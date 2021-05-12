Drew Pritchard’s biography: age, net worth, house, children, is he married?

Drew Pritchard is an author, TV star, and architectural antique dealer from the United Kingdom. He is best known as the host of the Salvage Hunters reality show on Quest TV in the UK. Pritchard is also a trained stained-glass restorer and designer. He has also featured in other shows such as Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars (2018) and Three Men Four Wheels (2020).

A black and white image of Drew Pritchard's portrait. Photo: @Drew Pritchard

Source: Facebook

Most antique collectors develop a passion for collecting and restoring from an early age. The reality show star is no different. Drew Pritchard's family was also involved in restorations. His father restored motorbikes and cars from spare parts of different automobiles lying around their home.

Drew Pritchard's profile summary

Full name: Andrew Thomas Pritchard

Andrew Thomas Pritchard Famous as: Drew Pritchard

Drew Pritchard Date of birth: 24th June 1970

24th June 1970 Age: 51 years old (as of April 2022)

51 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Conwy, Clwyd, Wales, UK

Conwy, Clwyd, Wales, UK Current residence: Llandudno, North Wales, UK

Llandudno, North Wales, UK Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Ancestry: Welsh

Welsh Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Relationship status: Single

Single Former spouse: Rebecca Jane

Rebecca Jane Children: 1

1 Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.8 m)

5 feet 9 inches (1.8 m) Weight: 87 kg (approx.)

87 kg (approx.) Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Bald

Bald Net worth: $9 million

$9 million Occupation: Antique dealer, author, treasure hunter, and TV personality

Antique dealer, author, treasure hunter, and TV personality Instagram: @drewpritchardantiques (business page)

@drewpritchardantiques (business page) Facebook: Drew Pritchard (personal account) or (business page)

Drew Pritchard (personal account) or (business page) Twitter: (personal account)

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How old is Drew Pritchard?

Drew Pritchard's age is 51 years old as of 2022. The reality TV star was born on 24th June 1970 in Conwy, Clwyd, Wales, UK, to a working-class family.

Pritchard in eyeglasses, a newsboy hat, a white t-shirt beneath a zip-neck jumper. Photo: @Drew Pritchard Architectural Antiques

Source: Facebook

Thomas was raised in North Wales' housing estates. His dad was a self-employed sign writer. He used to make signs for local antique shops. The high-end vehicles of dealers who came to collect the signs caught Andrew's attention and provoked his curiosity towards his dad's business.

Career history

Drew Pritchard's antique dealings and passion developed from a young age while watching his dad working on them. He, therefore, became a stained-glass restorer apprentice shortly after completing school.

The young lad used to collect items washed up on the river banks, old bikes and car parts. He would also buy and sell things by the roadside.

When he was 15 years old, he enrolled in a Youth Training Scheme where he trained as a stained-glass window restorer and conservator.

As a trainee, he was tasked with removing stained-glass windows from a church that was being pulled down. Thomas then bought the glass that 8 years later.

He then sold it at a reasonable price to raise money for setting up his shop. Thomas created the DP classics in 1987 and currently runs it with his partner, Clive Holland.

The duo buys cars and motorcycles and restores them to their best shape. Drew Pritchard's cars for sale are available on the DP Classics website.

He has also ventured into show business. Most of Drew Pritchard's antiques collections are at his shops and house. He opened his first shop in Conwy in 2017, and people worldwide would visit the place to his unusual wares.

The star later sold the Conwy warehouse and moved the business to Gloucestershire. The new location receives as many visitors are the previous one.

The Salvage Hunters' star is leaning on an object with folder arms inside his antique shop. Photo: @Drew Pritchard Architectural Antiques

Source: Facebook

Thomas hunts historical pieces from car boot sales and antique fairs, charity shops, salvage and reclamation yards, auctions, and online platforms like eBay and Instagram.

One of the rarest things he has owned is a Henry Moore maquette (a scale model or unfinished sculpture), which he bought in a charity shop for £80.

Drew Pritchard's furniture and other historical items are available on his business' website and its official social media pages. You can buy goods or book an appointment to visit his showroom.

Besides his successful business, the star's Salvage Hunters reality show is flourishing. It showcases Drew's daily activities as a salvage hunter crisscrossing the UK in search of derelict gems and forgotten remnants and restores them. Its past episodes are on the Popcornflix YouTube Channel.

