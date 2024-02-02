Paul Saladino’s age, height, net worth, is he married?

Paul Saladino is an American double board-certified MD, author, entrepreneur, podcaster, and social media influencer. He is widely known for advocating a carnivore diet, which includes eating animal products only. He commands a significant following across his social media pages. But what is Paul Saladino's age?

Paul Saladino developed an interest in health and medicine at a tender age. His parents were healthcare professionals and motivated him to follow in their footsteps. He is also a fitness enthusiast and enjoys surfing, hiking, running outdoors, rope climbing, and more.

Full name Paul Saladino Gender Male Date of birth 30 June 1977 Age 46 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Dr. Caldwell Marital status Married Wife Sheri Nicole Children 1 University The University of Arizona, University of Washington, The George Washington University Profession MD, physician, YouTuber, author, entrepreneur, podcaster Net worth $2 million Instagram @paulsaladinomd X (Twitter) YouTube Paul Saladino MD

What is Paul Saladino's age?

The physician is 46 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 30 June 1977. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He is an American citizen of white descent.

Paul was born in Austin, Texas, United States. His father, Coldwell, was a physician, while his mom was a nurse practitioner. Paul's father died at the age of 43 after suffering from a heart attack.

Paul Saladino's credentials

After completing his secondary education, Paul joined The College of William & Mary in 1995, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry/Biology. He then enrolled for a master's degree, graduating as a physician assistant from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in 2007.

He graduated in 2015 from the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Tucson with a Doctor of Medicine (M.D) degree. He later completed his psychiatry residency program in 2019 at the University of Washington.

Career

After qualifying as a physician assistant, the American podcaster worked at Heart Center Cardiology Group as a PA-C from 2007 to 2008. He later assumed the same role at Mountain Heart Cardiology for two years and 11 months.

Since June 2015, he has worked as a resident physician at the University of Washington. He has also been a self-employed CarnivoreMD since June 2019, based in the Greater San Diego Area, USA.

Paul shares his experience with the carnivore diet via his podcasts, books, and social media platforms. Initially, he had tried other diets such as keto, paleo, and vegan before discovering the carnivore diet. He learned about the diet from Joe Rogan's podcast guest, Jordan Peterson, and embraced it as his permanent lifestyle.

The certified MD runs a podcast, The Fundamental Health. Additionally, he has a self-titled YouTube channel where he enlightens his fans on the carnivore diet. The channel currently has 527 thousand subscribers.

He is also on TikTok and Instagram, with over 512 thousand followers and 1.8 million followers, respectively, at the time of writing. The American doctor has a website where he talks more about his diet plan and more.

In 2020, he founded an animal-based supplement company, Heart & Soil. He is also the founder of White Oak Pastures and the non-profit organisation Ancestral Health Society. Paul is the Chief Radical Officer (CRO) of The Remembering.

As an author, he has written books such as The Carnivore Code and The Carnivore Code Cookbook. He has appeared on several shows and podcasts, such as The Dr. Gudry Podcast, The Minimalists, The Ben Greenfield Fitness Podcast, The Doctors, and The Joe Rogan Experience.

What is Paul Saladino's net worth?

Multiple sources, including News Unzip and Fame Mingles, allege that the podcaster's net worth is $2 million. He has earned wealth through his career as a physician, author, and entrepreneur.

Who is Paul Saladino's wife?

Paul is allegedly married to a fitness model and social media influencer named Sheri Nicole. The two met in 2020 and tied the knot in 2021. Paul has a son, born in 2020, from his previous relationship.

Paul Saladino's height and weight

The American author stands 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Paul Saladino? He is 46 years old as of January 2024. Who is Paul Saladino? He is an American double board-certified MD, podcaster, physician, author, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Where does Paul Saladino come from? He was born in Austin, Texas, United States. Does Paul Saladino have a medical degree? He graduated from the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Tucson with a Doctor of Medicine degree. Is Paul Saladino married? He is reportedly married to a lady called Sheri Nicole. What is Paul Saladino's height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. What is Paul Saladino's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $2 million.

Paul Saladino's age is 46 years old as of January 2024. He has made a name for himself in the medical field as a nutritionist. He is known for sharing his experience and the benefits of the Carvinore diet through his social media pages. Paul is the founder of Heart & Soil.

