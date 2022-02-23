Kristen Hanby’s biography: age, family, girlfriend, net worth

Kristen Hanby is well-known for creating humorous content and pranking his family and friends. He is active on various social media platforms. He has his own YouTube account where he uploads his content. He is also a singer and has released several singles and collaborations with famous singers.

The YouTuber posing for a photo while looking stunning in a matching green sweatpants outfit. Photo: @kristenhanby

Source: Facebook

Many individuals are utilizing social media to learn and entertain others, and it is getting increasingly popular. Like many other young people, Kristen has utilized his social media channels by performing pranks and making funny videos for his audience.

Profile summary

Full name: Kristen Hanby

Kristen Hanby Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 8 March 1993

8 March 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Saint Helier, Jersey, England

Saint Helier, Jersey, England Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: England

England Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Giselle Hanby

Giselle Hanby Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner: Jasmine Brownsword

Jasmine Brownsword Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer and singer

YouTuber, social media influencer and singer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Facebook: Kristen Hanby

Kristen Hanby YouTube: Kristen Hanby

Kristen Hanby TikTok: @kristenhanby123

@kristenhanby123 Instagram: @kristenhanby

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Who are Kristen Hanby's family members?

The social media influencer was born to Giselle Hanby (mother). There is not much information about his father. He has two sisters, namely Natalie and Bryony Hanby.

Kristen Hanby's sisters frequently appear in his YouTube videos. He is also close to his nanny and has frequently featured her in his videos.

How old is Kristen Hanby?

The content creator looking happy. Photo: @kristenhanby

Source: Facebook

Kristen Hanby's age is 28 years as of 2022. He was born on 8 March 1993 in Saint Helier, Jersey, England.

What does Kristen Hanby do for a living?

Kristen is a YouTuber, singer and social media influencer. Ever since he was a young boy, he loved rapping and wanted to make music. In 2018, he released his first single Got a Plan.

Some of his other songs include

Get It Right Now

Up And Down

Who I Am Ft. Soulja Boy

Live Without You

All Alone

Drunk Love

Let Them Say

Living

On My Own

On The Road

Hanby became more famous for his hilarious jokes and pranks on his friends and family members. He created his YouTube channel on 21 September 2011; however, he began posting in 2017. He has been consistent in creating videos that are both great and hilarious. As a result, he has managed to amass 3.06 million subscribers on YouTube.

He also shares his videos on Facebook and Instagram, where he has amassed a sizable following. His Facebook page has 19 million followers, and his Instagram account has 7.3 million.

He has also extended his content to TikTok. He has effectively used these fastest-growing social networking platforms to broadcast his videos. The beautiful thing about his videos, whether they are on TikTok or Facebook, is that they are all unique.

How much is Kristen Hanby's worth?

According to Biography Mask, Kristen Hanby's net worth is $1.6 million. He has made his wealth mainly from his career as a social media influencer.

Is Kristen Hanby in a relationship?

Yes, he is. Who is Kristen Hanby's girlfriend? The YouTuber is currently in a relationship with Jasmine Brownsword, a social media influencer.

Is Kristen Hanby still with Jasmine?

Kristen with a Kangaroo. Photo: @kristenhanby

Source: Facebook

There is no information on their breakup. Jasmine has appeared in some of his videos, and the two are still together.

Is Jasmine Kristen Hanby's wife?

No, she is not. The couple is still dating. Kristen Hanby and Jasmine began dating in 2019, and they have been in a relationship ever since.

How tall is Kristen Hanby?

Kristen Hanby's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres), and he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Is Kristen Hanby a friend of Jesse Lingard?

Yes, he is a friend of Jesse Lingard, the well-known English soccer star. He was asked how he became friends with the footballer during an interview with Square Mile, and this is what he said:

Lingard's PA asked me to do a bit of merch promotion, so they sent me some out. And then I went to his clothing launch in Manchester. I met Jesse and Rashford, and more. But Jesse's the one who was the friendliest to me. I'm a big Man U fan, so it's surreal being invited to all their games and meeting all the players.

Where does Kristen Hanby live?

The content creator currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Kristen Hanby realized his talent in creating humorous content and has gone ahead to put a smile on most of his fan's pages. He boasts a huge online following. Besides that, he has also created a strong bond with his family and friends.

READ ALSO: Jacob Feder's biography: age, parents, sister, net worth, zoo

Legit.ng recently published an article on Jacob Feder's biography. He is an American YouTuber and social media sensation. He has a self-titled YouTube channel where he shares animal adventures and educational wildlife videos, which brought him into the limelight.

The American YouTuber was born on 25th February 1999 in Florida, United States and grew up under the care of his parents. He is an American citizen of white ethnicity. Even though not much is known about his parents, he usually features them in his videos and photos. Learn more details about his love for animals, career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng