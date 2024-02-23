Who is Jefferson Salvini Randall? Get to know Tony Randall's son

Jefferson Salvini Randall is the son of the late American actor Tony Randall. His father thrived in the film industry, starring in numerous movies and TV series and winning multiple coveted film accolades. Tony was known for The Odd Couple, Down with Love, and Brother’s Keeper, among other top films. Who is his son, and what is he up to today?

Jefferson Salvini Randall at the Big Apple Circus (L). Salvini with his mother at The American Cancer Society Youth Against Cancer (R). Photo: Richard Corkery, Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Jefferson Salvini Randall gained prominence as the son of actor Tony Randall, but he has made a name for himself as a film director. His works as a film director include Tub Adjacent and Kinder. He interned at Oscilloscope Laboratories and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in the early years of his career.

Profile summary

Full name Jefferson Salvini Randall Gender Male Date of birth 15 June 1998 Age 25 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Heather Harlan Father Anthony Leonard Randall Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Ethical Culture Fieldston School College Wesleyan University Profession Film director, writer, producer Net worth $500 thousand

Jefferson Salvini Randall’s biography

He is the secondborn child of Heather Harlan and Anthony Leonard Randall, also known as Tony Randall. The couple welcomed their child on 15 June 1998, in New York City, New York, United States. How old is Jefferson Randall? He is 25 years old as of February 2024, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Who is Jefferson Randall’s sibling? He has one sibling, an older sister named Julia Laurette Randall. Julia was born on 11 April 1997 and is an up-and-coming actress with a few acting credits. She has starred in Dose, Who We Were, White Rabbit, and Stevie.

Jefferson attended Ethical Culture Fieldston School between 2002 and 2016. He took his undergraduate studies at Wesleyan University and completed it in 2020, obtaining a bachelor of arts degree in film studies and a certificate in writing.

What is Jefferson Salvini Randall’s ethnicity? He is an American national of white ethnicity. He resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Jefferson Salvini Randall’s parents

Jefferson’s parents are Heather Harlan and Tony Randall. His mother, Heather, is a former actress known for starring as Linda Cassidy in the 2009 film Forest of Mystery. She was also the president of the New York Theatre Workshop board, an organisation founded by her husband, Tony.

Five facts about Jefferson Salvini Randall. Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images (modified by author)

Jefferson Salvini’s father, Tony Randall, had an illustrious career in the film industry as an actor. He had over 90 acting credits and won multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy award. His notable films and TV series are The Odd Couple, Pillow Talk, Fatal Instinct, and It Had to Be You.

Jefferson’s parents reportedly tied the knot on 17 November 1995, when Tony was 75, while Heather was 25. They were together for approximately nine years before Tony died on 17 May 2004, aged 84. When Tony died, Julia Laurette Randall and Jefferson Salvini Randall were about seven and six, respectively.

What does Jefferson Salvini Randall do today?

Like his father, he is in the entertainment industry, but as a film director. He has two directorial credits, including Kinder (2015) and Tub Adjacent (2017).

According to his LinkedIn profile, he commenced his career in 2014 as an intern at Oscilloscope Laboratories. He helped in creating content on social media to market new films. In 2017, he was an assistant at Under NYC before joining Future Memories in 2018 as a copywriter.

Jefferson was also a part-time barista at Red & Black Café until 2019 and joined CBS as a production intern at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He became a part-time course assistant at Wesleyan University between 2019 and 2020.

He worked for Great Performances as a delivery driver in 2020 and was a health and safety production assistant at Pictures In A Row (PICROW) until 2021. Between 2021 and 2023, he worked as a production assistant for multiple companies, including Apple TV Limited, Jam Van, and Sesame Workshop.

What is Jefferson Salvini Randall’s net worth?

According to multiple sources, including Popular Networth, Popular Bio, and Biography Gist, his net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 thousand. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his multiple jobs throughout his career. Jefferson is also believed to have inherited substantial wealth from his father’s estate.

Jefferson Randall, Heather Randall and Julia Randall attend Peter and The Wolf, A Family Holiday Benefit for Works & Process at the Guggenheim in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Tony Randall left an estate believed to be more than $1 million to his widow, Heather Harlan, and his two children. His will, which was made public, also dedicated $50 thousand each to two groups, The Actors Fund and The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre.

Is Jefferson Salvini Randall married?

Tony Randall's son has no wife and has never been married. Additionally, he has not revealed details of his love life; therefore, he is presumably single at the time of writing.

Fast facts about Jefferson Salvini Randall

Did Tony Randall have a son? The late veteran actor’s son is Jefferson Salvini Randall. He reportedly named his son after actors Joseph Jefferson and Tommasso Salvini. How old was Tony Randall when he had his first child? He was 77 years old when he welcomed his daughter. How old is Jefferson Salvini Randall? He is 25 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 15 June 1998. What is Jefferson Salvini Randall's occupation? He is a film director, writer, and producer. Who is Jefferson Salvini Randall’s sister? He was raised alongside an older sister, actress Julia Laurette. How much is Jefferson Salvini Randall worth? His net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 thousand. Does Jefferson Salvini Randall have a girlfriend? He seemingly does not have a girlfriend.

Jefferson Salvini Randall is the only son of the late veteran American actor Tony Randall. His father passed away when he was young, but today, he is all grown and pursuing a career in the film industry. He currently boasts two directorial credits.

