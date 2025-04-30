NNPC Sacks Port Harcourt Refinery’s MD, Makes New Appointment

The NNPC Ltd named Maryam Idrisu as managing director of NNPC Trading and Obioma Abangwu as chief liaison officer for Board Matters

This followed reports that over 200 workers, including supporters of former Group CEO Mele Kyari, had been let go

Information gathered indicates that over 200 employees have been impacted, which may mark the start of numerous staff changes

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5 years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Obioma Abangwu has been appointed chief liaison officer for Board Matters and Maryam Idrisu as managing director of NNPC Trading by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd.

Maryam Idrisu has been appointed the managing director of NNPC Trading. Photo Credit: NNPC

Source: UGC

This came after more than 200 employees were reportedly fired, including supporters of Mele Kyari, the previous Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO).

Ibrahim Onoja, the managing director of the Kaduna Refinery, and Bala Wunti, the former head of National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), are reportedly leaving immediately.

BusinessDay sources revealed that Lawal Sade, the Chief Compliance Officer and former Managing Director of NNPC Trading, has also been requested to resign.

According to information obtained, more than 200 workers have been affected, which might be the beginning of many staff adjustments.

More than 200 workers have been affected by employee restructuring in the NNPC. Photo Credit: NNPC

Source: UGC

But according to a company source, the termination was conditional and only applied to employees who had 17 months or less left before they retired.

“Many of those affected had about 17 months or below to retire, so they were given incentives to retire early to allow fresh people into the system. It is a practice that has been going on for years in the NNPC. Some of those who were promoted also worked with Kyari,” the source said.

Profile of new appointees

Maryam Idrisu's LinkedIn profile states that she was previously the Executive Director of Planning and Commercial at NNPC Trading, the Executive Director of Crude and Condensate at NNPC Trading Limited, the Manager of Pricing and Valuation in the Crude Oil Marketing Division, and the Deputy Manager of Pricing and Performance in the Crude Oil Marketing Division of NNPC.

Maryam earned her master's degree in energy economics from the University of Dundee in 2004–2005, after studying economics at the University of Abuja from 1996–1999, according to her profile.

Although Obioma Abangwu's limited online presence prevented a complete profile from being gathered, material on the NNPC website revealed that she was a golf enthusiast and the former Head of Corporate Law and Board Matters for the oil company.

NNPC announces new fuel price for Abuja, Lagos

Legit.ng reported Nigerians will pay less for petrol at filling stations operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, as the state-owned oil firm adjusts pump prices nationwide.

A survey by Legit.ng revealed that NNPC filling stations in Lagos now sell petrol at N910 per litre, down from the previous price of N925 per litre.

A similar price adjustment was observed in other states, such as Abuja, where the price of one litre of petrol dropped from N950 to N935.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng