100 Native American last names/surnames and their meanings
Native Americans were the inhabitants of much of North America long before the arrival of European settlers in the 15th century. Like numerous other cultures, these people had traditions that governed their practices, names, beliefs, and associations. Most native American last names were derived from a person's time of birth, occupation, temperament, clan, and habitation. The native Americans' names were eventually influenced by the British, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Native Americans are comprised of numerous sub-groups or tribes. The best-known ones are the Navajo, Cherokee, Apache, and Sioux. Over time, the native Americans' names got passed down the generations. Today, there are a lot of picks that have a rich history and a deep meaning.
Native American last names and meanings
Here, you can check out some of the most interesting names, from the most common indigenous last names to the ones that are exclusive to every tribe.
Most common native American last names
These options are normally used by Native American people regardless of their tribe. They are quite common but no less interesting. Some of them have originated from other nations and cultures that settled in America.
|Name
|Meaning
|Williams
|Resolute protector
|Smith
|One who strikes metals
|Sandoval
|Groove of wood
|Paddock
|Small enclosure
|Maizen
|Occupational, meaning 'the one that picks maize'
|Locklear
|A person who was a locksmith
|Lewis
|Victorious
|Kipp
|To swell; fat man
|Jones
|God has favoured
|Johnson
|Son of John
|Irving
|Water
|Howell
|The sun
|Holt
|A small grove of trees
|Hensley
|Stallion
|Galord
|High-spirited, cheerful
|Eubank
|One who lives near the ridge of a yew
|Denton
|From the town in the valley
|Deere
|Precious
|Cornfield
|Occupational, for those who worked in a cornfield.
|Chavos
|Child
|Brown
|One with brown hair, complexion, or clothing
|Hilliard
|One who lives on the hills
|Branham
|From the habitation of the Bramham tribe in West Yorkshire
|Bluebird
|Happiness
|Bia
|Blessed or white
|Bernard
|As strong as a bear
|Bahe
|The gray man
|Alexander
|Defender of the men
|Alberty
|Belonged to the Alberti family, who lived in the United States at the beginning of the 1920s.
Ancient Native American last names
Some examples are rather old-timey, and today, it may not be easy to find a person who bears it. However, they have an exciting history. Here are some of the oldest Native American names and their respective meanings.
|Name
|Meaning
|Welch
|Foreign
|Warcloud
|From the words war and cloud
|Vance
|From the marsh
|Tsosie
|Slim
|Thunderhawk
|Based on the power of thunder, combined with the word hawk
|Swiftwater
|A family that lives near swift water
|Summerhill
|A family that lives on a hill
|Pompey
|Five
|Huaman
|Hawk
|Filemonsen
|Son of Filemon
|Countryman
|A man who lived in the country
|Chubbuck
|This one is of German origin and means 'chubby one.'
|Bravebird
|Based on a bird's trait
|Blackrock
|A family from the black rock area
|Arrow
|Given to a hunter
Cherokee last names list
The Cherokee are an indigenous group of the United States that live in the Southeastern Woodlands. When it came to Cherokee surnames, they used their imagination in the best way. Here is a nice Cherokee last names list to help you get an idea.
|Name
|Meaning
|Yansa
|Buffalo
|Wesa
|Cat
|Waya
|Wolf
|Wahkan
|Sacred
|Utsidihi
|The mankiller
|Tskilekwa
|Big wizard
|Tsiyi
|Canoe
|Rayetayah
|Hanging maw
|Onacona
|White owl
|Moytoy
|Rainmaker
|Kanagagota
|Standing turkey
|Kana′tĭ
|the lucky hunter
|Gawonisgi
|Speaker
|Cheasequah
|Red bird or cardinal
|Chaske
|First born son
|Austenaco
|Chief
|Atsadi
|Fish
|Atohi
|Woods
|Ahyuini
|Swimmer
|Adahy
|Close to the Cherokee word adahi’i which actually means poison
What are some Navajo last names?
The Navajo are a Native American nation that resides in the Southwestern United States. It is the largest tribe in the United States, followed by the Cherokee Nation. Here are some indigenous surnames from the Navajo people.
|Name
|Meaning
|Yazzie
|Little
|Tsosie
|Slender or slim
|Tsinajinnie
|Black streak clan
|Tsinaji
|Black
|Todicheene
|Bitter water people
|Toadlena
|Water that flows up and out
|Tlizilani
|Goat
|Tabaaha
|Shore, beach
|Peshlakai
|Silver
|Nez
|Tall
|Lapahie
|Gray
|Hatahle
|Medicine man
|Etsitty
|Smithy, pounder; to pound
|Descheene
|Clan designation, red-streak people
|Daisy
|Younger one
|Claw
|Left-handed
|Bylilly
|For him; magic power
|Bitsillie
|Younger brother
|Benally
|His grandchild
|Begay
|His son
|Adakai
|Gambler, card player
|Acothley
|Cowboy
What are some Apache surnames?
The Apache originally resided in what is now the Southwestern United States. The Apache people are subdivided into various subtribes. These include the Jicarilla, Chiricahua, Salinero, Lipan, Mimbreño, Mescalero, and the Ndendahe people. Here are some Apache names and their meanings.
|Name
|Meaning
|Altaha
|High or elevated
|Cosay
|Person who lived on the White Mountain
|Dosela
|The commoner
|Mescal
|One from the Mescalero clan
|Tessay
|One who lives in the reserve
What are some Sioux Surnames?
The Sioux tribe is made up of three subtribes, namely the Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota. The Sioux people were known for being skilled warriors. Here are some names from the Sioux tribe.
|Name
|Meaning
|Maka
|A Lakota surname that means soil, ground, or earth
|Howahkan
|A strong voice or sacred voice
|Galihai
|A Lakota last name that means gentle or delicate
|Chaska
|This Dakota last name means son
|Angpetu
|It means radiant or daytime
Unique native American names
While most native Americans are not exactly what one would consider commonplace, some are rarer than others. If you are looking for a surname that completely stands out, here are some excellent unique options.
|Name
|Meaning
|Fineday
|Derived from a good day
|Decorah
|Serpent
|Declay
|The charming one
|Coriz
|Cheerful and friendly
|Claymore
|Big or great sword
In today's world, Native American last names are among the unique names one can give their child. This is because most of the native American tribes have since adopted the influences of other cultures, an attribute most reflected in their modern-day naming traditions.
