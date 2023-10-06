Becky Stanley: where is Charles Stanley's daughter today?

Becky Stanley is an American real estate broker and sales agent. She is famous for being the daughter of Charles Frazier Stanley, a former Southern Baptist Church televangelist, pastor, photographer, and author. Her father was the founder of In Touch Ministries, a prominent Christian evangelical organisation based in the United States.

Becky Stanley is a former executive director at North Point Ministries, Inc., founded by her brother, Andrew Stanley. Additionally, she has served as a board member in several organisations, such as the Georgia Aquarium and the Carter Center.

Full name Rebecca L. Stanley Brodersen Famous as Becky Stanley Date of birth 9 June 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 37-25-39 Body measurements in centimetres 93-63-99 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Charles Frazier Stanley Mother Anna Margaret Johnson Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband John Brodersen Children 3 Education University of Georgia Profession Real estate broker, sales agent Net worth $1 million

Becky Stanley's biography

The American real estate broker was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Becky Stanley’s parents were Charles Frazier and Anna Margaret Johnson. She has an American nationality and follows the Christian faith. She grew up alongside her older brother, Charles Andrew Stanley, born on 16 May 1958.

Her brother, Charles Andrew, also known as Andy, is the senior pastor and the founder of North Point Community Church. The church was founded in 1995 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Besides his career as a pastor, he has authored over 20 books, including Better Decisions and When Work & Family Collide.

Becky’s mother was a Bible teacher and musician, and her father was an influential pastor, televangelist, and author of books on Christianity. Charles has written over 70 books. Some of his books include How to Listen to God, The Gift of Forgiveness, and Walking With God.

Charles became a pastor in 1971 and founded In Touch Ministries, a Christian evangelical organisation based in Georgia, United States. In 2022, it was listed as the 128th largest church in the United States.

Due to unsolvable challenges in their marriage, her mother filed for divorce twice. In 1993, Anna Stanley filed for a divorce without citing any reason after almost four decades of their union. The church, however, intervened, and Anna withdrew her plea in 1996.

In 2000, she filed for a second divorce, citing disappointments in her marriage. The two had been married for 44 years when the divorce was granted in the same year. Her father died at 90 on 18 April 2023, while her mother passed away on 10 November 2014 at 83.

How old is Charles Stanley’s daughter?

Becky Stanley’s age is 62 years old as of 2023. The televangelist’s daughter was born on 9 June 1961. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

Charles Stanley’s daughter enrolled at the University of Georgia in Athens, Atlanta, Georgia, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

What does Dr. Charles Stanley's daughter do?

Becky has been an Allie Beth Allman & Associates sales associate since November 2017 and has previously worked as a customer service agent, manager, and planner in different companies. Like her father and brother, she has been actively involved in Christian ministry and charity work.

Becky Stanley Brodersen also worked as executive director at her brother's church, North Point Ministries. Furthermore, she has served as a board member in various organisations like the Georgia Aquarium, the Atlanta Dream WNBA team, and the Carter Center.

Who is Becky Stanley’s husband?

The real estate broker is married to John Brodersen, an American businessman. John met Becky when she was in college. The two tied the knot in 1981 and have been together for over three decades now.

How many kids does Becky Stanley have?

The couple has three children: Annie, Jonathan Brodersen Jr., and Matthew Buser Brodersen. Becky is also a grandmother to 6 grandchildren.

What is Becky Stanley's net worth?

Becky Brodersen has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her career as a sales agent and real estate broker.

Is Becky Stanley still alive?

Yes, Becky Stanley Brodersen is still alive and turned 62 years old in 2023. She moved from Atlanta and currently resides in Dallas, Texas, with her family.

FAQs

Who is Becky Stanley? She is a real estate broker and sales agent from the United States, best known as the daughter of the late American preacher Charles Frazier Stanley. How old is Charles Stanley’s daughter? She is 62 years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 June 1961. Who is Becky Stanley’s husband? She is married to John Brodersen. How many kids does Becky Stanley have? She is a mother of three kids, Annie, Jonathan Brodersen Jr., and Matthew Buser Brodersen. What happened to Becky Stanley? She lost her father, Charles Frazier, on 18 April 2023. Charles died at 90 in his home in Atlanta, United States. What is Becky Stanley's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of about $1 million as of 2023.

Becky Stanley is a real estate broker and sales agent. She is well-known as the daughter of the late American pastor Charles Frazier Stanley, the founder of In Touch Ministries. Becky is married with three kids and resides in Dallas, Texas, USA.

