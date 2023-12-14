Iman Gadzhi’s age, height, parents, nationality, net worth

Iman Gadzhi is a British entrepreneur and social media personality. He rose to fame as a digital marketing expert and YouTuber. Gadzhi creates and sells courses on digital marketing, teaching people how to grow their digital businesses. Over time, he has built a vast empire, attracting attention to his personal life. Get to know Iman Gadzhi’s age and other fun facts about him.

Iman Gadzhi sitting on a bench (L); Iman leaning on a staircase railing (R). Photo: @imangadzhi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Iman Gadzhi’s biography is full of inspiration. He came from challenging circumstances in his childhood and turned his life around. Iman is passionate about education and endeavours to provide quality education to the youth worldwide. He uses part of his company’s profits to fund the construction of schools in developing countries like Nepal.

Profile summary

Full name Iman “Gadzhi” Gadzhimagomedov Gender Male Date of birth 3 January 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Dagestanskiye Ogni, Russia Current residence Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates London, England, United Kingdom Cape Town, South Africa Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 142 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Muminat Gadzhimagomedova Relationship status Single Profession Digital marketer, entrepreneur, YouTuber, influencer Net worth $20 million–$25 million Instagram @imangadzhi X (Twitter) @gadzhiiman TikTok @realimangadzhi YouTube @ImanGadzhi

What is Iman Gadzhi’s age?

He is 23 years old as of 2023. Iman Gadzhi was born on 3 January 2000. The digital marketer’s zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where is Iman Gadzhi from? Iman was born in Dagestanskiye Ogni, Russia. His mother is Muminat Gadzhimagomedova. The entrepreneur revealed that his dad was an abusive alcoholic. Iman Gadzhi’s father left before his birth, so his single mother raised him. He spent most of his time with his grandmother so his mother could work three jobs.

His mother met his stepfather in Moscow. After dating for a few months, the stepfather took Iman and his mother to London, England. However, the pair broke up, and the stepfather left Iman and his mother destitute once more.

Where does Iman Gadzhi live?

Gadzhi lives in a lavish $10 million house in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He has made some videos of the lavish home on YouTube.

Additionally, he reportedly owns a $2.8 million mansion in Cape Town, South Africa. He also lives in London, England, United Kingdom, based on the information available on his LinkedIn bio and some of his Instagram location tags.

Career

Iman’s childhood dream was to become a professional footballer. However, at 15, he realised he wasn’t good enough and had to find another way to succeed. He started his first business, buying and selling Instagram accounts. However, he made one unwise decision, which cost him all his money.

He soon started training his friends’ parents as he was passionate about fitness. With the income he earned, Iman bought his first camera. He then got the owner of his local football club to let him manage their content and social media presence. The club paid him £300 per month, his first recurring paycheck.

That first job gave him the confidence to acquire other clients. Within seven months, he acquired three new clients, bringing his monthly earnings to £4,150. Feeling confident in his income, he approached the council and dropped out of high school.

Iman started a digital marketing agency shortly after. The company began providing other companies with marketing services but soon pivoted to delivering a course on how to grow an agency.

He eventually founded GrowYourAgency.com in 2019. Iman’s company offers multiple classes, the latest being the Agency Incubator Social Media Marketing Agency (SMMA) course.

What is Iman Gadzhi’s net worth?

According to LinkedIn, Wealthy Ideas, and Liberal Conspiracy, his net worth is allegedly between $25 million and $85 million. He makes a living from his SMMA business and as a YouTube content creator. He also earns money from his social media endeavours, promoting various brands.

What is Iman Gadzhi’s height?

He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. He weighs about 142 pounds (65 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Iman Gadzhi? He is a British entrepreneur and digital marketing professional. How old is Iman Gadzhi? He is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Iman Gadzhi’s birthday? He was born on 3 January 2000. What is Iman Gadzhi’s ethnicity? Iman is of white Arab ethnicity. What is Iman Gadzhi’s nationality? The digital marketer is a British national. What is Iman Gadzhi’s religion? His religion is Islam. Who are Iman Gadzhi’s parents? His mother is Muminat Gadzhimagomedova. His father left before he was born, and his identity remains unknown. How tall is Iman Gadzhi? He is about 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Who is Iman Gadzhi’s girlfriend? The social media personality is single as of December 2023.

Iman Gadzhi’s age is 23 years as of 2023. The young businessman dropped out of high school to pursue entrepreneurship. Although he had doubts, he took a risk, which paid off. However, despite being a dropout, Iman is vocal about the importance of quality education. As a philanthropist, he works to provide other youth with access to the best education.

