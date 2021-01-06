Conor Mason's bio: age, height, illness, girlfriend, vocal range

Conor Mason is an English guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter known for his role as the lead vocalist of the rock band Nothing But Thieves. Here are all the interesting details about his life.

Conor Mason's Nothing But Thieves band has a sound that would keep you up for nights on end. His band plays meticulously energetic rock music with a touch of fast-paced pop, which is experimental and familiar to many. Here is everything you need to know about the lead singer of Nothing But Thieves:

Profile summary

Full name Conor Ryan Mason Gender Male Birthdate 26 December 1992 Age 31 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Essex, England Residence Essex, England Nationality English Height 5 feet 6 inches Eye color Brown Hair color Light brown Profession Guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Years active 2012 – present Music group Nothing but Thieves Genres Alternative rock, indie rock, and hard rock Instagram @conorryanmason

Conor Mason's biography

Conor Mason grew up in Rayleigh, Essex, England. His father was a singer at a local church in Essex. So, he influenced and inspired Conor to start his music career earlier in life. At 8, Mason started lessons on playing the classical piano.

How old is Conor Mason?

Conor Mason's age is 31 as of March 2024. The singer was born on 26 December 1992 in England.

Is Conor Mason Irish?

Conor Mason, the lead singer of Nothing but Thieves - a British rock band, is English, and he grew up in England. Many confuse him with singer Conor Mason, who grew up in a musical family in Ireland.

Educational background

He attended secondary school in Essex, where he began to sing and develop his operatic voice. Speaking about his upbringing, Mason said:

I went to secondary school for that in Essex. I'd just been singing in the choir, but they offered free lessons on any instrument in school, and everyone else was taking trumpet or guitar lessons. So I thought, "Well, why not take singing lessons? Since it's free!" So they actually trained me on how to breathe properly, learn my voice, and control it. And then I actually taught myself, really, from then on — I only did lessons for about three years.

Conor Mason's music career

The British rock band Nothing But Thieves was formed in 2012 by five members who met in Southend, Essex. The band's members are:

Conor Mason - lead vocalist and guitarist

Joe Langridge Brown - guitarist, keyboardist, and backing vocalist

Dominic Craik - guitarist, keyboardist, pianist, and backing vocalist

Philip Blake - bassist and synthesizer

James Price - drummer

Why are Nothing but Thieves called that?

Conor, Joe, Dominic, Philip, and James have never publicly revealed why they picked that name for their rock band. Conor once jokingly said they named themselves that way because they met as kids in a Juvenile prison where they had been held for stealing stuff.

Conor went to the same school as Dom and Joe. Both Joe and Dom were good with guitars. All they needed for their band was a lead singer, and Conor seemed the perfect fit for that role.

The three kept in touch after high school and later added two local friends, Philip and James, to their band, which eventually became Nothing But Thieves.

While joking about how they met during an interview with the East of 8th Music Blog, Conor Mason said:

I was a caretaker in a school; Joe was a professor, and he wrote equations on a notice board outside his classrooms, and I used to solve them. He found me, made me talk out my emotional problems with Dom (a psychiatrist at the time), and eventually, we formed a band.

Since its inception in 2012, the band has released four studio albums and six EPs (extended plays). The EPs include:

If You Don't Believe, It Can't Hurt You (2013)

(2013) Graveyard Whistling (2014)

(2014) Ban All the Music (2015)

(2015) Urchin (2015)

(2015) What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way? (2019)

(2019) Moral Panic II (2021)

The rock band's studio albums include:

Nothing but Thieves (2015)

(2015) Broken Machine (2017)

(2017) Moral Panic (2020)

(2020) Dead Club City (2023)

Nothing but Thieves' discography

Below is a summary of how Conor Mason and Nothing but Thieves' studio albums performed in different charts in different countries:

Nothing but Thieves (2015) Broken Machine (2017) Moral Panic (2020) Dead Club City (2023) UK charts 7 2 3 1 Australia 27 12 8 10 Belgium FL 111 29 21 8 Belgium WA 104 76 70 34 Germany — 67 35 31 Ireland 72 41 87 67 Italy 97 57 42 91 Netherlands 36 8 5 1 Switzerland 74 27 28 12 US Billboard 130 195 — — BPI Gold Gold Silver — NVPI Gold Gold — —

Abbreviations:

BPI - British Phonographic Industry

NVPI - Nederlandse Vereniging van Producenten en Importeurs van beeld - en geluidsdragers

The band has also had numerous top-charting singles. These tracks include:

Wake Up Call (2014)

(2014) Itch (2015)

(2015) Trip Switch (2015)

(2015) Amsterdam (2017)

(2017) Sorry (2017)

(2017) Forever & Ever More (2018)

(2018) Is Everybody Going Crazy? (2020)

(2020) Real Love Song (2020)

(2020) Impossible (2020)

(2020) Welcome to the DCC (2023)

(2023) Overcome (2023)

(2023) Tomorrow is Closed (2023)

(2023) Something on My Mind (with Duke Dumont and Purple Disco Machine) (2023)

Itch picked up Hottest Record and Track Of The Day accolades on Radio 1 and made it onto the Radio 1 playlist. It was also added to the regular rotation of Sirius XM's new hard-rock channel, Octane.

What is Conor Mason's Man-Made Sunshine?

Man-Made Sunshine was Conor's personal musical project during the COVID lock-down period: the self-discovery project blended alt-rock, psych-pop, and electronica elements into an experimental, fresh new sound.

Is Conor Mason married?

The English singer is unmarried, and little is known about Conor Mason's girlfriend. He only revealed on Twitter in 2017 that she is Argentinian.

Is Conor Mason gay?

The NBT rock band vocalist is straight. He used to share his pictures with his girlfriend on his Instagram page but has since deleted those images.

Is Conor Mason trans?

For those wondering what Conor Mason's gender is, the English vocalist is male. People have associated Mason with being transgender due to his vocal range and dressing style. The Nothing but Thieves' lead singer occasionally wears feminine clothes and has been quoted on his Twitter saying that female attires are much better.

Conor Mason's vocal range of B2 - D6 is close to that of female artists. He almost sounds similar to Adele in her hit song Someone Like You. A video compilation of Nothing but Thieves Conor Mason's best vocals is on the Nothing but Trash YouTube channel.

What is Conor Mason's illness?

The singer has addressed his mental health issues in some of his tracks with the Nothing but Thieves band. Meanwhile, unverified reports claimed he was infected with Bellamy's Disease while on tour with NBT back in 2017 and that the illness had progressed to Stage 2 in 2023.

Conor wrote for the #IAMWHOLE campaign in 2017:

On my tours for the first Nothing but Thieves album I suffered with mental health issues and I completely crumbled. After pushing through for a year and self medicating, everything got to breaking point and I nearly quit the band. Why would I want to do something that takes me away from home so much, and the people I love, and puts a huge strain on my health?

How tall is Conor Mason?

Conor Mason's height is 5 feet 6 inches.

Facts about Conor Mason

He lives in Southend-on-Sea, a little coastal village in Sussex, UK.

Conor Mason's house overlooks the ocean.

He is classically trained in both the voice and trumpet.

Conor writes songs with his bandmate, Joe.

He feels connected to his band's track, Broken Machine, because it addresses his past mental health battles.

Conor Mason is an exceptional artist who has impressed many with his wonderful voice and lyrics. Nothing But Thieves band music will continue to entertain fans for years.

