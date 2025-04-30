Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray and return to Napoli when his season-long loan move expires

The Turkish champions have begun searching for a player worthy of replacing the Nigerian striker

Alvaro Morata has communicated his condition to the club if they want him to succeed the Napoli striker

Victor Osimhen will leave Galatasaray when his season-long loan deal expires at the club, and Alvaro Morata has stepped up to be his permanent replacement.

Galatasaray have made multiple attempts to keep Osimhen at the club beyond his loan agreement this summer, but all their efforts have been in vain.

The Super Eagles forward’s next destination is yet to be determined, and different reports link him to Premier League clubs, particularly Manchester United.

Victor Osimhen looks on during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over rivals Fenerbahce. Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Gerrit van Keulen/ANP.

His departure will leave a big void in Galatasaray’s team after performing beyond expectations during his loan spell, and he made the club not feel Mauro Icardi’s absence.

The Argentine forward suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury on November 7. Third striker Michy Batshuayi failed to step up and was sold in January.

From January till the end of the season, the Nigerian player played as the lone striker and has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season, three shy of equaling the club's record for most goals in a season.

Morata gives condition to replace Osimhen

Morata is on a one-year loan at the Turkish club until January 2026, with an option to either extend the loan until June 2026 or sign him permanently.

According to Sabah, the Spanish striker is ready to step into Osimhen’s shoes and compete with the returning Mauro Icardi for a spot next season, only if the club do not sign another top striker.

The AC Milan forward, who scored twice against Eyupspor, believes he will be limited to substitute appearances next season if another top player arrives in his position.

Galatasaray is unlikely to yield to this condition, as Morata has yet to adapt, and Icardi is uncertain to return to good form after a lengthy time out due to injury.

Additionally, the Lions are interested in signing a forward who is under 30, rather than the usual over-30 players from top European leagues.

Alvaro Morata celebrates with Victor Osimhen after scoring his first Galatasaray goal. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

The former Chelsea forward could explore other options, with La Liga clubs, where he had previously played for Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, interested in signing him.

Turkish pundit agrees with Morata

Turkish pundit Kaya Temel believes Galatasaray should heed Morata's demands because he thinks the AC Milan forward and Icardi will get along well next season.

“Morata does not want more players to be bought than him next year. If Osimhen leaves, Galatasaray will buy players of Batshuayi's calibre alongside Icardi and Morata. I think Icardi and Morata will get along better,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Pundit suggests Osimhen's replacement

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit has named the only striker capable of replacing Osimhen at Galatasaray as the club consider many options for next season.

Mehmet Demirkol believes only Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is fit to replace the Super Eagles star in terms of goalscoring and leadership in the team.

