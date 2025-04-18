I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other, and we're still talking all the time. But Freddy doesn't like a swimming pool.

Natasha Lyonne’s husband has been a subject of curiosity among fans eager to know more about her personal life. Despite the speculation, Natasha Lyonne has never been married. She was previously in a high-profile relationship with comedian Fred Armisen, but the pair split in 2022.

Natasha Lyonne during the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center (L). Natasha Lyonne during SNL50: The Anniversary Special (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Actress Natasha Lyonne has never walked down the aisle.

She was previously in a relationship with Fred Armisen, which lasted for seven years .

. The actress has dated other men like Adam Goldberg and Edward Furlong .

. Natasha Lyonne is allegedly in a relationship with Bryn Mooser.

Full name Natasha Bianca Lyonne Braunstein Date of birth 4 April 1979 Age 46 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Yvette Braunstein Father Aaron Braunstein Siblings 1 School Ramaz School, Miami Country Day School College New York University’s Tisch School of Art Profession Actress, writer Instagram @nlyonne TikTok @natashalyonne666 Facebook X (Twitter) @nlyonne

Who is Natasha Lyonne’s husband?

The American actress is not married. She has never been married before but has been in a few notable relationships, including her highly publicised relationship with Fred Armisen.

A look at Natasha Lyonne’s relationship history

The American actress has been in relationships with other men apart from Fred Armisen. Below is a closer look at Natasha Lyonne’s boyfriend history.

Fred Armisen (2014–2022)

She was in a relationship with Fred Armisen, but they ended it in 2022. The two started dating in 2014. They were introduced by their mutual friend, Maya Rudolph, a famous comedian and actress. The two lived together as a couple in Los Angeles.

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen's relationship lasted for seven years, and in 2022, they broke up. According to Vanity Fair magazine, Natasha said that the two broke up because she wanted a swimming pool, but Fred was not interested in that.

It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you've got to get your laps— I'm like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer. So that's the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal.

Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 5 January 2020. Photo: Todd Williamson

As per Yahoo Entertainment, Fred Armisen said that he felt like his relationship with Natasha was a successful one. He also added that he liked the feeling of happiness and peace the relationship brought to him and that, despite the breakup, they are still close.

I had a girlfriend for seven years recently, Natasha, and I was with her for a long time. I felt like it was a successful relationship. That ended well and, like, we’re still friends. It made me feel like it was part of getting older that I could approach being in a relationship in a different way. I can look back at that relationship with a sort of peaceful happiness, and that’s how it was.

Andrew Zipern (early 2010)

The actress allegedly dated Andrew Zipern, a movie writer known for the film Lightscape. The two dated in the early 2010s.

Adam Goldberg (2001–2004)

Actor Adam Goldberg visits SiriusXM Studios on 2 May 2018 in New York City. Photo: Matthew Eisman

Adam Goldberg is an American actor known for The Equalizer, Saving Private Ryan and The Hebrew Hammer. Natasha and Adam dated in 2001 and broke up three years later. The two worked together in the 2001 film Fast Sofa.

Edward Furlong (1998–1999)

Actor Edward Furlong during the 2019 Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center on 13 June 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Edward Furlong is a popular actor, widely known for films like American History X, Detroit Rock City, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. In 1994, he won a Young Artist Award for his role as Shayn Lacey in A Home of Our Own.

Natasha Lyonne’s relationship with Edward Furlong lasted for one year, from 1998 to 1999. They met on the set of the film Detroit Rock City. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress admitted that she fell in love with him on that set.

I was crazy for him on that movie set. He and I were together for a while.

Who is Natasha Lyonne in a relationship with now?

Natasha Lyonneand Bryn Mooser at SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on 16 February 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion

According to the South China Morning Post, the American actress is dating Bryn Mooser, a filmmaker, producer and director. He has produced films such as The Reality of Hope and Black Hercules. However, the two have not confirmed their relationship to the public. They have been spotted together at events like the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards.

Natasha Lyonne does not have a husband. However, she was in a long-term relationship with Fred Armisen, but they parted ways in 2022. The actress has also been romantically linked to a few men, like Adam Goldberg and Edward Furlong.

