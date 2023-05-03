Kathy Leutner is an established model with a career spanning over a decade. She made a name for herself in the modelling industry and has been featured severally on the covers of different fashion publications. Her long-term romance with Sidney Crosby, a professional Canadian ice hockey superstar, has been a subject of discussion amongst the couple's fans. Is Kathy Leutner Sidney Crosby's wife?

Model Kathy Leutner arrives at SI Swimsuit Overtime hosted by Pure Nightclub at Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Isaac Brekken

Kathy Leutner is a household name, courtesy of her exploits in the modelling industry. She made her breakthrough in 2011's Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated, a few years after her discovery. She has worked with popular apparel brands such as Faviana, Famous, and Naked.

Profile summary

Real name Kathy Leutner Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Chantilly, Virginia, USA Current residence Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Judith Leutner Father John Leutner Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sidney Crosby School Chantilly High School Profession Fashion and fitness model Net worth $1.2 million

Who is Sidney Crosby's wife or girlfriend?

Kathy Leutner is a professional model currently in a relationship with Sidney Crosby–a pro ice hockey player of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Her notable breakthrough came in 2011 when she was earmarked to feature in Sports Illustrated magazine, but she had been in the industry since 2005.

Where is Kathy Leutner from?

Models Jessica Perez and Kathy Leutner attend SI Swimsuit On Location hosted by LAX Nightclub at LAX Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Loccisano

The model was born and raised in Virginia, USA. She currently resides in Halifax, Nova Scotia province, Canada. Her parents are John and Judith Leutner. She was raised alongside her younger sister, named Jennifer Ann Dybsky.

Educational background

The supermodel graduated from Chantilly High School in 2004 and played lacrosse. During her formative years, Kathy discovered she had a passion for modelling, so she skipped college to focus solely on modelling.

What does Kathy Leutner do?

The model has an enviable list of achievements. Notably, she has been featured on the covers of numerous fitness and fashion publications and is a household name.

She graced the cover of Fitness Magazine. She has also worked with apparel brands like Faviana, Famous, and Naked.

Is Sidney Crosby married?

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins joins his girlfriend Kathy Leutner during pregame ceremonies honoring Crosby's 1000th game at PPG PAINTS Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent

In contrast to his illustrious career, Sidney Crosby's personal life remains a mystery. The professional ice hockey player is reportedly not married but currently dating Kathy Leutner. Sidney and Kathy first met in 2008 through a mutual friend. They live in a mansion in Grand Lake, Halifax.

FAQs

Who is Sidney Crosby? He is a Canadian professional ice hockey player. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of his generation. Who is Sidney Crosby's girlfriend? His girlfriend, Kathy, is a well-known model with an impressive career spanning over a decade. Is Sidney Crosby engaged? No. They are are neither engaged nor legally married. How tall is Sidney Crosby's wife? The model stands 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What age is Kathy Leutner? As of 2023, Kathy Leutner is 35 years old. She was born on 13 December 1987. Does Sidney Crosby have a wife and children? The couple does not have kids.

Sidney Crosby's wife, Kathy Leutner, is known for being a private person. Throughout the years, she has enjoyed a successful modelling career. The couple reportedly resides in Grand Lake, Halifax in Canada.

