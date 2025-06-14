Victor Boniface has been spotted everywhere since coming for his post-season holiday in Nigeria

In the past days, he has been seen hanging out with Victor Osimhen and Afrobeats rapper Odumodublvck

Boniface’s recent adventure saw him preparing to hang out with new Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare

Victor Boniface is in the spotlight once again after Tolu Arokodare cast him to the fans as they prepare to hang out during their holiday in Nigeria.

Boniface has been enjoying his time in Nigeria after enduring a difficult season with Bayer Leverkusen in what could be his final season at the German club.

Victor Boniface celebrates after scoring for Bayer Leverkusen against VfL Bochum. Photo by Jurgen Fromme.

Source: Getty Images

Arokodare had an outstanding breakout year in Europe, winning the Belgian league's Golden Boot with 21 goals and the Ebony Shoe for the best African player in Belgium.

Since arriving in Nigeria, he has been in Lagos and was spotted hanging out with his senior man Victor Osimhen and Afrobeats rapper and friend Odumodublvck.

Tolu Arokodare casts Victor Boniface

Most Nigerian footballers are on holiday in the country and are shutting down locations in Lagos, meeting celebrities from other facets of life and influencers.

As seen in a video trending on TikTok, Boniface and Tolu Arokodare were in a hotel room in Russia before flying to Nigeria. The Bayer Leverkusen striker was seen packing bundles of ₦500 notes in a bag.

The Belgium-based striker hailed him and told fans to bill him now, and Boniface looked unconcerned by what his colleague was saying.

Despite coming home for fun, both players keep their fitness level up by engaging in football games with friends at mini pitches around Lagos. Boniface and Osimhen teamed up, while Arokodare trained elsewhere.

Arokodare challenges Boniface’s position

Tolu Arokodare has just emerged on the scene for the Super Eagles, and after four games, he is already a threat to Boniface’s position in the national team.

Arokodare made his debut in the 2-0 win over Rwanda in March, coming on as a second-half substitute for Victor Osimhen, who scored both goals in the first half.

Nathan Tella and Tolu Arokodare celebrate after Nigeria won the 2025 Unity Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

He scored his first goal during the 1-1 draw against Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow earlier this morning, ensuring Eric Chelle remains unbeaten as Super Eagles boss.

Boniface made his debut in September 2023 but has yet to score his first international goal. Fans have grown frustrated with him and called for him to be dropped, especially after teasing his retirement last week.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, he social media post is not expected to have consequences after the NFF's director of communications claimed that it was obvious the player was joking.

Boniface aims dig at Osimhen and Odumodu

Legit.ng reported that Boniface reacted to Osimhen and Odumodu after the two left him out of the pictures they shared on social media after their hangout in Lagos.

Osimhen jokingly consoled the Bayer Leverkusen star for leaving him out, but it was not enough, and he shared a photo of all three later on his pages to show he was among.

