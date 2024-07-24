Who are Mariah Carey's siblings? Meet Alison and Morgan Carey

Mariah Carey is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to stardom in the 1990s following the release of her self-titled debut album and became a worldwide sensation for her chart-topping R&B hits. The songbird is known for hits such as We Belong Together, Touch My Body, and Love Takes Time. But who are Mariah Carey’s siblings?

Mariah Carey performs at Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live (L). The singer performs during her Merry Christmas One And All! (R). Photo: Denise Truscello, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mariah Carey is one of the best singers ever. She enjoys global prominence as she has released several hit songs and won multiple entertainment awards. Despite being a famous entertainment personality, one aspect of her life remains a grey area, and it has drawn much attention: Mariah Carey's siblings. Many want to know who they are and what they are up to.

Full name Mariah Carey Gender Female Date of birth 27 March 1969 Age 55 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Huntington, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Body measurement in inches 38-27-35 Body measurement in centimetres 97-69-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Patricia Carey Father Alfred Roy Carey Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Ex-spouse Nick Cannon, Tommy Mottola Children 2 School Harborfields High School Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress Instagram @mariahcarey X (Twitter) @MariahCarey Facebook @mariahcarey

Who is Mariah Carey?

She is an American actress and singer born on 27 March 1969 in Huntington, New York, United States. The singer is 55 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aries. Mariah Carey's parents are Patricia, a former opera singer and voice coach, and Alfred Roy Carey, an aeronautical engineer, who divorced when she was young. After the divorce, Mariah and her brother were raised by their mother, while her older sister was raised by her father.

Her mother worked several jobs to support her family and was not always available for Mariah, who also had little contact with her father. She spent her lonely times at home singing, imitating her mother’s opera songs. Her musical interest grew at Harborfields High School, where she started writing poems, lyrics, and vocal training.

Five facts about Mariah Carey. Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Mariah Carey’s siblings

How many siblings does Mariah Carey have? The We Belong Together singer has two siblings, a brother and a sister. They experienced a tough childhood, and even as adults, they continue to hit the headlines due to their occasional feuds. Here is a look into who Mariah Carey’s siblings are and what they are up to.

Morgan Carey

Morgan Carey (C) and two women (L). Morgan with his sister, Mariah (R). Photo: Barry King (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Morgan, born on 6 August 1960, is the eldest among the Carey siblings. He began his career as a model and worked with an Italian modelling agency and professional photographers such as Leonardo Maniscalchi.

Mariah Carey’s brother later ventured into fitness training and made a name for himself in New York as one of the best fitness trainers, appearing in top fitness magazines. He was also into music production and worked with then-emerging artists such as QUO, Lil Rachett, and Skull.

Morgan Carey reportedly resides in Florence, Italy, where he owns Victorious Green, an agricultural company. He is married to Italian actress Ilaria Negrini Carey, known for her appearances in Beauty Centre and La figlia di Elisa - Ritorno a Rivombrosa.

Alison Carey

Alison as seen from a past photo. Photo: @AlisonScottCarey

Source: Facebook

Mariah Carey’s sister, Alison, was born on 7 August 1961 and is 62 years old as of July 2024. After her parents divorced, she was raised by her mother, Patricia. She reportedly experienced a troubled childhood and struggled with substance addiction as an adult.

Alison married Richard McDonald at 15 and had her first child, Shawn, in 1977. Since she was unemployed, she dropped out of school and turned to the streets, where she became an escort girl. Her marriage with Richard McDonald ended in 1980. Alison married Dale Scott in 1985, and they had Michael, her second child, in 1987, but they parted ways in 1989.

Due to her struggles with substance abuse, her mother, Patricia, took custody of her son, Michael, in 1994. Alison currently resides in Kingston, New York, and has allegedly stayed clean from substance abuse for several years.

Family feuds and lawsuits

Over the years, singer Mariah Carey has had a long, rocky relationship with her siblings. Their troubled relationship was unknown until she released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in 2020. The book details her life story, including childhood struggles and strained family relationships. In it, she lays bare everything about her brother, sister, and parents.

In the memoir, Mariah accused her sister of introducing her into a life of drugs, violence, and trauma. In an interview with media personality Oprah Winfrey, she said:

When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp. Something in me was arrested by all that trauma. That is why I often say, 'I'm eternally 12.' I am still struggling through that time.

Alison dismissed Mariah’s claims in the memoir, accusing the singer of defamation and causing emotional distress. She sued Mariah Carey for $1.25 million in damages.

The singer also recounts in the book how her brother was a violent child who confronted their parents and was involved in dealing drugs, among other crimes. Her brother, Morgan, sued the singer for defamation, seeking undisclosed damages.

The singer, now estranged from her siblings, refers to Alison as ex-sister and Morgan as ex-brother. When the award-winning singer was asked about her siblings during an interview with Vulture, she responded:

They have been ruthlessly just heartless in terms of dealing with me as a human being for most of my life. I never would have spoken about my family at all had they not done it first. I have forgiveness in my heart, and so I forgive them, but I am not trying to invite anybody to come hang out over here. I think they’re very broken, and I feel sad for them.

FAQs

Who are Mariah Carey’s parents? Her parents are Patricia and Alfred Roy Carey. Does Mariah Carey have a younger sister? No. She is the lastborn child in the family of three children. Who are members of Mariah Carey's family? In addition to her parents, she has two siblings: Alison and Morgan Carey. Why did Mariah Carey’s siblings sue her? They sued her for defamation and emotional distress based on her claims in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. What does Mariah Carey’s brother do for a living? Morgan is an entrepreneur who owns the agricultural company Victorious Green. He was formerly a fitness trainer, model, and music producer. What does Mariah Carey’s sister do for a living? Alison struggled with substance addiction and was an escort girl at some point. She has allegedly recovered from a substance addiction and resides in Kingston, New York, but her job is unknown. Does Mariah Carey live with her family? The singer and songwriter does not live with her parents or siblings and has not spoken to them for a long time. She refers to her mother as Pat and her siblings as ex-brother and ex-sister.

Mariah Carey’s siblings, Alison and Morgan, have been part of her life since childhood. However, their relationship is estranged, and they have traded multiple accusations and even engaged in lawsuits. The singer documents her challenges while growing up with her siblings in her memoir. Currently, Alison resides in New York, while Morgan is married to an Italian actress and lives in Italy.

