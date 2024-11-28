Who are Peter Dinklage's family? Meet his parents and brother

Peter Dinklage is an American actor best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones. The four-time Prime Time and Golden Globe award winner, who got his break-out role in 2003, has continually captivated fans while sparking intrigue about his personal life. So, who are Peter Dinklage's family members?

To fans around the world, Peter Dinklage is known for his trade mark intense and driven portrayals of characters with gifted oratory skills and a morally ambiguous hero complex. His success as a person with achondroplasia has helped break the stereotypical roles of people with dwarfism in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Peter Hayden Dinklage Best known as Tyrion Lannister Gender Male Date of birth 11 June 1969 Age 55 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Morristown, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Residence(s) Mendham Township, New Jersey, United States New York City, New York, United States Belfast, Northern Ireland Ethnicity White Religion Catholic Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Height in feet 4'5" Height in centimetres 135 Weight in pounds 92 Weight in kilograms 42 Father John Carl Dinklage Mother Diane Hayden Dinklage Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Erica Schmidt Children 2 High school Delbarton School College Bennington College Profession Actor Net worth $25 million

Who are Peter Dinklage's family?

Peter Hayden Dinklage was born on 11 June 1969, in Morristown, New Jersey, United States, in a Catholic, Irish-American family.

In an interview with the New York Times, the actor, who happens to be the only small person in his family, revealed his otherwise happy upbringing, saying;

I was fortunate enough to have an upbringing that made me more accepting of who I am.

Peter Dinklage's parents

Dinklage's parents, John Carl and Diane Hayden, have played a significant role in shaping his journey to fame. Their support has helped him overcome obstacles and pursue a successful career in acting. Learn more about them below:

John Carl Dinklage

Peter Dinklage's father, John Carl, was born on 24 October 1931 in Glen Ridge, Essex, New Jersey, United States, to Florence Peer and Raymond Dinklage. He was a Korean war veteran who became an insurance salesman.

He passed away on 27 June 2004 in Morristown, Morris County, New Jersey, United States. At the time of his demise, he was 72 years old.

Diane Hayden Dinklage

Diane is an American-born former elementary school music teacher. Her artistic talents and passion influenced her sons’ careers. Peter is Diane Dinklage's second-born son. Speaking to The Sun Online, she revealed details of his childhood, saying;

When I gave birth, I knew something was wrong, but I did not know what. The doctor was unsure if he was a little person. It would have been better if he had said he was a little person because I always wondered about it.

He added:

There was no internet then, so we knew little about the condition. We went to the top geneticists in the country, and he had an operation on his legs. They were bowed and had to be straightened out.

She expressed her admiration for the star in Rebecca Miller's romantic comedy She Came to Me, saying;

He always had an extreme presence right from the get-go. He was confident, but I do not think it was easy for him.

He added:

Some children saw him as a novelty. I remember one of his teachers saying he should get to know and hang out with other little people. I am glad he did not listen. He wanted to be recognised for his own worth.

Peter Dinklage's siblings

Does Peter Dinklage have brothers and sisters? The Cyrano star has one older brother, Jonathan Dinklage.

Jonathan is a multitalented musician known for his violin performances, music arrangements, compositions, and production. The violinist, whom Peter has referred to as the family's natural performer, has contributed to over 100 records with artists such as Lady Gaga, David Bowie, and Christina Aguilera.

The Hamilton concertmaster on Broadway has performed live with artists such as Sting, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. He has toured with Barbra Streisand, Mary J Blige and Jay-Z. His music has been featured on The Good Doctor, Luca, Genie, Station Eleven, Superman & Lois, Hunters, and Saturday Night Live.

He is married to Kailee Ann Graham, an American theatrical actress best known for her performances on Star To Be, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Annie, Henry & Mudge, Charlotte’s Web, and Skippyjon Jones. The couple has two daughters, born in November 2020 and June 2022.

Fast facts about Peter Dinklage

Who is Peter Dinklage? He is an American actor best known for his role as Tyrion in Game of Thrones. What is Peter Dinklage's age? He is 55 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. How tall is Peter Dinklage? He is 4 feet 4 inches tall (132 centimetres). Who are Peter Dinklage's parents? The American actor's parents are John Carl and Diane Hayden Dinklage. Is Jonathan Dinklage related to Peter Dinklage? The two performing artists are brothers. Does Peter Dinklage have a twin brother? Peter has one elder brother, Jonathan Dinklage. Who is Peter Dinklage's wife? He is married to Erica Schmidt. Does Peter Dinklage have kids? The Hollywood actor has two children.

Peter Dinklage's family has supported him throughout his career. The actor, who draws a considerable audience in Hollywood, has opted to shield his family from public attention. His parents are John Carl and Diane Hayden Dinklage, and his brother is Jonathan Dinklage.

