Verydarkman has reacted to the criticism trailing the cloth he wore to the 2025 Headies after a video of him at the ceremony went viral

The activist went to the event and spent a few minutes at the ceremony, however, many were not happy about what he wore

In his video, he bragged about the way he was received at the award ceremony, and slammed his critics

Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the criticism he faced over what he wore to the 2025 Headies award.

The social media activist and some other celebrities turned up for the award ceremony, which took place on April 27, 2025.

VDM schools critics of his dress to 2025 Headies award. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

A video captured the moment Verydarkman was interacting with people at the event. What he wore to the award ceremony was hugely criticised, and he reacted in a new video on social media.

According to him, he didn't tell anyone that he was a fashion icon, so he was free to wear whatever he wanted to the event. The TikToker, who slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission a few days ago, asked if the criticism came because he does not bleach like some other celebrities.

Slamming his haters, he asserted that he does not have a slavery mentality, that was why he didn't wear Prada or any foreign brand to the event.

VDM speaks about his dress to Headies

His recording also captured the moment he explained why he wore such kind of dress to the event. He disclosed that he doesn't wear clothes but singlets and added that he went to buy an expensive lace material which he made to what he wore for the ceremony.

Speaking further, Verydarkman noted that the purpose of going for the ceremony was because he was part of the people, who clamoured that the award should be brought back to Nigeria.

VDM speaks about wearing African brans as he addressed critics over appearance at Headies. Photo credit@verydarblackman

Source: Instagram

In the video, he pointed out that it would not be good for him to shun the ceremony after speaking about hosting the award in Nigeria.

VDM brags about his reception

Bragging about the kind of reception he got at the event, Verydarkman noted that “ratel choke 100%” at the program. He warned that he was not dragging being called a celebrity with anyone.

The social media activist also noted that he knows his status and many people do as well. He added that he saw a lot of people but choose not to greet a lot of them at the ceremony.

He also affirmed that he didn't stay for more than 30 minutes at the ceremony, as he didn't witness any of the awards given to anyone.

See the Instagram video here:

Terry Apala warns VDM

Legit.ng had reported that singer Terry Apala had shared his grievances with Verydarkman over a video he made about him and the EFCC.

The activist had claimed that Terry was arrested by the ant-graft agency and allegedly bribed his way out of the situation.

The music star gave VDM an ultimatum to bring down the video about him or face the wrath of the law.

Source: Legit.ng