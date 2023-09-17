State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim to serve as the Minister of Youth in his government.

The appointment, announced on Sunday, September 17, is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

President Tinubu has nominated Jamila Bio Ibrahim as his minister of youth. Photo credit: @DrJamila_Bio

Here are some key facts to know about the minister of youth nominee.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim's State of Origin

Jamila Bio Ibrahim is from Baruten local government area, Kwara state, in the north-central region. The minister of youth is reportedly aged 37.

She is also said to be the daughter of Ibrahim Isa Bio, a former minister of transport and one-time Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Jamila's profession

Jamila is a trained medical doctor.

She is a passionate youth advocate who has served in different capacities beyond the shores of her medical training.

The minister of youth nominee, among others, served as the State Focal Person for the National Human Capital Development Programme.

She also once served as the Kwara State Focal Person/Coordinator for the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD.

Jamila's political career

Jamila most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF).

Before that, she had served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

