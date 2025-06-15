In May, Peter Obi's followers learnt about a proposed presidential ticket placing the former Anambra state governor as running mate to Atiku Abubakar

However, Obi's supporters, known as 'Obidients', made it clear that they would never accept a vice-presidential position for him, thereby stalling the anti-President Bola Tinubu coalition negotiations

Amid the uncertainties around the coalition moves, Atiku's former ally, Daniel Bwala, disclosed that Obi has been having meetings to become the vice-presidential candidate, and "he has accepted it"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Daniel Bwala, one of the presidential spokespersons, has claimed that Peter Obi has accepted to become a vice-presidential (VP) candidate in the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, was the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

Tinubu's ally Daniel Bwala knocks Labour Party's Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Obi and anti-Tinubu coalition

Speaking in a recent podcast interview, SelahMeditate, Bwala, the special adviser on media and public communications to President Bola Tinubu, predicted that Obi would disappoint his staunch supporters, popularly called 'Obidients'.

Legit.ng reports that a coalition of opposition leaders is spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Obi. The alliance once gained significant momentum.

Political analysts have expressed mixed reactions over the coalition drive and prospects of opposition unity to achieve its agenda. While some experts see the coalition’s formation as a significant realignment in Nigerian politics, others regard it as sheer exploratory talks that lack ideological clarity beyond the anti-Tinubu sentiments.

Berating Obi, Bwala said:

“When people change party, Peter Obi abuses them. He is currently discussing on how to become vice-presidential candidate. The Obidients said the only reason they are supporting him is so that Peter Obi would be the president of Nigeria. Anything short of that, they are not going to agree. He has been having meetings to become the vice-presidential candidate. He has accepted it."

The snippet of the video interview can be watched below:

Daniel Bwala suggests Peter Obi has already agreed to become a vice-presidential candidate in the 2027 election. Obi did fairly well and came third in the 2023 poll.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as Bwala knocks Peter Obi

Meanwhile, several internet users shared their thoughts after watching Bwala's video.

Legit.ng captured some X comments below:

@sophiaDprincess commented:

"Nigerians at home and abroad, I solemnly swear by Almighty God that I, my friends, my family and my entire community voted for Peter Obi in 2023, and would wholeheartedly vote for him again in 2027, and not even Tinubu, APC miscreants nor APC urchins can stop us. So Help Us God!"

@Honlegacy1 wrote:

"Oga, you are not saying anything new. The words you said before joining APC is what I hold.

"You said terrible things about Tinubu and APC. Now you’re recounting, nah man, no integrity.

"Nobody believes you and all these empty statements you’re making - wrap it up."

@DeFireWithin said:

"I will tell you three things, Bwala:

1. You're in a sinking ship.

2. You're on the wrong side of history.

3. Your words will be used against you.

4. When you plan and speak so confidently, remember the force majeure!

"Time is our best ally!"

Peter Obi gets cold feet as 'Obidients' reject Atiku Abubakar’s alleged offer. Atiku's camp had reportedly offered Obi a VP role in a one-term deal. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's aide meets Peter Obi in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, met Obi.

Onanuga shared photographs from their meeting via his verified X handle.

Both men met at the 90th birthday celebration of veteran journalist and publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka-Pemu, in Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng