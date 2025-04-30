A Nigerian Catholic priest was one of those who attended the funeral of Pope Francis, which was held on Saturday, April 26

The priest shared photos of himself and other brother priests from Nigeria who were also present at the solemn event

After the funeral, they were opportuned to meet Nigerian Cardinal John Onaiyekan at the Vatican, where they exchanged pleasantries

A Nigerian reverend father was present during the burial rites of Pope Francis, which were held at the Vatican.

After the burial ceremony, the priest came on Facebook to share his experience at the solemn funeral.

The priest met with Cardinal John Onaiyekan at the Vatican.

In a post he made on Facebook, Reverend Father Emmanuel Ojeifo said he and his brother priests were happy to meet with Cardinal John Onaiyekan, who is from Nigeria.

He said:

"After the funeral Mass for Pope Francis, Cardinal John Onaiyekan happened to be the only cardinal who came back into St Peter’s Square. (It seems all the other cardinals went out through a different exit door from inside the Basilica). He planned to head to a restaurant for lunch with some Nigerian priests who were still at the Square."

However, as they were leaving to go to the restaurant, many people besieged the cardinal with the intention of taking photos with him.

The priest wrote:

"But as we found our way out of the pile of people, he was ambushed by many groups of pilgrims, including nuns, security officials, and young people who asked to have a photo with him. From photos to small conversations, here and there. It took about half an hour for him to wade through the press of people and exit the Square."

What Nigerian cardinal said about Pope Francis

He said the ordinary people at the Square were happy to get closer to the leadership of the church and the cardinals they could see.

His words:

"If there’s one thing I learnt, it is this: the people of God want to see their pastors! They want closeness, they want what Pope Francis never tired of referring to as “the culture of encounter.” We ended up at the restaurant where a large group of pilgrims from Switzerland were having lunch. Out of excitement, their leader played the pipe for the African Cardinal. We too sang in thanksgiving to God afterwards."

Pope Francis was buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

The priest said Cardinal Onayekan described the late Pope Francis in glowing terms.

He noted:

"It was indeed a beautiful day for Pope Francis and for all of us! “Pope Francis wanted to be buried as a simple man, but he got a funeral for an important figure,” said Cardinal Onaiyekan. The whole world turned out for the Pope. It was a really moving liturgical ceremony. About 500,000 people attended the funeral Mass. Enjoy the photos and videos!"

Facebook reactions as priest meets Nigerian cardinal at the Vatican

Peter Atsewe said:

"Cardinal is at his best when he meets his own. He remains a father. It was so touching seeing how the priests spontaneously embraced him. Long live His Eminence."

Vivian Chinwendu Agwashim said:

"I am so happy to see this. I remember the first time I met Cardinal Onaiyekan as a very young girl when I visited the ancestral home of late Bishop Makozi with him during the Christmas holiday, he was full of humour and had a way of cracking jokes with his boisterous laughter, he still hasn't changed one bit about that aspect of his personality, thank God for his health and agility. Oh, we already miss our great Papa Francesco. The foundation of my faith is Catholic and I'm glad I have it."

Conclave to hold from May 7, 2025

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, the election of a new pope will begin on May 7, and the world will know the Pontiff's name that day or later.

This follows the death and conclusion of the burial rites of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

According to available information, 180 cardinals currently gathered at the Vatican have agreed to commence the conclave on May 7.

