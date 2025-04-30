A Nigerian man who is physically challenged has inspired a lot of people because of his refusal to stay idle

The man has become a businessman, selling cement, blocks, stones, and sand after successfully opening a store

He shared a video and photo on X showing people his shop while standing with his crutches close to his signpost

A Nigerian man has stirred positive reactions on X after he shared a video showing off his shop.

The businessman is attracting many commendations because he is physically challenged.

A physically challenged man shares with Legit.ng how he opened the cement shop recently. Photo credit: X/Odudu Wilson.

Source: Twitter

Despite being physically challenged, the man has refused to stay idle or turn himself into a beggar.

In a photo and video he posted on X, he let the public know that he has become a cement dealer.

He was spotted standing beside his signpost, which invited potential customers to patronise him.

He was standing with crutches as one of his legs was amputated. He wrote:

"We are officially open for Cement Business. Cement, blocks, stones, and sand. We now have you all covered."

A lot of people who saw the post took to the comment section to praise him for being resilient.

Determined disabled man starts business in Akwa Ibom

Speaking to Legit.ng, the cement dealer, Odudu Wilson, said his business is located in Akwa Ibom state.

He said it has always been his dream to own a building materials shop, and now he has opened one.

Wilson says he also sells gravel and blocks for building. Photo credit: X/Odudu Wilson.

Source: Twitter

According to him, he did not have money, but he was able to take the cement from a supplier who would allow him to pay after selling.

He told Legit.ng:

"I'm to make payment after sales as a result of trust from the supplier. It has always been my dream to own a building material shop. I started with POS business. I partnered with OPay and Moniepoint. This is the first time I am getting cement on my name from the supplier who have been supplying my neighbour who is now into oil palm business."

Asked what happened to his leg, Wilson said he had an accident.

He stated:

"It was an accident which resulted to amputation. Have been on crutches for over 20 years."

He said a bag of cement in his shop goes for N10,300. He noted that his shop is located along Aka Nung Udoe road, Ibesikpo, in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area.

See the post below:

Reactions as disabled man starts a cement shop

@Ahnie_jay said:

"Make una come buy something from my INI brother o. We don open shop."

@Victorjohn_jp said:

"I wish you success brotherly."

@PATRICK_OROK said:

"Lafarge and dangote cement what is your current price."

@Bigtony88873 said:

"Uncle Ette. Well done bro."

Video shows bees in Nigerian woman's shop

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man shared a video showing the moment bees took over a shop and people were not able to enter.

In the video, the bees were seen on top of cartons as they swarmed around, and people kept a safe distance.

He said the bees later left, even though people did not make any attempt to pursue them from the shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng