“Why Suspended Deputy Gov’s Official Vehicles Were Retrieved,” Rivers Sole Administrator Speaks
Politics

by  Esther Odili 3 min read
  • The Rivers state government has confirmed the recovery of two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Hiace bus from the residence of suspended Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Odu
  • The administration, led by Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), emphasized that the move was lawful and not a case of executive overreach
  • Ibas, in a statement released by his aide, Hector Igbikiowubo, accused political actors of deliberately misrepresenting the development to incite tension and mislead the public

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Rivers state government led by sole administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.) has expressed concern over what it described as the deliberate misrepresentation of its retrieval of official vehicles from the residence of the suspended Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Ngozi Odu.

Rivers govt defends retrieval of suspended deputy governor's official vehicles
Ibas explained why the suspended deputy governor's official vehicles were retrieved. Photo credit: Rivers state government
In a statement signed by his senior special adviser on media to the sole administrator, Hector Igbikiowubo, on Wednesday, April 30, the government confirmed the recovery of two Toyota Hilux vehicles and one Hiace bus, describing the move as a routine administrative action aimed at securing state property.

As reported by Channels TV, it accused unnamed political actors of twisting the event to stoke public tension.

The statement read in part:

“We question the motives of those politicising this matter. What legitimate purpose did these vehicles serve in the suspended deputy governor’s premises more than a month after the declaration of a state of emergency?”

The administration maintained that the operation was lawful and dismissed suggestions that it amounted to executive overreach.

It restated its commitment to the responsible management of public resources and advised against attempts to undermine its authority.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from testing the resolve of an administration that has demonstrated remarkable patience in the face of persistent provocation,” it said.

Nigerians react as Ibas defends decision

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below:

@timothyboga1 tweeted:

"I wonder what this man will do after 6 months."

@virginperspect tweeted:

"This is the highest firm of illegality and corruption of the high level on democracy."

@OLTOAK tweeted:

"Our gonna know politics soon."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana, SAN, has demanded the immediate sack of Rivers state sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, citing constitutional breach and disregard for presidential directives.

Falana referred to an official Federal Government Gazette that states the administrator's actions must be guided by regulations issued by President Tinubu, and none have been issued.

This came days after the sole administrator allegedly made new appointments and sacked officials appointed by suspended Governor Fubara.

