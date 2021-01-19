Laura Savoie is known for being the wife of Dennis Quaid, a multi-award-winning American actor. She is a PhD student at The University of Texas at Austin - Red McCombs School of Business. Her husband received the Best Supporting Actor award from the New York Film Critics Circle in 2002 for playing in the Far from Heaven movie.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie attend Cash Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Laura and Dennis got married in 2020, and their age difference does not affect their relationship. Her husband has played comedic and dramatic roles in TV shows and films like The Right Stuff, Breaking Away, Innerspace, and The Parent Trap.

Profile summary

Full name Laura Savoie Gender Female Date of birth February 21, 1993 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Missouri, USA Age 29 years (as of July 2022) Education Pepperdine University, University of Notre Dame, University of Texas Qualifications Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Master’s Degree in Accountancy, PhD Profession Teaching and research assistant Nationality American Ethnicity White Marital status Married Spouse Dennis William Quaid Children None Step-children 3 Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) Weight 55kg (121 lb) Approx. Body measurements 35-24-36 inches Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Net worth $300,000 Approx. LinkedIn Laura Savoie

Laura Savoie's biography

Laura Savoie was born on February 21, 1993, in Missouri, USA. She has never publicly revealed information regarding her parents, siblings, and upbringing.

How old is Laura Savoie?

Laura Savoie's age is 29 years as of July 2022.

Education

Laura studied a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting at Pepperdine University in California from 2011 to 2013. She then took a Master’s Degree in Accountancy at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana from 2014 to 2015.

Savoie was a class valedictorian at Pepperdine University and served as the vice president of the Accountancy Association and Class Legacy Leader at the University of Notre Dame.

She briefly did an MBA program in Sao Paolo, Brazil and Santiago, Chile, and is currently pursuing her PhD from Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business, University of Texas.

Dennis Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie arrive at the "Midway" Special Screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Photo: Marco Garcia

Career history

Savoie earned the Ernst and Young Outstanding Student Scholarship and worked for the company (Ernst and Young) for two years after completing her master’s degree.

Apart from being a teaching assistant at the University of Texas, she has accounting, real estate and yoga certifications. Laura has also earned loads of voluntary experience with numerous organizations in California and Mexico.

Laura is a teaching assistant and was expected to graduate from the University of Texas in 2021. However, her LinkedIn profile states she is still doing her PhD.

How did Dennis Quaid meet Laura Savoie?

The duo first met at a business conference venue in May 2019 and began dating in the same month. According to Dennis, it was love at first sight. The two made several public appearances as a couple, including having a dinner date at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Dennis Quaid's previous marriages

Dennis Quaid's age is 68 years old as of July 2022. The actor was born in Houston, Texas, USA, on April 9, 1954. He has three children, Jack, Zoe Grace, and Thomas Boone, from his three previous marriages.

Quaid and his first wife, P.J. Soles, never had a child. They met on the set of Our Winning Season drama film and married on November 23, 1978. He was 24, and she was 27. The couple divorced on August 23, 1983. PJ married retired pilot Skip Holm in 1983, had two children with him and divorced in 1998.

Dennis and Meg Ryan fell in love after acting together in two movies, Innerspace and D.O.A. They married on February 14, 1991, and ended the union on July 16, 2001. Their son Jack is now an actor. Meg was romantically involved with Russell Crowe around the time she split from Dennis.

Dennis married Kimberly Buffington on July 4, 2004. They had fraternal twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, through a surrogate and divorced on April 27, 2018. The actor paid Kimberly $2 million in a lump sum and $13,750 per month in child support.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie's wedding

Dennis William Quaid proposed to Savoie in October 2019 while on vacation in Hawaii. He presented her with the ring at Turtle Bay in Oahu when she was taking selfies. The duo planned to wed within 12 months of their engagement.

Laura Savoie and Dennis Quaid's wedding was to happen in April 2020 in Hawaii but plans changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They, however, managed to wed on June 2, 2020, at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara.

It was a private wedding, with the pastor being their only witness. The couple exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings. The bride wore a Chosen By One Day backless dress with a long train and a knee-length veil.

She also carried a bouquet of roses and calla lilies from S.R. Hogue & Co. florist, while her groom donned a Hugo Boss suit without a tie. The two are Christians and believe that God blessed their union.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie at at CMT Awards 2022

They made a red carpet appearance at CMT Awards 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 11. Dennis wore a black t-shirt, a silver blazer, skinny jeans, and metallic boots, while Laura was in a black jumpsuit and dainty silver jewellery. Her blonde hair hung in loose waves over her shoulders.

What is Laura Savoie's height?

Dennis Quaid's spouse is 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) tall, weighs around 55kg (121 lb), and has blue eyes and blonde hair. Laura Savoie's hot body measurements are 35-24-36 inches (bust, waist, and hips), and she wears bra size 34B (US) and shoe size 6 (UK).

How much is Laura Savoie worth?

Laura Savoie's net worth is around $300,000. She earned a good salary while working for Ernst and Yung and works as a teaching assistant at the University of Texas.

Who is Laura Savoie?

She is an American accounting/teaching professional and the wife of American actor Dennis William Quaid.

Is Dennis Quaid married now?

Dennis and Laura Savoie will celebrate their second marriage anniversary on June 2, 2020.

What does Laura Savoie do for a living?

She is a teaching assistant at the University of Texas.

Fun facts about Laura Savoie

She met Dennis Quaid at a business conference in May 2019.

Laura married Dennis on June 2, 2020.

The pastor was their only witness during their wedding.

She is around 39 years younger than her husband.

Laura once worked at Ernst and Young.

Laura Savoie has incredible educational achievements. Her husband loves her character, intelligence, beauty, and her point of view of the world. The huge age gap does not matter to them because they see themselves as partners sharing their lives.

