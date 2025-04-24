Is Scott Peterson still alive? Recent developments in the infamous case

Is Scott Peterson still alive? Scott is still alive and currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at Mule Creek State Prison in California. He was convicted of the 2002 murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner Peterson. Discover recent developments that have emerged in Scott Peterson's infamous case.

Scott Peterson appears during the hearing in Stanislaus County Superior Court (L). Scott appears during change of venue hearing for his criminal trial (R).

Source: Getty Images

Scott Peterson hit headlines around Christmas 2002 when his eight-month-pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, vanished from their Modesto home.

when his eight-month-pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, vanished from their Modesto home. The remains of Laci Peterson and her unborn son, Conner, were discovered on the shores of San Francisco Bay nearly four months after they had been missing.

On 12 November 2004, Scott Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of his wife, Laci, and second-degree murder for the death of their unborn son, Conner.

for the death of his wife, Laci, and for the death of their unborn son, Conner. He was sentenced to death on 16 March 2005, but after two appeals, his death sentence was overturned in 2020 to a life sentence.

Full name Scott Lee Peterson Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1972 Age 52 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Mule Creek State Prison in California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Lee Peterson Mother Jacqueline Peterson Siblings 4 Marital status Widower Wife Laci Peterson High School University of San Diego High School College Cuesta College, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Is Scott Peterson still alive?

Yes. Scott is alive and currently serving his life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in California and is ineligible for parole. He has been at the Mule Creek State Prison since 2022. Scott was previously at California's only death row at the historic San Quentin State Prison, now renamed the San Quentin Rehabilitation Centre.

What happened to Scott Peterson?

On 12 November 2004, Scott was found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of his wife, Laci, and second-degree murder for the death of their unborn son, Conner. His expectant wife went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002.

After a huge search for Laci Peterson, her son's body was found on 13 April 2003, while her remains were found the next day. Both were discovered on the shore of San Francisco Bay. Five days after Scott's son's remains were discovered, Scott was arrested, and his legal case began.

Scott Peterson listens to Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Dave Harris speak during a hearing.

Source: Getty Images

Scott was sentenced to death on 16 March 2005, but the sentence was later overturned on 24 August 2020, and he was re-sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. It was after the California Supreme Court found that the trial judge had made jury selection errors.

Scott Peterson and Laci were college sweethearts. The two met in 1994 while studying at California Polytechnic University. They tied the knot on 9 August 1997. In 2002, Laci became pregnant with their son, Conner, and was due to give birth in February 2003.

Recent developments in the Scott Peterson's infamous case

Since Scott's death sentence was overturned to a life sentence in August 2020, he has remained in prison. However, his case remains a topic of ongoing debate and scrutiny. Below are the recent developments concerning his case.

2021: New evidence and DNA testing

On 7 March 2021, Scott Peterson's sister-in-law, Janey, a professional lawyer, decided to help prove Scott's innocence. Her X (Twitter) profile reads:

Attorney, Advocating for the wrongful conviction of my brother-in-law, Scott Peterson. Let us do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly.

Scott Peterson listens to prosecutor Joseph Distaso respond to defense attorney Mark Geragos' petition.

Source: Getty Images

During an interview with an American journalist, Jonathan Vigliotti, Janey revealed that Laci was seen by witnesses walking in the neighbourhood near Peterson's residence after Scott claimed he left for his fishing trip. Janey believes that Laci and her unborn son lost their lives during a burglary.

A California judge authorised DNA testing on a 15.5-inch strip of duct tape discovered on Laci's pants. While the tape had previously indicated the presence of human DNA, the sample was too limited for profiling.

Additionally, the defence was granted access to previously undisclosed evidence, making a significant step in their pursuit of a new trial.

2022: Court rulings and appeals

In 2022, a San Mateo County Superior Court judge denied Scott Peterson's request for a new trial, ruling that a juror's failure to disclose certain information during jury selection resulted from a misunderstanding rather than deliberate bias.

Despite the ruling, Peterson's legal team, supported by the Los Angeles Innocence Project (LAIP), continues to explore Scott Peterson's appeal options, pointing to newly uncovered evidence and possible lapses in the original investigation.

January 2024: LA Innocence Project Involvement (LAIP)

Scott Peterson sits in Stanislaus Superior Courtroom #2.

Source: Getty Images

On 18 January 2024, the Los Angeles Innocence Project announced that it would represent Scott Peterson in his high-profile case. The group is now pursuing new evidence related to the original trial.

Attorneys from the LA Innocence Project argued in court filings that Scott Peterson’s state and federal constitutional rights were violated, citing a 'claim of actual innocence' supported by newly discovered evidence. According to ABC7 New York, the filings state:

New evidence now supports Mr. Peterson's longstanding claim of innocence and raises many questions into who abducted and killed Laci and Conner Peterson.

The American attorneys suggested that Laci Peterson may have lost her life after missing a burglary near her home.

August 2024: Media coverage and public perception

In August 2024, Peacock released the docuseries Face to Face with Scott Peterson, marking his first interview in 20 years. In the series, Peterson expressed regret over his extramarital affairs with American author and massage therapist, Amber Frey, admitting it shifted focus away from other potential investigative leads. Here is what he said, as reported by People.

It’s horrible. I was a total a-hole to be having sex outside our marriage.

Scott maintained his innocence regarding Laci's death. In addition, he appealed to the public to listen to his side of the story.

March 2025: Prison incidence

Scott Peterson sits during defence closing arguments in the penalty phase of his trial.

Source: Getty Images

In March 2025, Scott Peterson was reportedly attacked by another inmate during a pickleball game at Mule Creek State Prison. The incident allegedly began when Peterson hit the ball toward his opponent, resulting in a physical altercation. Scott suffered injuries but did not require medical treatment.

FAQs

When will Scott Peterson be released? As of April 2025, he does not have a scheduled release date, although he is actively pursuing a new trial How old is Scott Peterson? Scott is 52 years old as of April 2025. He was born on October 24, 1972. How did Scott Peterson kill Laci? Scott was convicted in 2004 of murdering his expectant wife, Laci Peterson, although the exact method of the murder was never definitively proven. When did Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson get married? The couple got married on 9 August 1997. Did Scott Peterson get released? No. Scott's conviction was upheld, and he was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. What is Scott Peterson's status? As of April 2025, Scott Peterson remains in custody at Mule Creek State Prison in California, serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Scott Peterson is still alive and being held at Mule Creek State Prison in California. He is serving a life sentence without the chance of getting out on parole for the 2002 murders of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner.

