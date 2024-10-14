Who is Jason Mraz's wife or girlfriend now? His dating history revealed

Jason Mraz is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and dancer. He rose into stardom following the release of his debut studio album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come, which has a hit song, The Remedy. Like many celebrities, his fame has attracted attention to his personal life, especially his romantic life. Many want to know who Jason Mraz's wife or girlfriend is now and who he dated in the past.

Jason Mraz attends The Drop: Jason Mraz (L). Mraz attends Planet Oat's Barista Lovers Coffee House with Jason Mraz (R). Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jason Mraz was born on 23 June 1977 in Mechanicsville, Virginia, United States. He participated in Dancing with the Stars alongside his dance partner, Daniella Karagach, where they made it to the season 32 finale and finished second place. In addition to his impressive career, some of Jason Mraz's former spouses have also played a significant role in his life, supporting him through various achievements, including his two Grammy Awards.

Profile summary

Full name Jason Thomas Mraz Gender Male Date of birth 23 June 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Mechanicsville, Virginia, United States Current residence Oceanside, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Tom Mraz Mother June Tomes Siblings 1 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sheridan Edley (m. 2000–2002), Christina Carano (m. 2015–2023) High School Lee-Davis High School College AMDA College Profession Singer, songwriter, guitarist, dancer Instagram @jason_mraz X (Twitter) TikTok @jason_mraz Facebook

Who is Jason Mraz's wife?

The American singer is not currently married and is presumed to be single. However, he has been married twice and engaged once. Here is his love life history.

Sheridan Edley (December 2000—April 2002)

Sheridan taking a selfie holding her head (L), and relaxing in her house (R). Photo: @sheridangeller on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Jason was first married to Sheridan Edley. They tied the knot on 31 December 2000. On 15 August 2001, the singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Courts, Stanley Most Courthouse. The divorce was finalised in April 2002. Later, Sheridan married Mark Geller on 26 August 2013.

Sheridan attended Smith College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Government. She furthered her education in 2008 and earned a master's in Education from Antioch University-Los Angeles in 2012. She also acquired additional US San Diego and the University of St. Francis certifications.

Edley has worked behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. In 1997, she briefly worked as a banking and financial paralegal at Illinois House of Representatives and Brown Rudnick in Boston between 1998 and 2000.

She began working as a financial analyst in November 2000 at Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies in California. In 2010, she starred in a short film, Retracing Your Steps as a Businesswoman.

Sheridan began teaching in August 2011 and worked in several schools in Chicago, Illinois, Santa Monica, and Encino, California. She was an assistant principal at Old St.Mary's School in Chicago and now works as a lower school teacher and dyslexia interventionist at Jones-Gordon School in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Tristan Prettyman (December 2010—2011)

Singer Jason Mraz (R) and Tristan Prettyman attend the 2011 MusiCares Person of the Year. Photo: Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jason proposed to Tristan Prettyman on 24 December 2010. In an interview with US Magazine, Jason was asked how he knew Tristan was the one, and he answered:

You just know. I knew it when we first met years ago. We grew up to be each other's dream person. She is definitely my dream girl.

While still dating Tristan, the famous songwriter disclosed in the aforementioned interview that he would not wed his fiancee until gay marriage was legalised. He stated:

The wedding would be nice for our family, our friends, our community — our moms especially — and so it puts us in the fight. We can't get married until [gay] marriage is legal and equal…I think giving people the right to marry will be a huge movement in civil rights.

Tristan and Jason collaborated on several songs. During an interview with Vanity, she disclosed that they had met before doing a collabo of her first album and had started dating when she was recording it. They then parted ways for two years but later reconnected. She stated:

We met years before that, and we were actually dating when I recorded that record. Then we split up for about two years and ended up getting back together.

The two finally split up after six months. After the breakup, Tristan released her third album, Cedar & Gold, which comprised songs about the breakup, such as I Was Gonna Marry You. When she was asked in an interview with OKMagazine.com how she found closure from the breakup with Jason, she replied:

I think it's just time. I finally got to a place where holding on to it, especially as this negative experience, was taking up way too much space and energy. Was it a crappy situation to have to go through!? Yes. Did I come out the other end stronger, for having gone through it? Absolutely.

Christina Carano (2015—2023)

Mraz and Christina Carano arrive at The Creators Party presented by Spotify. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Christina and the American dancer met in 2007 when Jason visited Christina's coffee shop, which she owned in Hermosa Beach, California, USA. However, they started dating in 2011. After dating for four years, they exchanged their marriage vows on 25 October 2015 in a private wedding that was held at Historic Polegreen Church in his hometown, Mechanicsville, Virginia, USA.

Is Jason Mraz still married to Christina Carano?

The couple divorced in 2023 after being in marriage for eight years. The reason for the divorce is believed to have been as a result of Jason discovering his sexuality. During an interview with GLAAD, he disclosed how the divorce helped him in his journey of self-acceptance, though he felt shame and guilt. He mentioned:

You carry a lot of shame, guilt. You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible, and, at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I'm claiming, and that's also hard.

He added:

I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here. It's both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I'm basically describing is a divorce, you know? And that's very hard.

In 2018, Mraz came out publicly as bisexual. He had written a poem in June celebrating Pride Month for Billboard.com, where he closed with a line, 'I am bi your side', which led to speculations about his sexuality.

In an interview with Billboard a month later, he stated:

Honestly, I didn't realise it was going to be so telling. But I've had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, 'Wow, does that mean I am gay?'

He added:

And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it 'two spirit,' which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.

Jason explained why he didn't feel comfortable sharing his sexuality publicly earlier enough was due to societal pressures. He revealed this on the Dinner's on Me podcast with Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Here is what he said, as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

In the '90s, being gay was like [the] punchline of a joke, and I didn't want to be the punchline of a joke. As a teenager, he ultimately decided to keep "my nose down" and figure out "ways I could instead get out and see the world one day.

FAQs

Who is Jason Mraz? He is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter, and dancer. Where is Jason Mraz from? He hails from Mechanicsville, Virginia, United States. How old is Jason Mraz? He is 47 years old as of 2024. Who are Jason Mraz's parents? His parents are June Tomes and Tom Mraz. Is Jason Mraz married? The singer is not married. However, he was married twice and engaged once. Who is Jason Mraz's girlfriend now? He is seemingly single as of 2024. Who is Jason Mraz's ex-wife? He was first married to Sheridan Edley from December 2000 to 2002 and then his second wife, Christina Carano, from 2015 to 2023. Does Jason Mraz have kids? The singer is yet to have children.

Christina Carano would have been Jason Mraz's wife, but they divorced in 2023. The singer has been married twice and engaged once. Currently, he appears to be divorced and not in a relationship.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Emilia Clarke's dating history. Emilia is an actress known for appearing in movies and TV series such as Game of Thrones and Terminator Genisys. Due to her fame in the entertainment industry, fans have been curious about her romantic life.

Emilia Clarke was born in 1986 in London, United Kingdom. She has been romantically linked to several high-calibre men, including Seth MacFarlane, Cory Michael, and Charlie McDowell, but none of the relationships have ever led to marriage. Learn more about her love life in the article.

Source: Legit.ng