Mya Mills’ biography: age, height, ethnicity, boyfriend

Who is Mya Mills? She is a British social media influencer and model. She promotes fashion brands on her Instagram, including I Saw It First, PrettyLittleThing, and Misspap. The British fashion model is currently working with a multi-purpose agency specializing in social media marketing, MUSE The Agency.

The British fashion model and Instagram star. Photo: @myamills

Source: Instagram

Mya Mills has an Instagram account with a substantial following where she provides a variety of services to customers with fashion interests and supports talent production.

Mya Mills’ bio

The model was born in England, the United Kingdom. Mya Mills’ ethnicity is mixed, and she is a British national. Mya Mills has not shared her parents' identities. She schooled at Wood Bridge High School, based in the United Kingdom.

The fashion enthusiast in a white outfit. Photo: @myamills

Source: Instagram

How old is Mya Mills?

The British Instagram star was born on 19 May 2001. Mya Mills’ age is 21 years old as of 2022. Her birth sign is Aquarius.

Career

Mills is a social media influencer and fashion model by profession. The Instagram star started making waves in May 2016 when she began posting her photos on her profile. At that time, the British social media influencer was 15 years old.

She has accumulated a significant following on the platform, and at the time of writing, she has upwards of over 665k followers. The Instagram star can also be found on TikTok, where she has almost 320k followers.

The fashion lover has collaborated with prominent fashion companies such as FashionNova, Oh Polly, Lounge Underwear, and many more. She frequently posts pictures on Instagram advertising clothing brands and outfits. Mills is currently working with MUSE Agency, a multi-purpose agency specializing in social media marketing.

On 27 May 2022, The Couture Club is set to release a collaboration with Mills. It will be an exclusive women's collection of clothing.

What is Mya Mills’ net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, the British fashion aficionado allegedly has a net worth of $1.5 million. However, this information is not official and is under review.

Who is Mya Mills’ boyfriend?

The British fashion aficionado was in a relationship with the UK Drill rapper Digga D, real name Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert. Are Mya and Digga still together? Digga D and Mya parted ways in March 2021 due to personal reasons. The influencer is single, and she has not yet revealed any information regarding her personal life.

How tall is Mya Mills?

Mya Mills’ height is 5 feet 4 inches, or 163 centimetres, and her body measurements in inches are 32-24-35 (81-61-89 centimetres). She weighs 121 pounds (55 kg).

The British model in a black outfit. Photo: @myamills

Source: Instagram

Mya Mills is a renowned British Instagram star and fashion model who has used social media to make a living. She is also known for dating Digga D, a British rapper.

