Little Richard's net worth, wife, cause of death and who inherited his fortune

Little Richard was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist. He rose to stardom with the hit song Tutti Frutti in 1955. The singer passed away in 2020, leaving behind a rich legacy and a considerable fortune. What was Little Richard's net worth, and who inherited it?

Little Richard debuted his music career in 1951. During his peak time, he released great hits, including Long Tall Sally, Good Golly, Miss Molly, and Lucille. Little Richard's net worth has been a subject of conversation for many, as he is believed to have left an impressive fortune when he died.

Full name Richard Wayne Penniman Nickname Little Richard Gender Male Date of birth 5 December 1932 Age 87 years (as of 9 May 2020) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Macon, Georgia, United States Place of death Tullahoma, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African- American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Leva Mae Father Charles Penniman Siblings 11 Marital status (at death) Divorced Ex-spouse Ernestine Campbell Children 1 School Hudson High School College Oakwood College Profession Singer, songwriter, pianist, minister Net worth $40 million

What was Little Richard's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Wealth Advisor, and other similar sources, the American rock singer had an alleged net worth of $40 million at his death. This estimated value includes the estimated catalogue value and publishing rights. His primary source of income was his music career.

Little Richard's house

The architect of rock ‘n’ roll once owned a distinctive 6,200-square-foot brick residence in Lynchburg, Tennessee. The house was actually two houses combined into one—the property served as a personal retreat for him and his good taste in things. It was listed for $1.3 million in 2023.

Who inherited Little Richard's money?

Although the American rock star's estate inheritance plan has not been publicly announced, Danny Jones Penniman will likely inherit a significant portion. There is also a high chance that some of his wealth will go to the church and religious charities he was involved in.

What is Little Richard's age?

The American singer was 87 years old at the time of his death. He was born on 5 December 1932, and his zodiac sign was Sagittarius.

Little Richard was born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, United States. He was an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Little Richard's parents are Leva Mae and Charles Penniman. His father was a church deacon and brick mason, while his mother was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist Church.

Richard grew up in Macon's Pleasant Hill alongside 11 siblings. He attended Hudson High School before joining Oakwood College, Alabama, where he studied theology

Career

Little Richard is an American singer-songwriter and pianist. He debuted his career as a teenager in church. Richard won an RCA contract at an audition sponsored by Atlanta radio station WGST. From RCA, he moved to Houston in 1952 and joined Don Robey's Peacock label in the early 1950s.

Specialty Records produced Richard's breakthrough hit, Tutti Frutti. Later, the musician produced numerous albums, including Here's Little Richard, Little Richard Is Back, The Rill Thing, and The King of Rock and Roll.

The star took a break from music in 1958 and enrolled at Oakwood College, Alabama, where he studied theology. He then ventured into gospel music before returning for a tour in Europe in 1962. The Beatles opened for him during this tour.

The singer was honoured by various institutions, such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Rhythm and Blues Foundation and The Recording Academy.

Who was Little Richard's wife?

The singer and songwriter was divorced. However, he was previously married to Ernestine Campbell. They reportedly met at an evangelical rally in the late 1950s and immediately started dating.

According to CNN Editorial Research, they tied the knot in July 1959. However, they broke up two years later in 1961. Richard would later be romantically involved in some high-profile relationships but never remarried.

Who are Little Richard's children?

The American pianist and his ex-wife Ernestine Campbell shared one adopted son, Danny Jones Penniman. He was born in 1979 and adopted in 1984; his biological mother is Creola Jones. According to Rolling Stone, Danny recalled Richard visiting his neighbourhood in grade 2.

Whenever he did, he’d have a bag of coins, and he’d throw it up in the air, and we scrambled. Oh, man, we got some money.

After his father died, his mother Creola asked Richard whether he could take him in. Danny recalled:

I had six sisters and three brothers, living in a poor neighbourhood, doing whatever. My mom asked him: Could he take care of me? Because she didn’t want me turning out like the rest of my -sisters and brothers, and he agreed to it.

Despite his fame, little Richard maintained a close relationship with his son's biological mother. When Danny was young, he took him on tours. Danny followed his father's love for music and became an artist and rapper. He lived and worked with him in Tennessee until his demise.

Little Richard's death

The American pianist died on 9 May 2020 at his house in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Little Richard's cause of death was bone cancer, according to Reuters news. He was sick for two months and was surrounded by his son, brothers and sisters at the time of his death.

FAQs

Who was Little Richard? He was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist. Who were Little Richard's parents? His parents were Leva Mae and Charles Penniman. What does Little Richard's son do? Danny is an American rapper and artist. What caused Little Richard's death? He succumbed to bone cancer. Who was Little Richard's wife? The American singer was married to Ernestine Campbell. However, they divorced in 1964. Where was Little Richard living when he died? He died at his home in Tullahoma, Tennessee, United States. How much is Little Richard's net worth? The singer was allegedly worth $40 million at death.

The American singer, songwriter, and pianist died of bone cancer in 2020. Little Richard's net worth was $40 million at the time of his death. Since he was divorced from his ex-wife, Ernestine Campbell, he may have left his fortune to his adopted son, Danny Penniman.

