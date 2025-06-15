Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, on Friday night, June 14, met Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

Legit.ng reports that Onanuga shared photographs from their meeting via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

President Tinubu's prominent aide Bayo Onanuga meets Peter Obi at Lagos event. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Both men met at the 90th birthday celebration of veteran journalist and publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Sam Amuka-Pemu, in Lagos state.

Onanuga wrote:

"Great moments at Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu’s 90th birthday celebration in Lagos on Friday night.

"Meeting with former Governor of Anambra and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi was a pleasure—there was no bitterness, just a warm handshake and good vibes. Prince Nduka Obaigbena cracked us up with his signature wit and banter.

"In the third photo, I paid my respects to the celebrant, the legendary Uncle Sam Amuka-Pemu, seated alongside the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

"The fourth photo captures a special moment with Prince Obaigbena, elder statesman Aremo Osoba, and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

"It was a night of camaraderie and celebration!"

Onanuga meets Obi: Netizens react

Meanwhile, several X users have reacted to the meeting of the two opposition figures.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Ugofrank0901 wrote:

"In simple terms, don't die in their war."

@temple356 said:

"So you people are playing us right"

Emmanuel Agbo commented:

"Na poor men dey fight each other na."

Tinubu hails Vanguard publisher at 90

In a piece of related news, President Tinubu has congratulated Amuka-Pemu on his 90th birthday anniversary.

Tinubu, in a personally signed statement by Onanuga, described Amuka as a man who devoted most of his life to journalism.

Tinubu felicitates Vanguard publisher, Sam Amuka-Pemu. Photo credit: @officialKolaO

Source: Twitter

Tinubu commended the publisher for keeping the 41-year-old newspaper alive through his managerial acumen.

According to him, Amuka-Pemu remains a shining example of dedication, resilience, and integrity within the media industry.

Tinubu, therefore, urged younger journalists to emulate the highly respected publisher and leader who he said has made invaluable contributions to journalism.

2027 election: Pastor warns Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as the 2027 general elections draw closer, a renowned Pentecostal cleric, Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu, asked Obi not to consider deputising anyone, but should run for the presidency.

The cleric warned that Obi would be killing his political career if he decided to play the role of a running mate to anyone in the 2027 presidential election, as his supporters worldwide would dump him.

Nwachukwu suggested that Obi, being a notable and admirable political figure, could be supported under any political platform, but would be rejected by Nigerians if he deputised any other person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng