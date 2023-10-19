Tudor Makary Dixon is an American political commentator, Republican politician, podcaster and businesswoman. She rose to fame after becoming the 2022 Michigan Republican Party nominee for the governor's seat. Besides her political and media career, she is a family woman. Who is Tudor Dixon's husband?

Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon speaks to supporters and volunteers at the Lenawee County GOP office on 7 November 2022 in Adrian, Michigan. Photo: Sarah Rice

Source: Getty Images

Aaron William Dixon is a financial controller from the United States. He primarily rose to stardom as Tudor Makary's spouse. Tudor is a renowned political personality and a member of the Republican Party. Here is all you need to know about Tudor Dixon's husband and kids.

Profile summary

Full name Aaron William Dixon Nickname Aaron Dixon Gender Male Year of birth 1970s Age 50s (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Michigan, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Tudor Makary Children 4 University Kentucky University Profession Financial controller

Who is Tudor Dixon?

The American businesswoman was born on 5 May 1977 to Vaughn and Catherine Makary. She grew up in Naperville, Illinois. Tudor Dixon's family is of mixed ethnicity with Lebanese roots.

Tudor attended Naperville Central High School, graduating in 1995. She later joined the University of Kentucky, where she studied psychology.

Initially, Makary worked for her father's steel company. She also briefly acted in films such as LexiBaby, Buddy VeBop vs the Living Dead and Inception of Chaos.

Makary was a conservative commentator on the America's Voice Live program on Real America's Voice. She also has a podcast titled Tudor Dixon Podcast.

Tudor Dixon's husband

Who is Tudor Dixon married to? The American politician is married to Aaron William. He is a financial controller and businessman. Aaron was born in the 1970s in the United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Aaron attended Kentucky University, where he met his wife, Tudor. After graduating, he began to invest in various sectors, such as energy, agriculture and transportation. The celebrity husband is also a financial manager.

Aaron is private but occasionally appears on his wife's social media pages. The two have been married for over 10 years. Aaron supported the gubernatorial aspirant in 2022 when she wanted to view. Although he did not appear publicly, he gave her moral and material support.

Tudor Dixon's children

Tudor Dixon campaigns with her family during a "fall family" rally at Mueller's Orchard on 22 October 2022 in Linden, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya

Source: Getty Images

The political commentator and her husband have four daughters. They are all students in Michigan. Tudor Dixon's daughters often appear on their mom's social media pages as the family spends time together. In May 2022, the girls with their mother on Mother's Day.

FAQs

Who is Tudor Dixon? She is an American political commentator, politician, businesswoman and podcaster. Where is Tudor Dixon from? She grew up in Naperville, Illinois, but currently lives in Michigan, USA. Who is Tudor Dixon's husband? Her husband is Aaron William Dixon. How old is Aaron William? He is in his 50s. His exact date of birth is unknown, although he was born in the 1970s. What does Tudor Dixon's husband do? He is a businessman and financial controller. Who are Tudor Dixon's kids? The politician has four daughters. However, she likes to keep her family private and has not disclosed their names. What is Tudor Dixon's net worth? According to Popular Networth, the American political commentator is allegedly worth $1 million.

Tudor Dixon's husband, Aaron William Dixon, is an American businessman and financial controller. Aaron prefers a private life, and the couple is blessed with four daughters. He has been supportive of his wife's career.

