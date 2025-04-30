A Nigerian man has expressed his joy on social media after having an online wedding ceremony with his partner

In a heartwarming video, the young man noted that distance couldn't stop him from getting married to the love of his life

Speaking further, he went ahead to throw subtle jabs at people who organise physical weddings with lots of money

A Nigerian couple in a long-distance relationship recently exchanged vows in a virtual wedding ceremony.

The groom's happiness over the wedding was overwhelming as he shared the joyous occasion on the TikTok app.

Nigerian man goes viral after celebrating 'internet wedding with his lover. Photo credit: @tobes_clan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man overjoyed after holding virtual wedding

The video, posted on the TikTok account of @tobes_clan, showed the couple's special moment, with both partners dressed in traditional wedding attire.

While sharing the news, the happy groom emphasised the essence of marriage, subtly critiquing those who prioritise lavish spending over the true meaning of the union.

He spoke about the importance of love and commitment, suggesting that these values can be upheld without extravagant spendings.

In his words:

"Nothing do my shoulder I just remember say na internet wedding me and my wife do. Na una just dey spend money anyhow. Love is sweet. Distance couldn't stop us."

Couple beats distance barrier, holds internet wedding in video. Photo credit: @tobes_clan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as couple holds virtual wedding

His words caught the attention of many viewers on TikTok who praised the couple's love and dedication to each other.

The virtual wedding ceremony proved the power of technology in bridging geographical gaps.

@Dr. Igwebuike said:

"Least is 15k- 20k pounds for my wedding. Na una sabi online thing."

@Harriet Ijeomah said:

"My people. May God grant all your heart desires."

@JennyB wrote:

"Congratulations to you guys."

@osas_08 said:

"Distance relationship distance wedding."

@Bella.stouch said:

"Yess ohh my people."

@Becky Golden commented:

"I have never seen this before."

@achalugo wrote:

"Wow Marvelous."

@jessyeva8 said:

"Lol ndi nkem love."

@Ifunanya said:

"Omo I can't ooo."

@BENOVIC said:

"Something do ur shoulder bro check if you dey inside bottle or baba house no be only client dey inside bottle. I come in peace."

@kammy asked:

"Can you travel as a married person to meet him?"

@Billy said:

"Godforbid."

@Nnamani Amanda said:

"Make I hear even if the elders mumu e no reach for tradi wedding if they're longer throat."

@Puntchupuntchu said:

"It's been 3 months but it's hard I won't lie. We do everything. Video calls, texts, communicate etc but I so wish to go see him but due to some small issue I CNt physically go see him. I miss him alot."

@Mercy said:

"We 2 years this year he doesn’t invest into communication, texts or anything fun he’s so distant I have gotten too attached I don’t know what to do he’s manipulating."

@Chrissy&Nate23 added:

"I never thought I would have a successful long distance relationship but I must say it is going great. One year in and it’s the best relationship I’ve ever had."

Watch the video here:

Couple living abroad holds virtual wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a Nigerian man shared an interesting video on the TikTok app showing a couple's virtual wedding.

Family and friends back home in Nigeria were present at the wedding venue while the couple joined the occasion through a projector.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng