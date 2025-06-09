Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has launched a nightwear for women in his church to wear for their husbands' reproductive organs to be effective

Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), was seen in a trending video expressing confidence about the claim

Prophet Fufeyin's new video has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who expressed different views about the development

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), has started making waves on social media with a video of him launching nightwear for women to wear to bed with their husbands for effective reproduction.

In the trending video, the cleric explained that any woman who complained that her husband has a low sp3rm count should try to put on nightwear to bed, and the story of their family would change.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin launches anointed nightwear Photo Credit: @PROPHETJ_OMOTO

Source: Twitter

Prophet Fufeyin in trending video

The trending video of the cleric has started generating mixed reactions on social media, with many of them condemning the situation. Below are some of the reactions to the video:

Murphy Agbogidi said:

"This kind of announcement raises serious concerns about spiritual manipulation and the commercialisation of faith. There is no biblical basis for "anointed nightwear" being necessary for reproduction. God gives children according to His will, not based on garments.

"Children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is His reward." Psalm 127:3

"The danger is when so-called spiritual leaders turn to gimmicks instead of teaching truth and encouraging sincere faith and prayer. Couples struggling with fertility need compassion, medical help if needed, and faith in God's timing, not to be sold “spiritual solutions.”

"We must be careful not to turn ministry into merchandise. “Freely you have received, freely give.” Matthew 10:8."

Beloved of God commented:

"When they arrest this man for not paying tax? He sells fake clothes, stones, flowers, and perfumes. Until he nears crude oil?"

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin launches anointed nightwear Photo Credit: @PROPHETJ_OMOTO

Source: Facebook

Sir Koko reacted:

"The Christian Association of Nigeria is allowing this man to disgrace them, and it's sad. He needs to be stopped."

Mr Des stated:

"Even the Bible said my people perish because they lack knowledge. Keep deceiving your gullible followers, Papa J."

Emeka tweeted:

"As in the nightwear go do the work for them or what! Which kind of fraud business is this, abeg I need update o."

Foster posited:

"I don’t understand why u all keep missing the real issues. Was the anointed nightwear meant for everyone? No. Prophet Jeremiah launched it for his members, people who share his faith and beliefs. If u don’t believe in it, that’s fine, but let those who do practice their spirituality in peace."

See the video here:

VeryDarkMas reacts to Prophet Fufeyin's trending video

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan has reacted to a viral video of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin claiming to hear from God mid-flight.

The social media critic who found the video shocking berated Christianity and clergymen who pull stunts to deceive their members.

Aside from VDM, many Nigerians are also reacting as they couldn't help but laugh at Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's display in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng