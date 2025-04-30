Daniel Regha slams Wizkid's contribution to the new track with Olamide, claiming his flow is repetitive and uninspiring

He also criticises Olamide’s verse, stating it lacks the usual lyrical genius associated with the rapper and instead sounds too much like Asake's style

Fans of both artists fired back, accusing Regha of deliberately undermining the work of two top Nigerian artists

Popular Nigerian critic and social commentator, Daniel Regha, has once again sparked a heated online debate, this time over KAI!, the much-anticipated collaboration between Wizkid and Olamide.

The music analyst didn’t hold back as he rated the track 3 out of 10, accusing both Afrobeats heavyweights of delivering subpar performances on what should have been a chart-topping hit.

In a new tweet, Regha took a direct aim at Wizkid’s lyrical delivery in the collaboration with rapper Olamide.

@wizkidayo @olamide/Instagram

Daniel Regha called the Ojuelegba crooner’s lines in the song unoriginal and repetitive.

He wrote,

“Wizkid doesn't really have a good pen game, so not much is expected from his verse in KAI!,"

He also pointed out that the singer’s flow sounded almost identical to his verse on Gimme Dat featuring Ayra Starr.

He didn’t spare Olamide either. According to Regha, the YBNL boss — often praised for his lyrical prowess — failed to bring the expected energy to the collaboration.

He said,

“Olamide, on the other hand, could've done a better job. For someone who's a lyrical genius, his verse was poorly written and also sounds like Asake,” he added, suggesting the veteran rapper may be following current trends rather than leading them.

Though Regha acknowledged that the music video was “decent” and helped bring the song to life visually, he expressed disappointment over a scene where Wizkid was seen holding a weed blunt, calling it unnecessary and out of place.

Regha concluded, throwing shade at what many fans believed would be a groundbreaking record.

“It's a collab that will be easily forgotten (unlike Omo to Shan),”

See the tweet here:

"You're a killer to creatives!”, fans hit back

The tweet has since gone viral, igniting reactions across social media. While some users sided with Regha and praised his honesty, others, particularly fans of Wizkid and Olamide, criticized the review as harsh and overly negative.

They also accused him of bias, insensitivity, and promoting negativity under the guise of criticism.

@abazwhyllzz wrote:

“Daniel Regha you are right, I know you are giving that 3 because Olamide was featured—normally it’s supposed to be 0.5/10.”

@GuyMr0 commented:

“Skit – zero. Movie – zero. Fashion – zero. If no be Nigerians wey dey promote rubbish, your type no suppose get big platform.”

@emhyr_emreis1 stated,

“Make God no allow you enter heaven o, cos if you do, you go tell God say dem no plaster the walls well.”

Others were more blunt in their criticism, accusing Regha of damaging the morale of Nigerian creatives:

@Official_xyno wrote:

“You really need to stop watering down people’s effort. That stupid ‘no offense’ line doesn’t cancel your damage. You’re a killer to creative minds.”

@thisisdamillion commented:

“You’re comparing a song made by legends to when they were hustling? Must everything be complicated? Simple lyrics make great music too!”

@OmepaKogi_ stated:

“Your criticism on this particular issue is poor. You did not bring out your A-game. It’s a 0.5/10 criticism. No offense.”

@Daniel Regha/Twitter

Daniel Regha speaks on Juma Jux Headies win

Daniel Regha sparked fresh controversy online after questioning the Headies Awards’ decision to crown Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, as the Best East African Artiste.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page, Regha expressed his doubts over the basis for Jux’s win at the just-concluded 17th Headies Awards ceremony held in Lagos.

Daniel Regha hinted that Juma Jux’s recent high-profile wedding may have played a role in influencing the voting pattern or judging process.

