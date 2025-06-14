One of the lives claimed in the Air India plane crash that happened on Thursday is that of First Officer Clive Kunder

First Officer Clive Kunder was the co-pilot who manned the Air India flight Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed

Kunder, who has 1100 hours of flying experience, was assisting Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and both of them died

A young pilot who was just navigating his aviation career was one of those who died in the air tragedy that happened in India.

First Officer Clive Kunder served as the co-pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171, which crashed in Ahmedabad, India.

The young co-pilot was 34 years old at the time of his death. Photo credit: India Today and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, did not go too far from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad before crashing.

The sad event sent shock waves across India and in other parts of the world as families were thrown into mourning.

Of the 242 people onboard the aircraft, only Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national who was in seat number 11A that made it out alive.

Here are a few things to know about First Officer Clive Kunder, who assisted Captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

1. He had 1100 hours of flying experience

First Officer Clive Kunder was a young pilot just starting out in his career, and so far, he has logged 1100 hours of flying experience.

The late pilot is said to be from a family equally connected to aviation.

His mother was a flight crew member in her working days.

2. His family has received the sad news, his sister says

According to news reports, the news of the sad occurrence has reached Kunder's family.

His sister, Kliene, said she and her parents are in Sydney, Australia, according to reporting by newspaper Hindustan Times.

She said:

"My father, Clifford and mother, Rekha, are with me in Sydney, and we have no information on the condition of my brother. We are leaving on Friday for Ahmedabad to find out how he is."

3. His former teacher says he was brilliant

The young co-pilot was 34, and he was said to have completed his training in Florida, USA, before returning to India to pursue a career.

He was said to be a quiet person. His teacher, Professor Urvashi, who taught Kunder Physics in Class 11 and 12 in Mumbai's Wilson College, says he was a very brilliant fellow.

She said, as quoted by NDTV:

"Clive was very brilliant student, very disciplined, very punctual, intelligent... His work was very neat, clean, very systematic, said Ms Urvashi, who thinks his "disciplined nature made him a successful pilot. It was really heartbreaking to talk about him. It's very difficult for me to digest the news also that such a lively young boy wanted to make a career, wanted to live his life very happily, very disciplined, very punctual, very intelligent boy. It was very difficult for me."

The late pilot was not married.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was assisted by Clive Kunder. Photo credit: The Sun UK and India Today.

Indian actor, actor Vikrant Massey has sent a condolence message to the pilot's family.

He said:

"My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the first officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all [those] deeply affected."

