200 short unique girl names that will be perfect for your baby

Some of the most beautiful baby names are short. If your last name is a mouthful or you want to keep things simple, short and sweet baby names might be just what you need. Short names are easy to spell and remember.

A girl in an academic dress. Photo: pexels.com, @josiahmatthew

Source: UGC

Why are short unique girl names good? Short names are cute and can help to balance out a long surname. They are also easier to remember than a long name. If you are a soon-to-be mother and are stumped about what name to give your baby girl, you are on the right page.

200+ short unique girl names

There are numerous notable short names for girls. It is up to you to choose the one that best represents your child's characteristics. Remember that the name you choose will be used for the rest of your child's life.

Best short unique girl names

Choosing a name for your baby is important because it allows you to begin your child's life with meaning. Below are unique short girl names that are special and one of a kind.

Aabha: Shine

Aanshi: God's Gift

Aaral: Flower

Aarna: Name of Goddess Lakshmi

Ahana: The One who cannot be killed

Ajeeta: One who cannot be defeated

Amaya: Guileless, not cunning or free from deceit

Amoli: Precious, Priceless

Aspen: Tree with heart leave

Bea: Bringer of happiness

Chloe: The blooming plants

Cia: Of the moon

Colby: From the coal village

Cori: From the hollow

Clara: clear/bright

Daksha: The Wife of Lord Shiva, able and talented

Damini: Lightning or the conquering one

Daryl: Beloved

Dawn: The time in the morning when the sun rises

Devon: County in England

Dina: Sweet, precious, darling, a gift from God

Dylan: Child of the sea

Eden: Place of pleasure

Erin: From the island to the west

Flynn: Descendant of the red-haired man

Gabi: Woman of God

Hita: One who wants the best for everyone or lovable

Hope: A sentiment which is a great choice to bestow upon a child

Jade: The precious stone

Jaden: God has heard

Jayce: The Lord is salvation

Jia: Family

Josie: Jehovah shall grow

Joy: Happiness

Kate: Pure

Kodi: Helpful

Kuri: Chestnut

Lexi: Defender of man

Liv: Defense

Lucy: Of the light

Mary: Of the sea

Mila: Dear and gracious

Peri: Mountain dweller

Riley: Wood clearing

Romy: Dew of the sea

Rowan: Reddish brown tree

Sofia: Wisdom

Sage: Grayish green herb

Shay: Tropical tree

Tess: A short version of Teresa

Cool short middle names for girls

A girl in a pink crew neck shirt. Photo: pexels.com, @trukweli

Source: UGC

Choosing a unique girl's middle name is essential if you want to make a lasting impression. Consider the names below if you want your child to have a nice name.

Aiyana: Eternal blossom

Alea: Sweetly-speaking

Alex: Defending men

Alia: Ascending

Alie: Noble natured

Aryn: The one from Ireland

Brooke: Small stream

Char: Freeman

Dani: God is my judge

Dara: Pearl of wisdom

Chaya: Life

Eske: Helmet of the Gods

Essi: The hidden one

Gaïa: Earth mother

Gaja: Goddess of the earth

Gala: Person from Gaul

Gema: Precious stone

Hayes: Hedged area

Ilsa: Pledged to God

Izzy: God's promise

Jill: Child of the gods

Joan: Yahweh is gracious

Jodi: Woman from Judea

Joey: God increases

Kass: Catcher of men

Kimi: Secret

Lana: Little rock

Leia: Child of heaven

Lisa: Oath from God

Lomasi: Pretty flower

Maja: Goddess of springtime

Maje: Sea of bitterness

Maji: Leave

Marq: Dedicated to Mars

Mitena: Coming moon

Myra: Sweet-smelling oil

Noel: Born on Christmas

Odina: Mountain

Olly: Olive tree planter

Orenda: Magic power

Pavati: Clearwater

Soyala: Time of the winter solstice

Tallulah: Leaping water

Tayen: New moon

Teal: Common teal

Tera: Elevated place

Tiva: Dance

Urika: Useful

Winona: First daughter

Cute short girl names

Close-up shot of a girl using binoculars. Photo: pexels.com, @kindelmedia

Source: UGC

Short baby girl names are always popular with parents, especially if your last name is long or you want a name that your new baby's sibling will be able to pronounce. Here are some of the most popular girls' short names.

