200 short unique girl names that will be perfect for your baby
Some of the most beautiful baby names are short. If your last name is a mouthful or you want to keep things simple, short and sweet baby names might be just what you need. Short names are easy to spell and remember.
Why are short unique girl names good? Short names are cute and can help to balance out a long surname. They are also easier to remember than a long name. If you are a soon-to-be mother and are stumped about what name to give your baby girl, you are on the right page.
200+ short unique girl names
There are numerous notable short names for girls. It is up to you to choose the one that best represents your child's characteristics. Remember that the name you choose will be used for the rest of your child's life.
Best short unique girl names
Choosing a name for your baby is important because it allows you to begin your child's life with meaning. Below are unique short girl names that are special and one of a kind.
- Aabha: Shine
- Aanshi: God's Gift
- Aaral: Flower
- Aarna: Name of Goddess Lakshmi
- Ahana: The One who cannot be killed
- Ajeeta: One who cannot be defeated
- Amaya: Guileless, not cunning or free from deceit
- Amoli: Precious, Priceless
- Aspen: Tree with heart leave
- Bea: Bringer of happiness
- Chloe: The blooming plants
- Cia: Of the moon
- Colby: From the coal village
- Cori: From the hollow
- Clara: clear/bright
- Daksha: The Wife of Lord Shiva, able and talented
- Damini: Lightning or the conquering one
- Daryl: Beloved
- Dawn: The time in the morning when the sun rises
- Devon: County in England
- Dina: Sweet, precious, darling, a gift from God
- Dylan: Child of the sea
- Eden: Place of pleasure
- Erin: From the island to the west
- Flynn: Descendant of the red-haired man
- Gabi: Woman of God
- Hita: One who wants the best for everyone or lovable
- Hope: A sentiment which is a great choice to bestow upon a child
- Jade: The precious stone
- Jaden: God has heard
- Jayce: The Lord is salvation
- Jia: Family
- Josie: Jehovah shall grow
- Joy: Happiness
- Kate: Pure
- Kodi: Helpful
- Kuri: Chestnut
- Lexi: Defender of man
- Liv: Defense
- Lucy: Of the light
- Mary: Of the sea
- Mila: Dear and gracious
- Peri: Mountain dweller
- Riley: Wood clearing
- Romy: Dew of the sea
- Rowan: Reddish brown tree
- Sofia: Wisdom
- Sage: Grayish green herb
- Shay: Tropical tree
- Tess: A short version of Teresa
Cool short middle names for girls
Choosing a unique girl's middle name is essential if you want to make a lasting impression. Consider the names below if you want your child to have a nice name.
- Aiyana: Eternal blossom
- Alea: Sweetly-speaking
- Alex: Defending men
- Alia: Ascending
- Alie: Noble natured
- Aryn: The one from Ireland
- Brooke: Small stream
- Char: Freeman
- Dani: God is my judge
- Dara: Pearl of wisdom
- Chaya: Life
- Eske: Helmet of the Gods
- Essi: The hidden one
- Gaïa: Earth mother
- Gaja: Goddess of the earth
- Gala: Person from Gaul
- Gema: Precious stone
- Hayes: Hedged area
- Ilsa: Pledged to God
- Izzy: God's promise
- Jill: Child of the gods
- Joan: Yahweh is gracious
- Jodi: Woman from Judea
- Joey: God increases
- Kass: Catcher of men
- Kimi: Secret
- Lana: Little rock
- Leia: Child of heaven
- Lisa: Oath from God
- Lomasi: Pretty flower
- Maja: Goddess of springtime
- Maje: Sea of bitterness
- Maji: Leave
- Marq: Dedicated to Mars
- Mitena: Coming moon
- Myra: Sweet-smelling oil
- Noel: Born on Christmas
- Odina: Mountain
- Olly: Olive tree planter
- Orenda: Magic power
- Pavati: Clearwater
- Soyala: Time of the winter solstice
- Tallulah: Leaping water
- Tayen: New moon
- Teal: Common teal
- Tera: Elevated place
- Tiva: Dance
- Urika: Useful
- Winona: First daughter
Cute short girl names
Short baby girl names are always popular with parents, especially if your last name is long or you want a name that your new baby's sibling will be able to pronounce. Here are some of the most popular girls' short names.
- Belle: Beautiful
- Björk: Birch tree
- Britt: Exalted one
- Cali: Beautiful
- Demi: Half
- Desi: Desired
- Elsa: Consecrated to God
- Emma: Whole or universal
- Emmy: Rival
- Eve: To breathe
- Evie: Tribal woman
- Fern: Alder-tree
- Gail: My father's joy
- Gem: Precious stone
- Gia: God's gift
- Hani: Happy
- Ivy: Plant
- Jael: Mountain goat
- Jane: God is gracious
- Jax: Son of Jack
- Jean: God is gracious
- Jolie: Pretty
- Jovie: Joyful
- Kai: Sea
- Lacey: From Lassy
- Lake: Body of water
- Lex: Diminutive form of Alexis
- Lia: Bringer of good news
- Lou: Famous battle
- Maci: Weapon
- Maeve: Intoxicating
- Miley: Invented name
- Mira: Peace
- Misha: Who is like God
- Molly: Rebellious
- Noe: Peaceful
- Onyx: Black gemstone
- Pam: All sweetness
- Penny: From Penelope
- Pip: Friend of horses
- Quinn: Descendant of the chief
- Reem: White antelope
- Rose: Famous type
- Roux: Reddish brown
- Ruby: Deep red precious stone
- Ruth: Compassionate friend.
- Saige: A wise person
- Skye: Island of the clouds
- Vale: Wide river valley
- Xiu: Elegant
Elegant short names
Elegance is conveyed not only through a person's character but also through their name. You want to give your child the best name possible as a parent. The following is a list of the top elegant short baby girl names to choose from.
- Acantha: Thorn, prickle
- Alexa: Man's defender
- Allegra: Musical note
- Angelica: Angel
- Aria: Lion of God
- Ariadne: Most holy
- Artemis: Safe
- Audrey: Noble strength
- Aurelia: Golden Child
- Bernice: To bring victory
- Bethany: From a fig house
- Blythe: Joyous or cheerful
- Brigitte: Strength
- Camilla: Freeborn
- Camille: Young ceremonial student
- Candida: Bright white
- Caroline: Freeman
- Cassandra: To shine upon the man
- Christa: Follower of Christ
- Clemen: Merciful
- Cordelia: Daughter of the sea
- Daniella: God is my judge
- Donatella: Given by God
- Eleanor: Shining light
- Ellis: Benevolent
- Eliza: Devoted to God
- Eugenia: Wellborn
- Evane: Good news
- Eydís: Goddess of good fortune
- Gabrielle: God is my hero
- Geral: Rules by spear
- Gwyn: Luck
- Imogen: Maiden
- Ivanna: God is gracious
- Jean: God is gracious
- Jody: God will increase
- Jovanna: God is gracious
- Julia: Youthful and downy
- Kate: Pure
- Keeya: Garden Flower
- Kenza: The fair one
- Liliana: Lily flower
- Lilith: Belonging to the night
- Oriana: Sunrise
- Saisha: The truth of life
- Shane: God is gracious
- Tami: Let people see the benefit
- Theody: A hymn praising God
- Tina: Follower of Christ
- Val: Powerful, strong
- Zaira: Radiance
Choosing short unique girl names for your daughter is a thrilling experience because it will become integral to her personality and identity. When selecting a short name for your child, consider factors such as the meaning of the name, ease of pronunciation, and the personality you want your child to have.