In summary, Drew Pritchard's TV shows as an antique dealer are:

Salvage Hunters (2011-2019)

(2011-2019) Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars (2018)

(2018) Salvage Hunters: The Restorers (2019)

(2019) Three Men Four Wheels (2020)

How much is Drew Pritchard's worth?

Drew Pritchard's net worth is estimated to be $9 million. Most of his wealth comes from his television career and antique restoration and re-selling business.

Drew Pritchard's house

On 23rd June 1995, the 25-year-old Thomas moved into a Methodist chapel in the Conwy countryside, North Wales. This local piece of history was the first property he had ever owned. However, it was not in good condition at that time.

It was derelict, had no electricity, lacked drains and even needed a new roof. Thomas has lived in the house for over two decades while renovating it.

The beautiful 1820s regency cottage in the shadow of Conwy Castle is now crammed with beautiful and expensive things, but he has already moved out and settled elsewhere.

The celebrity put it up for sale at £795,000 and moved to another home in Llandudno in North Wales, UK, because he wanted to downsize.

Since Thomas never threw away anything usable from tiles to bricks, he used whatever was available to renovate and decorate the house. He did not buy anything to renovate the home except for the shower.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property now has many antiques and reclaimed ecclesiastical items. Thomas recycled some of the items from the ancient chapel, such as crosses, statues, pews, kneelers, and even an altar. Moreover, some of Drew Pritchard's house antiques include:

An ornate toilet previously owned by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger

frontman Mick Jagger Original chapel pews in the kitchen.

Radiators come from Ysbyty Gwynedd (in Bangor).

Carved pilasters from the Argentinian Embassy in Rio de Janeiro.

The fiberglass coat of arms above the fireplace was made for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

The plaster frieze hanging on the wall in the lounge is an original copy of the Elgin Marbles commissioned by Lord Elgin in 1802.

Original Chippendales dining chairs.

The 1970s vintage mirror-top coffee table

Drew recording the audiobook for #ManWithAVan in the studio. Photo: @Drew Pritchard Architectural Antiques

Source: Facebook

Is Drew Pritchard married?

Drew Pritchard and Rebecca Jane were Salvage Hunters' co-stars. They met in a real estate development firm where she was working, fell in love and settled down.

Drew Pritchard's children

Thomas and Rebecca's son was born in 1999, and he stays away from the limelight. However, Drew occasionally shares his pictures on his now-deactivated Instagram page.

Is Drew Pritchard still married to Rebecca?

The couple separated in 2017 but never publicly unveiled the reasons for their marriage annulment. However, they are still friends and business partners.

Thomas's ex-wife is an antique dealer and property developer. The public has never heard about her being in an affair since she divorced Thomas. The lady has been busy with her career and business.

Reports have it that Drew Pritchard's divorce resulted from having an affair with a married woman named Amanda Thomas.

Who is Drew Pritchard married to now?

Fake news has it that Amanda Thomas is Drew Pritchard's new wife because of their past scandal. As the story goes, the duo met through their sons and had an affair for about two years. Their sons were close friends.

Amanda later admitted to her husband, Janus Thomas, about the affair. When Drew sent her a text describing her husband as a coward, Janus punched him at the Liverpool Arms in Conwy, North Wales.

Drew was banned from all clubs in Conwy and Janu's boss at the Crane firm fined him £1,4440 for assaulting Drew. Therefore, it is clear that Amanda is not Drew Pritchard's wife.

The celebrity has kept a low profile after his divorce and left his fans wondering whether or not he is dating anyone.

Where is Drew Pritchard now?

The celebrity runs his antique business while also featuring in Quest TV's Salvage Hunters show.

How tall is Drew Pritchard?

The star is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 87kg. Additionally, Thomas has Hazel eyes and a bald head.

Drew Pritchard has made a name for himself thanks to his keen eye and attention to detail. He is an experienced treasure hunter who has been in business for a considerably long time, gaining sufficient experience in the field.

READ ALSO: Thomas Plant (Forrester) biography: name change, net worth, wife

Legit.ng also shared the detailed biography of Thomas Plant. The British professional auctioneer and TV personality has featured in numerous famous programs, including BBC's Bargain Hunt.

Thomas Plant (also known as Forrester) has found favour in the eyes of many in Britain because he is creative, hardworking and determined.

Source: Legit.ng