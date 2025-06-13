On Thursday, June 12, an Air India flight bound for London Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after take-off in western India, and 241 people were reported dead

169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian were onboard but only one British national survived the incident

While investigations continue, details and photos of families, individuals including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and a cabin crew member named Singson on board have been released

Almost all those on board an Air India flight bound for London Gatwick Airport that crashed shortly after take-off in western India have died, the airline has confirmed to the press.

The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Photo credit: Sam PANTHAKY / AFP via Getty Images

There were 242 passengers and crew on board the plane, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian.

Officials earlier said some local people would also have died, given the populated area of Ahmedabad where the plane came down.

One passenger, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, survived the crash and was treated in hospital for injuries.

Details are still emerging, but below are the people so far confirmed by the BBC to have died.

The Nanabawa family

Akeel Nanabawa and Hannaa Vorajee were on a surprise trip to India with their daughter Sara but killed in crash. Photo credit: BBC

As reported by BBC, three of the British nationals reported to have died in the incident were a family who lived in Gloucester.

Akeel Nanabawa, his wife identified as Hannaa Vorajee and their four-year-old daughter named Sara Nanabawa, were all on board the flight.

A statement from Gloucester Muslim Society said it passed on its "most sincere and deepest condolences".

"No words can truly ease the pain of such a profound loss, but we pray that the family may find solace in the tremendous outpouring of compassion and solidarity from communities across the world.

"May their cherished memories provide comfort, and may they rest in eternal peace."

Adam and Hasina Taju, and their son-in-law Altafhusen Patel

Adam Taju, 72, and his wife Hasina, 70, were flying back from Ahmedabad with their 51-year-old son-in-law, Altafhusen Patel. All three lived in London.

The couple's granddaughter, Ammaarah Taju, spoke of her shock and disbelief at her parents home in Blackburn.

She said her father, Altaf Taju, had driven to London to be with his sister as they received updates about the crash from Air India and government officials.

Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek

Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, a married British couple, ran a spiritual wellness centre in London.

They posted on Instagram earlier on Thursday, June 12, saying they were about to board the flight from Ahmedabad airport.

In the video that was spotted by Legit.ng on social media platformX, they were seen laughing and joking with each other about their trip to India.

Syed family

Javed Syed and Mariam Syed were on the flight with their two children but did not survive the crash. Photo credit: BBC

Also on the plane were Javed Syed and his wife Mariam, from west London.

They were been onboard with their two young children.

Mrs Syed worked at Harrods and Mr Syed worked at a west London hotel.

Ajay Kumar Ramesh

Ajay Kumar Ramesh was on the flight, sat alongside his brother, the British surviving passenger Vishwashkumar Ramesh.

His cousin, Ajay Valgi, told the BBC that Vishwashkumar Ramesh had called his family to say he was "fine", but he did not know the whereabouts of his brother.

Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani, former Minister of Gujarat was among those killed in Air India crash. Photo credit: @JavaidShaikh14

Vijay Rupani, former chief minister of India's Gujarat state, was killed in the crash, the country's civil aviation minister told reporters.

Rupani served as the chief minister of the western Indian state from 2016-2021.

He was a member of the governing BJP party.

Singson

Singson was a member of the cabin crew on board Air India flight 171, her family said.

Outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, her cousin, T. Thanglingo Haokip, told the BBC he was trying to get information about her but was unsuccessful.

He added that Singson had a mother and brother who were "wholly dependent on her" as she "was the only breadwinner" in her family.

