Masculine Drew : Masculine

: Masculine Ed : Rich guard

: Rich guard Fred : Peaceful ruler

: Peaceful ruler Ian : Yahweh is gracious

: Yahweh is gracious Garrison : Son of Garrett

: Son of Garrett Jake : Yahweh is gracious

: Yahweh is gracious Mike : Who is like God

: Who is like God Elias : Yahweh is God

: Yahweh is God Emory : Industrious

: Industrious Jax : God is gracious

: God is gracious Jasper : Bringer of treasure

: Bringer of treasure Jaxon : God is gracious

: God is gracious John : God is gracious

: God is gracious Knox : Round-topped hill

: Round-topped hill Luke : Bright one

: Bright one Kenzo : Strong and healthy

: Strong and healthy Nash : By the ash tree

: By the ash tree Rowan : Little redhead

: Little redhead Roman : Citizen of Rome

: Citizen of Rome Troy : Foot soldier

: Foot soldier Vince : Prevailin

: Prevailin Wyatt : Brave in war

: Brave in war Lincoln : Town by the pool

: Town by the pool Louis : Renowned warrior

: Renowned warrior Philip : Lover of horses

: Lover of horses Porter : Gatekeeper

: Gatekeeper Jaylen : May God protect

: May God protect Dario : Possessor of good

: Possessor of good Zeke: God strengthens

Many people have turned out to be exactly who they were named. This only serves to demonstrate how important naming can be. Therefore, you must select a name that reflects who you want your child to be. The list above with unique short boy names can be a starting point if you are stuck..