Belle: Beautiful

Björk: Birch tree

Britt: Exalted one

Cali: Beautiful

Demi: Half

Desi: Desired

Elsa: Consecrated to God

Emma: Whole or universal

Emmy: Rival

Eve: To breathe

Evie: Tribal woman

Fern: Alder-tree

Gail: My father's joy

Gem: Precious stone

Gia: God's gift

Hani: Happy

Ivy: Plant

Jael: Mountain goat

Jane: God is gracious

Jax: Son of Jack

Jean: God is gracious

Jolie: Pretty

Jovie: Joyful

Kai: Sea

Lacey: From Lassy

Lake: Body of water

Lex: Diminutive form of Alexis

Lia: Bringer of good news

Lou: Famous battle

Maci: Weapon

Maeve: Intoxicating

Miley: Invented name

Mira: Peace

Misha: Who is like God

Molly: Rebellious

Noe: Peaceful

Onyx: Black gemstone

Pam: All sweetness

Penny: From Penelope

Pip: Friend of horses

Quinn: Descendant of the chief

Reem: White antelope

Rose: Famous type

Roux: Reddish brown

Ruby: Deep red precious stone

Ruth: Compassionate friend.

Saige: A wise person

Skye: Island of the clouds

Vale: Wide river valley

Xiu: Elegant

Elegant short names

Girl in a pink shirt wearing dreadlocks. Photo: pexels.com, @antoniolopez

Source: UGC

Elegance is conveyed not only through a person's character but also through their name. You want to give your child the best name possible as a parent. The following is a list of the top elegant short baby girl names to choose from.

Acantha: Thorn, prickle

Alexa: Man's defender

Allegra: Musical note

Angelica: Angel

Aria: Lion of God

Ariadne: Most holy

Artemis: Safe

Audrey: Noble strength

Aurelia: Golden Child

Bernice: To bring victory

Bethany: From a fig house

Blythe: Joyous or cheerful

Brigitte: Strength

Camilla: Freeborn

Camille: Young ceremonial student

Candida: Bright white

Caroline: Freeman

Cassandra: To shine upon the man

Christa: Follower of Christ

Clemen: Merciful

Cordelia: Daughter of the sea

Daniella: God is my judge

Donatella: Given by God

Eleanor: Shining light

Ellis: Benevolent

Eliza: Devoted to God

Eugenia: Wellborn

Evane: Good news

Eydís: Goddess of good fortune

Gabrielle: God is my hero

Geral: Rules by spear

Gwyn: Luck

Imogen: Maiden

Ivanna: God is gracious

Jean: God is gracious

Jody: God will increase

Jovanna: God is gracious

Julia: Youthful and downy

Kate: Pure

Keeya: Garden Flower

Kenza: The fair one

Liliana: Lily flower

Lilith: Belonging to the night

Oriana: Sunrise

Saisha: The truth of life

Shane: God is gracious

Tami: Let people see the benefit

Theody: A hymn praising God

Tina: Follower of Christ

Val: Powerful, strong

Zaira: Radiance

Choosing short unique girl names for your daughter is a thrilling experience because it will become integral to her personality and identity. When selecting a short name for your child, consider factors such as the meaning of the name, ease of pronunciation, and the personality you want your child to have.

READ ALSO: 200 deep love messages for her: Emotional text messages to girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published a list of 200 deep love messages for your girlfriend. Sending your girlfriend love messages makes her feel important, special, and loved.

Your lady will appreciate a love message at any time, whether it's an apology for wronging her, a missing you message if you're in a long-distance relationship, or an unexpected one to let her know you're thinking of her.

Source: Legit.ng