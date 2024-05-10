Larry the Cable Guy's net worth, real name, what happened to him?

Larry the Cable Guy is a renowned American stand-up comedian, actor, and former TV personality. He gained prominence as a Blue Collar Comedy Tour member and has won the hearts of many with his family-themed comedy style. As an eminent entertainer, many have wondered how much his net worth could be. What is Larry the Cable Guy’s net worth?

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy visits SiriusXM Studios (L). He performs on stage at Celebrity Theatre (R). Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Daniel Knighton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Larry the Cable Guy became known to many for his style of comedy. He has performed on numerous stages and tours and released best-selling comedy albums. He has also thrived as a film and voice actor with several credits. Larry the Cable Guy’s net worth mirrors his prosperous journey in music and comedy.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Lawrence Whitney Nickname Larry the Cable Guy Gender Male Date of birth 17 February 1963 Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Pawnee City, Nebraska, United States Current residence Lincoln, Nebraska, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 275 Weight in kilograms 125 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Shirley and Tom Whitney Sr. Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Cara Whitney Children 2 School Berean Christian School, The King's Academy College University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Baptist University of America Profession Stand-up comedian, film and voice actor Net worth $100 million Instagram @gitrdonegram X(Twitter) @GitRDoneLarry Facebook @LarryTheCableGuy

Larry the Cable Guy's net worth

According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, the stand-up comedian’s net worth is alleged to be $100 million. While he might have multiple sources of income, a significant portion of his net worth is attributed to his entertainment career earnings. He has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. In 2019, Forbes ranked him seventh among the top-earning comedians in America.

In 2016, the actor bought a luxury home in North Scottsdale, Arizona, valued at $3.6 million. The 4,073-square-foot property’s outstanding features include four bedrooms, a casita, an outdoor kitchen, a golf course, and a pool and spa.

In 2010, the funnyman listed his property in Sanford, Florida, for sale. He bought the 20-acre property in 2001 and was selling it for $1.55 million.

Larry the Cable Guy’s background

Daniel Lawrence Whitney was born to his parents, Shirley and Tom Whitney Sr., in Pawnee City, Nebraska, United States. Who are Larry the Cable Guy’s siblings? He was raised alongside two siblings, sister Debbie and brother Tom Whitney Jr.

When he was 16, his family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, after his father, a preacher, found a new job as an elementary school principal in the city. Daniel began high school at The King's Academy and later joined Berean Christian School, where he graduated in 1982.

Five facts about Larry the Cable Guy. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

He first attended the Baptist University of America in Georgia for his undergraduate studies and then joined the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he studied drama and speech. Where does Larry the Cable Guy live? He lives with his family in Lincoln, Nebraska, United States. Born on 17 February 1963, Larry the Cable Guy’s age is 61 years, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Larry the Cable Guy’s career

Larry commenced his career in the 1990s as a radio presenter. He regularly appeared on the program The Ron and Ron Show. He was featured on radio shows, including The Bob & Tom Show, The Chris Baker Show, and The Todd and Tyler Show.

Larry the Cable Guy is best recognised as a stand-up comedian, even though his comedy career started slowly when he used his real name. His comedy style involves telling funny family stories and has popularised the catchphrase "Git-R-Done!" He has released multiple comedy albums, including Lord, I Apologise, A Very Larry Christmas, Morning Constitution, and The Right to Bare Arms.

His acting career began in 2006 when he voiced Mater in Cars. The 2007 VES Award winner has played several other voice roles and boasts about 34 acting credits.

Larry the Cable Guy’s family

The comedian has a wife and two children. He is married to Cara Whitney, an author and former radio personality. The couple reportedly met in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Cara worked as a radio DJ and started dating. They had a simple wedding in 2005 to mark their marriage. Speaking to People magazine about the wedding, Larry the Cable Guy said:

Our whole wedding cost 180 bucks. Afterwards, we re-heated lasagna for everyone and set off fireworks. [Cara]'s a bonafide, grade-A cowgirl. And she's funnier than I am!

Does Larry the Cable Guy have kids? The entertainer and his wife, Cara, have been together for nearly two decades, and they are parents of two kids, a daughter and a son. Their son, Wyatt, was born on 2 August 2006, and their daughter, Reagan, named after their favourite president, was born on 29 October 2007.

What happened to Larry the Cable Guy?

In July 2023, Larry the Cable Guy was alleged to have passed away. The rumour was peddled on various social media platforms, making many wonder what had happened to the entertainer. However, the unfounded rumour was a hoax, and the comedian is still alive.

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy and his Family attend the World Premiere of Disney-Pixar 'Cars 3' at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

The comedian has been previously associated with several death rumours. Over the years, there have been false reports about him dying in fatal accidents or dying of a chronic disease. Larry has used the instances to create awareness about misinformation and the need for proper fact-checking.

Larry the Cable Guy’s height and weight

The Delta Farce actor is approximately 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 275 pounds or 125 kilograms.

During the shooting of Tooth Fairy 2, Larry revealed his struggles with weight loss. He said that after losing 50 pounds a year ago, he had gained it due to poor diet and inactivity.

FAQs

Is Larry the Cable Guy still alive? Contrary to his death rumours circulated on social media in 2023, he is alive. What is Larry the Cable Guy’s real name? He was born Daniel Lawrence Whitney. How old is Larry the Cable Guy? He is 61 years old and was born on 17 February 1963. Where is Larry the Cable Guy’s house? He lives with his family in a 180-acre Lincoln, Nebraska, United States home. What is Larry the Cable Guy known for? He is best known as a stand-up comedian and actor. He was formerly a radio personality. Who is Larry the Cable Guy’s wife now? The comedian’s wife is Cara Whitney, an author and ex-radio DJ. They married in 2005. How many kids does Larry the Cable Guy have? He is the father of two children, son Wyatt and daughter Reagan.

Larry the Cable Guy's net worth reflects his success in the entertainment industry over the past three decades. He is not only one of the best comedians but also one of the highest-paid. The funnyman has been married to his wife, Cara, for nearly 20 years. They share two children and live in Lincoln, Nebraska.

