Who are Dakota Johnson's siblings? Meet the talented family

Dakota Johnson is an American actress and film producer best known for portraying Anastasia "Ana" Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey. She has also appeared in films such as Crazy in Alabama, Fifty Shades Darker, and The Social Network. So, who are Dakota Johnson's siblings, and where are they today?

Dakota Johnson comes from a family of actors. Her parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, are actors. She has six siblings from her parent's relationships, and some of her siblings are also actors.

Full name Dakota Mayi Johnson Gender Female Date of birth 4 October 1989 Age 34 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Austin, Texas, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Melanie Griffith Father Don Johnson Siblings 6 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Chris Martin Religion Christianity School New Roads School, Santa Monica, California Profession Actress Net worth $14 million Instagram @dakotajohnson

Who is Dakota Johnson?

Dakota Johnson was born on 4 October 1989 at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin, Texas, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

She attended Santa Catalina School in Monterey, California, for her freshman year. Later, she transferred to New Roads School in Santa Monica, California, where she graduated high school.

Who are Dakota Johnson's siblings?

The American actress comes from a blended family. She has six half-siblings: two from her mother's side and four from her father's. Here is a look at Dakota Johnson's family.

Jesse Wayne

Jesse Wayne Johnson is Dakota's eldest sibling. He was born on 7 December 1982 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Jesse's parents are Dakota's father, Don Johnson and actress Patti D'Arbanville.

Jesse is a Hollywood actor and singer by profession. He has appeared on TV shows and films such as Nash Bridges, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy, and Hawaii Five-O.

Alexander Bauer

Alexander Bauer is Dakota Johnson's brother. He was born on 22 August 1985 to Melanie Griffith and Steven Bauer. Bauer is a writer, actor, cameraman, and electrician. He is known for working on various films, such as Kazoo's on First?, This Loneliness, and Orange Vests and Cigarettes.

Stella Banderas

Stella Del Carmen Banderas is Dakota's first half-sister and third older sibling. She was born on 24 September 1996 in Marbella, Spain, to Melanie Griffith and actor and director Antonio Banderas.

Stella Banderas is an actress, model, and entrepreneur. She has been featured in Crazy in Alabama, Festival de cine de San Sebastián, and The Oscars. In 2020, she graced the cover of Glamour Spain's September issue. Dakota Johnson's sister has a beauty and health company known as Lightbound.

Atherton Grace

Atherton Grace Johnson is Dakota's fourth sibling. She was born on 28 December 1999 in Santa Barbara, California, to Don and Kelley Phleger. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in photography.

Grace is also a model and has worked with different agencies, including Marilyn Agency and IMG Models Agency. She has walked on various fashion shows such as Gucci, Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls and Uma Wang fashion shows.

Jasper Breckenridge

Jasper Breckenridge Johnson is Dakota's second-last sibling. He was born on 6 June 2002 in Los Angeles, California. His parents are Don Johnson and Kelley Phleger.

Jasper Breckenridge is a rising star in college basketball. According to NCSA, his parents have never missed any of his games. Jasper graduated from high school in 2021 and hoped to pursue a business major in college.

Deacon Frey Johnson

Deacon Johnson was born on 29 April 2006 in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Don and Phleger. Like his siblings, he grew up in Santa Barbara and graduated middle school in 2020. In 2023, he started his senior year of high school and wanted to be an astronaut. Deacon enjoys playing both the piano and guitar.

Who are Dakota Johnson's parents?

Dakota Johnson's parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Her mother is an American actress born in Manhattan to actress Tippi Hedren. She grew up in Los Angeles, California, where she graduated from the Hollywood Professional School at 16. Melanie Griffith has appeared in films like Yellow Patsy, Dark Tourist, and Day Out of Days.

Donald Wayne Johnson is an American actor, producer, and singer born on 15 December 115 December Creek Township, Missouri. He has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Miami Vice, Nash Bridges and Return to Macon County.

The two met in 1972 on the set of The Harrad Experiment, which her mother, Tippi Hedren, also starred in. She was a teenager, and they moved in together at 15. Don proposed to Melanie on her 18th birthday in 1976, and they married the same year.

The marriage fell apart six months later, and the two divorced. However, they reunited and remarried on 26 June 1989.

FAQs

Who is Dakota Johnson? She is an American actress and film producer. Where is Dakota Johnson from? She was born in Austin, Texas, United States. Who are Dakota Johnson's parents? Her parents are actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. How many siblings does Dakota Johnson have? She has six siblings. Is Dakota Johnson married? No, she is not. However, she has been in a long-term relationship with Chris Martin. What is Dakota Johnson's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American celebrity's alleged net worth is $14 million. She earns money from her successful acting career.

Dakota Johnson is an American actress and film producer best known for her role as Anastasia "Ana" Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey. She has six siblings from her parents, actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. Dakota Johnson's siblings are Alexander Bauer, Stella Banderas, Jesse, Jasper, Deacon, and Grace Johnson.

