Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has sparked controversy by comparing Ghanaian Jollof to sacrifices offered to traditional gods in Nigeria

His comment comes just weeks ahead of the much-anticipated ‘Jollof Derby’ between Nigeria and Ghana at the upcoming Unity Cup in London, set for May 28

The playful jab adds fuel to the long-running culinary rivalry between the two West African nations, who have battled for years over which country serves the superior party dish, Jollof rice

Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface is making headlines again, not for his football skills this time, but for reigniting the age-old debate between Nigerian and Ghanaian Jollof rice.

The 24-year-old came on as a substitute for Victor Osimhen during the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last April, where he was seen calming his visibly frustrated teammate.

The former Union SG striker will have another chance to open his goal account when Nigeria faces Ghana (Jollof Derby) in the Unity Cup, scheduled to take place from May 27 to 31.

Victor Boniface celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammates for Bayer Leverkusen against VfL Bochum 1848 in Germany. Photo by: Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface compares Ghanaian Jollof to sacrifice

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has stirred up conversation by comparing Ghanaian Jollof rice to sacrifices traditionally offered to gods in Nigeria.

Speaking during a fan Q&A for Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the Akure-born forward confidently declared that no other Jollof in Africa matches the Nigerian version—a claim he says was even confirmed by a friend.

In the same session, Boniface revealed there's a restaurant in Germany where he regularly enjoys fufu, showing his continued love for Nigerian cuisine abroad.

When asked by a fan about staying motivated, the striker simply replied: “Motivate yourself.”

The striker added that he would be organising a football tournament in Akure at the end of the 2024/25 season. He said:

“Ghana don't cook Jollof Rice, their own be like sacrifice when you want to feed the gods. Bro, come to Nigeria and eat some good food. Jerry knows this.”

“There is a restaurant where they sell fufu in Cologne, I will tag them.

“To be honest, this present generation dem no dey motivate anybody. If you like make you give up, nobody go motivate you because if you do not work hard you will not get to the top so I do not need to motivate you. Motivate yourself, be your own motivation.”

“My grandma is fine and doing well. I am planning to have a tournament in Akure thou I am from Edo state, we will definitely link up”, he ended.

With Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen unavailable, Victor Boniface will have the opportunity to lead the Super Eagles' attack against Ghana in the upcoming Unity Cup, per NationSports.

Victor Boniface during the UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan in Leverkusen, Germany. Photo by: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail Boniface's response to Q&A

Nigeria fans have hailed Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface for answering trivial questions sent to him from his country.

Sunday Olufemi Adedeji questioned:

“So Ghana jollof rice🍲 is like 𝒔𝒂𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒅𝒔. Ghanaians in the house, what do you make of Victor's allusion? True or false? 🫣😜😂”

Charles Youcee said:

“Thank God for progress bro

“I remember the day wey me and you play ball for Akure.”

Abadnego Lawrence wrote:

“Bro try open academy club for Nigerian boys.

“Really want to come to Europe Talent full Here bro 😂✅🙏 Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

“One more thing why is xavi not starting you in some serious matches.”

LARRY H.K asked:

“Did you just said ,mercy booku 🤔😏😏 and I dey call mercy since she no dey pick.”

Michael Jugu said:

“Na the Ghana part sweet me pass.”

Aunty Progress wrote:

“Yes Boni answered my question🥰.

“My comment don first me go international 😂 see me smiling like female mosquito 😁🤣😂 next I go link up with Victor Boniface.”

Okocha speaks on Nigeria vs Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that AFCON winner Austin Okocha has said that the upcoming match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Unity Cup is set to create memorable moments.

Okocha revealed that football fans should expect an entertaining clash between Nigeria and Ghana.

The 51-year-old noted that both teams have shared a healthy football rivalry dating back to the late 1980s.

